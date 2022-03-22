Blockchain businesses, NFTs, Art and Shariah could benefit significantly from the new law
UAE4 hours ago
Blockchain businesses, NFTs, Art and Shariah could benefit significantly from the new law
UAE4 hours ago
The runway will be closed to carry out 'complete refurbishment'
Aviation4 hours ago
Review aims to reduce the financial burden on the business community
UAE6 hours ago
Employers can decide the working hours of employees who work in shifts
Ramadan 20227 hours ago
Open to expats and citizens, the Coders HQ initiatives aim to create a large community of trained coders in the UAE
Tech1 hour ago
Budget carrier says it will operate flights to 34 destinations from Dubai World Central
Aviation4 hours ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Mid-range smartphones aim to combine flagship-level features with great value.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The Honor X8 is finally here. The much-awaited device from the smartphone company sees the Honor X8 being released in global markets with a strong emphasis on style but extremely quick and responsive performance thanks in part to its RAM turbo capabilities.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Cabin crew addressed the man’s behaviour four hours into the eight-hour flight and isolated him from other passengers
Aviation8 hours ago
The crash of a Boeing 737-800 passenger jet in China’s southwest started a fire big enough to be seen from space.
World11 hours ago
India is set to resume international flights from March 27.
coronavirus12 hours ago
Visitors are urged to book their slots via the smart booking system on the app
Expo 20209 hours ago
The crescent moon will be monitored on 29th Shaaban 1443 hijri year
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Some carriers will redirect flights to Al Maktoum International at Dubai World Central.
Aviation10 hours ago
Still, it remained unclear which candidate the popular Duterte would personally throw his support behind.
World12 hours ago
System status page showed all services back online.
Tech1 day ago
Former Godolphin jockey Ahmed Ajtebi explains the importance of securing a good gate position for your horse in the $12 million Dubai World Cup
Dubai World Cup22 hours ago
More than 145 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus8 hours ago
Cabin crew addressed the man’s behaviour four hours into the eight-hour flight and isolated him from other passengers
Aviation8 hours ago
The offender shall be imprisoned for a minimum of two years
Crime7 hours ago
Ministry of Economy monitored and controlled prices for more than 200 products during the last nine months
Government7 hours ago
Respect for international law the only way to ensure global peace and prosperity, leaders say
World51 minutes ago
Civilians at the scene fired at the suspect and neutralised him
MENA1 hour ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
The police have the authority to confiscate the ride if an individual uses it in non-designated zones
Legal2 days ago
The game, which features a 3D space environment, follows the mechanics of Snakes and Ladders
Education2 days ago
This historic achievement will be celebrated on Saturday with a special projection on Al Wasl Dome and fireworks
Expo 20203 days ago
Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer to serve as the Vice Chairman of the Board
Government2 days ago
The offender shall be imprisoned for a minimum of two years
Crime7 hours ago
Authorities launched an investigation after receiving multiple reports from residents
Crime2 days ago
The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,749,050
UAE2 days ago
Respect for international law the only way to ensure global peace and prosperity, leaders say
World51 minutes ago
The Criminal Court sentenced the Asian expat to three months in jail and fined Dh28,000
Crime2 days ago
In contrast to the West, the study says Emiratis find true happiness when they care for others
Life and Living2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Xiaomi's Redmi series devices have been successful largely because of what it offers at a reasonable price point. The Redmi Note 11S follows the same trend by serving a bigger capacity device for those that want more.
Victors of war write history. But do ordinary folks carry the bogey of conflicts their countries fought? Does that make them socially awkward while encountering ‘the other’? Is it because of too much access to information and connectivity?
Long Reads1 week ago
The once-in-a-century Covid-19 pandemic has made teens and youngsters wise beyond their age. It’s a welcome relief for the contagion-bruised world as these young voices of reason and sanity shine a light on their challenges amid a bid to return to normalcy
Long Reads1 week ago
If unaddressed, it may lead to an unsustainable future as the global population increases to nearly nine billion by 2050
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation of Mario Puzo’s 1969 bestseller 'The Godfather', which celebrates its 50th anniversary later this month, is a genius act
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Cooking takes on a life of its own when you throw in love and affection into the mix, and don’t treat it like a necessity — or, worse, a chore. There’s a reason why they say the way to someone’s heart is through the stomach
Long Reads3 days ago
Women in literature — both as writers and characters — have had to contend with biases that stem out of societal conditioning. But it’s time to edit the ‘textbook’ subtexts
Long Reads3 days ago
Historically, automation led to hundreds of thousands of job losses; now, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to take over millions of jobs by 2030. AI already produces music, news, and other creative pursuits, but can it replace artists to create remarkable artwork?
Long Reads5 days ago
After Tim Burton's gothic makeover of Batman in 1989, and Christopher Nolan’s innovative bat fest in 2008, Matt Reeves releases the classic crusader.
