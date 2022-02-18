UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE
Business
Partner Content

Most Popular

  1. UAE: New safari park now open; ticket rates, timings announced

    UAE Attractions1 day ago

  2. UAE: 12-year-old student dies after being run over by school bus in tragic accident

    Transport1 day ago

  3. UAE flights: Abu Dhabi's 'green list', Covid PCR testing, quarantine rules explained

    Aviation18 hours ago

  4. UAE: New radars activated to catch traffic violation with Dh400 fine

    Transport16 hours ago

  5. From Expo 2020 concerts to Meek Mill’s show: What’s on in Dubai from Feb 17-Feb 19

    Local Events15 hours ago

  6. US: Girl, 6, found underneath staircase, two years after going missing

    World16 hours ago

  7. Covid-19: India govt asks states to end additional restrictions

    coronavirus19 hours ago

  8. Watch: Sharjah Ruler opens world's largest safari outside Africa

    UAE Attractions15 hours ago
What's Rising
Editor's Picks
More Top Stories
What's New
Hot quotient: Take a chilli pill – and feel the burn

Long Reads

Hot quotient: Take a chilli pill – and feel the burn

Some won’t touch it, let alone taste it, while others can’t do without its zing: the chilli comes in many shapes, sizes and colours, packing a punch. After early Portuguese seafarers and colonisers spread it across continents, it has become a symbol of identity, culture and cuisine.

Long Reads3 hours ago

Sign Up For Breaking News Alerts

Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.

KT Opinion

UAE News

LONG READS
Topic What you need to know
Memoirs: Inspiration and insights from reality

Long Reads

Memoirs: Inspiration and insights from reality

In a world caught between increasing connectivity and growing individual isolation, memoirs  provide a living bridge to reality, helping to create new bonds, to revise worldviews and provide  useful perspectives to deal with challenges based on lived experiences

Long Reads1 week ago

Powered by
Hot quotient: Take a chilli pill – and feel the burn

Long Reads

Hot quotient: Take a chilli pill – and feel the burn

Some won’t touch it, let alone taste it, while others can’t do without its zing: the chilli comes in many shapes, sizes and colours, packing a punch. After early Portuguese seafarers and colonisers spread it across continents, it has become a symbol of identity, culture and cuisine.

Long Reads3 hours ago

Partner Content
India-Israel-UAE-US: New Quad

PARTNER CONTENT

India-Israel-UAE-US: New Quad

Dr N Ojha on the burgeoning partnership between the UAE, India and Israel, a result of the ever-changing geostrategic landscape globally and in the Middle East, providing new opportunities for cooperation

PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago

Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
Sports
Masters Champions League
Videos
KT Video: We tasted the most expensive camel meat

Videos

KT Video: We tasted the most expensive camel meat

For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…

Videos1 month ago

Offbeat

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 20.43 INR
1 AED 46.95 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6,884.92 AED
24K227.00 AED
View all Gold & Forex
Partner Content