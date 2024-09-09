Psychological First-Aid: Sharjah trains some to offer support after accidents, medical emergencies
Survivors of disasters may experience a range of psychological issues like acute stress, anxiety, fear, and post-traumatic stress disorder
The Russian managing director selected the tickets with the birth dates of her husband, mother and herself
These networks should not be used to access or bypass blocked or prohibited content
Hanna Karen Arroyo Leyva had put out a plea on social media groups after her 34-year-old brother went for a walk on Sunday morning and didn’t return
The shower is expected to produce up to 8 meteors per hour at their peak during the early morning
Although rental rates are rising in the northern emirates, they are still significantly lower than most Dubai communities
The outdoor destination is home to over 3,000 animals representing 78 mammal species, 50 varieties of reptiles, and 111 kinds of birds
There is no limitation on the number of times you can apply for a visa; however, each time you apply, you should provide new evidence to boost your chances
Since 2009, Dubai Metro has served about 2.4 billion riders across 4.3 million journeys, operating through 53 stations with a fleet of 129 trains
Sharjah Police said that investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the accident
Many of these jobs are not advertised publicly to ensure privacy
Since its inauguration in 2009, this iconic mode of transport has played a pivotal role in the city's transformation into a global hub of mobility
Students advised intake of light meals, using restrooms before boarding buses
The immersive installation uses recycled water and the unique part is you don’t get wet
Over the past two years, BrandExpertsCA has worked with 135 clients and reached over 111 million people globally, impacting countless lives
As the world continues to evolve rapidly, so do people's need and desires.
Its ultra-slim edges, and smooth and rounded finish on all sides, coupled with a light 226-gram weight, give it the best handling characteristics of any folding phone out there
Bringing three days of exciting offers for back-to-school shopping
Franklin Templeton, a global leader in investment management, has announced the launch of seven new feeder funds designed specifically for retail investors in the UAE.
On Sunday, September 8, 2024, residents will have a golden opportunity to learn about an exclusive pathway to obtaining a U.S. Golden Visa from a team of expert U.S. lawyers.
With millions of cars navigating the UAE's bustling roads, the importance of regular automotive service and maintenance cannot be overstated.
In the UAE, every year, we receive thousands of new cars ready to be picked up by their eager new owners. However, before the car is handed over to the buyer, each of these cars embark on a meticulous journey of preparation.
The immersive installation uses recycled water and the unique part is you don’t get wet
The two-month grace period covers all types of visas, including tourist and expired residency permits
In most Islamic countries, including the Gulf countries, the Prophet's birthday is observed on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1444
Consul General BM Jamal Hossain also met members of the 18 organisations providing direct employment to job seekers at the Centre
When applying for a tourist visa to the country, avoid becoming victim to a scam by checking the validity of your visa online
The protests started across Japan, Australia, Taiwan and Singapore, before spreading to cities in several European countries and to the US
The survivors told rescuers they had set off from Libya on Sept. 1 and that 21 of the 28 people on board had fallen into the sea in rough weather
The world number one became the first Italian man to triumph in New York with a 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 victory over Taylor Fritz
The visitors seem set to claim victory on Monday, barring yet another twist in a Test match full of them
Virat Kohli also returns to the Test team after he missed the five matches against England at home due to the birth of his second child
The humidity can hit up to 90 per cent in some areas
India surges toward leading position on EM benchmark
The proposed four-year agreement is an early win for new Boeing CEO
Data revives fears that months of elevated borrowing costs have already started to pressure the economy
Why the 1993 Malayalam blockbuster 'Manichitrathazhu', which has re-released in theatres across the UAE and has spawned remakes like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', was a film ahead of its time
The couple shared the joyous news on social media with a heartfelt post
Known for his role in 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay,' the actor reportedly died in his sleep after suffering from a heart attack
The movie will be out next month
The Dubai-based actress on getting fit, becoming a mum at 40 and helping others battling cancer
The 'Deme By Gabriella' woman is 'powerful, interesting and fun', says designer Gabriella Demetriades
This issue is quite common among kids aged 6 to 17, who often deal with both academic and social pressures
Salama Alfalacy is into realistic art featuring landscapes and wildlife, while Meera Jamal Al Midfa is setting new grounds in performance art and filmmaking
Amid the allegations of abuse, harassment and misogyny exposing the dark side of showbiz, UAE residents weigh in on the battle between Kerala's progressive cinema and industry hypocrisy
The answer lies in childhood experiences, say experts
Teachers across the globe have reported feeling bullied or harassed by students and parents. A few teachers in the UAE share their own experiences
Nadeem hasn't just become the first individual Olympic gold medallist from Pakistan, he's created a new world order in javelin throw
While some overweight individuals are definitely seeing benefits from the 'magic pill', others have started to notice its unwanted side effects
Most firms do not invite confessions of atypicality. It’s time to change that, welcome diversity into the workforce
The hospital's accurate recommendation of the Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) procedure has enabled the three-year-old to have a better quality of life
To be commercially successful and competitive today, companies must be agile and diversify
GMAC Tours is excited to bring its renowned curated business school events to Dubai
With a $7 billion Faisalabad plant and the "Seed to Table" initiative, NFL boosts Pakistan's agri-exports, enhances local agriculture, and solidifies its global footprint in over 40 countries
With evolving AI-powered technologies, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops offer outstanding performance and exceptional value for money
The future of humanoid robotics looks promising, given ongoing advancements in AI and robotics technology
Discover how HIMA Group's digitalisation of functional safety mitigates risk, increases availability, and reduces costs #safetygoesdigital
Saudi coffee, with its distinctive flavours and bitter taste, is an expression of hospitality and welcome. Offering coffee is an integral part of social traditions, reflecting Saudi societal norms.
Matbakhi's impact extends to the whole ecosystem from hotels to guests and chefs, resulting in a more dynamic F&B landscape
What are your rights in case you are being assigned to perform a different task than what is mentioned in your contract?
This comes as crypto demand continues to grow in the country, with many residents trading in digital currencies and some firms even paying salaries in e-cash
Mystic seeks to redefine real estate marketing
GCC governments taking a leadership role in AI, study shows