Long Reads1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Learn to invest in the stock market by Leadcapital Corp Ltd
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
UAE's first shopping mall enhanced by new restaurants and services for customers.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The Honor X8 is finally here. The much-awaited device from the smartphone company sees the Honor X8 being released in global markets with a strong emphasis on style but extremely quick and responsive performance thanks in part to its RAM turbo capabilities.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
POCO X4 Pro 5G delivers an all-around flagship-level experience with a 120Hz AMOLED display, 108MP camera, and 67W turbo charging. POCO M4 Pro entertainment powerhouse combines unbeatable affordability, quality, and performance.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The musician spoke to City Times about the magic of performing live at Expo and what he's learned from his involvement with the fair.
Local Events5 hours ago
Ari Wegner has a very good shot at being the first woman to win an Academy Award for best cinematography.
Movies12 hours ago
Events, food offers and activities to make your Tuesday brighter!
Local Events12 hours ago
Rajamouli brings two famous actors together for epic blockbuster that faced multiple delays due to the pandemic.
Movies2 days ago
The new centre has been launched in collaboration between the institute and the Fetal Medicine Department at Burjeel Medical City
Health1 day ago
Eligible couples will have access to advanced IVF services
Health1 day ago
Hospital encourages all employees of the group, partners and patrons to reduce plastic waste.
Environment1 day ago
It affects poor communities who consume contaminated water
Health2 hours ago
A complex spine osteotomy is a form of surgery where a bone is cut to shorten, lengthen or change its alignment
Health2 hours ago
The parents came to Dubai and approached Dubai Hospital for treatment due to the hospital’s expertise in complex ENT surgeries
Health6 hours ago
His book won several Arab and global awards, including the Sheikh Zayed Book Award in the category of 'Development of Nations'
Books1 day ago
Since the onset of the pandemic, Dr Omniyat Al Hajeri has been working behind the scenes to ensure efficient ways to contain the outbreak
Health1 day ago
Doctors also excised another 5cm tumor from the uterus, without causing any harm to the organ.
Health1 day ago
Experts say investing in the emotional and social well-being of children in the early years has positive effects on long-term economic and social development
Health2 days ago
Sheikh Maktoum discusses the strong partnership between Dubai and the US banking conglomerate
Finance2 hours ago
Faysal Islami offering complete Shariah-compliant banking solutions and investment opportunities in Pakistan under the RDA umbrella
Finance2 hours ago
Since 2002, GPP has secured over 16,934 procurement contracts for 362 Emirati companies in varied sectors.
Business1 hour ago
The first session of the inaugural batch of 114 students was headlined with the presence of participants from MoroHub, du, Maqta Gateway, Abu Dhabi Ports, Vision Valley, Digital Dubai, and more
Tech1 hour ago
Open to expats and citizens, the Coders HQ initiatives aim to create a large community of trained coders in the UAE
Tech1 hour ago
Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry receives Dr Alar Karis, President of Estonia
Business3 hours ago
Net value of GPP contracts awarded to Emirati entrepreneurs and national enterprises since 2002 exceeds Dh8.4 billion
Business3 hours ago
The AGM also approved the sale of treasury shares amounting to 4,236,831 shares previously allocated to the company at the time of its IPO for employees’ stock option program and authorised the board of directors to implement this resolution
Markets3 hours ago
Emirati trainer Saeed bin Suroor, gunning for a record 10th Dubai World Cup, saw his charge Real World drawn on Gate 6
Daily updates3 hours ago
Former Godolphin jockey Ahmed Ajtebi explains the importance of securing a good gate position for your horse in the $12 million Dubai World Cup
Dubai World Cup22 hours ago
At stumps, the game was evenly poised and the series hanging in the balance
Cricket4 hours ago
The Spaniard will be ruled out of the Monte Carlo and Barcelona tournaments
Tennis3 hours ago
One of Ukraine's greatest players, Shevchenko said he was in shock for the first two days of his country's conflict with Russia
Football7 hours ago
Life is Good settled into his rhythm on the second lap and I would think all connections were happy with him
Dubai World Cup22 hours ago
The championship is being hosted under the patronage of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council
Sports5 hours ago
Australia reached 232-5 at close after Shaheen and Naseem took two wickets each
Cricket1 day ago
It was their first win at the World Cup since the 2009 tournament in Australia, where they also beat the West Indies
Cricket1 day ago
Located at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, The Lighthouse Retreat offers a full day program of activities that aim to detoxify their guests' mind, body and soul.
Videos1 month ago
The UAE's Ministry of Interior has banned drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts
Videos1 month ago
This new virtual service will soon be launched and will address customer needs in three-dimensional spaces in an easy way while enjoying a digital and interactive sensory experience.
Videos1 month ago
Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.
Videos2 months ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health2 months ago
It is inspired by Ukraine's leader standing up to Russian forces and refusing the US' offer of evacuation
Offbeat3 days ago
Two-minute video shows the McDonald’s employee running 10km to his home every midnight
Offbeat4 hours ago
Christie’s expects Warhol’s 1964
Offbeat1 day ago
The company has also designed special wedding gowns in blue and yellow - the colours of the Ukrainian flag
Offbeat2 days ago
The 26-year-old was arrested on a probation violation and charged with first-degree theft
Offbeat2 days ago
|1 AED
|20.78 INR
|1 AED
|48.29 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,108.79 AED
|24K
|234.50 AED