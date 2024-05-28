UAE leadership 'focused' on adopting latest technologies, in particular artificial intelligence, across industry sectors, said Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology
The eco-friendly hospitality project comprises a collection of tents, meticulously designed to reduce environmental impact
Seasonal affective disorder is a rare phenomenon mostly seen in men and women between 40 and 50 years old
The Emirates has 0.3 psychiatrists for a 100,000 population and 14,000 psychiatric beds for a similar number of people
The couple visited their new daughter everyday but it was only 2 months after she was born that they were able to hold her for the first time
These activities are pursued both for professional and recreational reasons
The city has introduced many ways to make students' lives easier and more affordable
Driving without valid insurance after the grace period is illegal in the Emirates and can lead to fines, penalties, or legal action
Register for free and get a one-time chance to win a bonus when you make your first prediction
Operators cannot receive pilgrimage requests without prior approval
The funeral was held on Monday during Maghrib prayers at the Al Shahaba mosque
Shoppers can find deals on everything, from fashion and beauty to electronics and homeware, across malls and shopping centres
Wholesalers, retailers said the supply of the fruit was satisfactory despite its lower production in the South Asian country
Judicial body reached full settlement of 822 execution files, mandating the termination of contracts, deposition of amounts into their bank accounts
The flight from Doha to Ireland experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey
About 32,000 Indian pilgrims will use the exclusive service this year, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said
According to the Delhi Fire Department, a total of 12 children were rescued
The app is a critical component of the Emirates' digital infrastructure, enabling secure access to various government services
Researchers recorded 20 species of mammals during the past years, in addition to 114 species of birds
Abrar Infra Building Contracting LLC secures its newest contract in Dubai worth Dh30 million for Hunter Foods' groundbreaking project at NIP Dubai
Discover the ins-and-outs of the U.S. EB-5 Golden Visa program, learn the requirements, and get insider information on how to submit a successful application
The leading institution remains dedicated to empowering students globally, guiding their success in education and beyond
At the heart of this masterpiece beats the Automatic Rado calibre R734 movement, producing impeccable precision and reliability
The newest HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is here to transform the way you use your PC
Whether cloud-based or cloud-native, Huawei Cloud Stack can help customers achieve service innovation and is a trusted on-premises cloud solution
Unveiling the unexpected similarities between dolphins and dragonflies that'll make you welcome dragonflies with open arms!
Keep your car engines clean & healthy.
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of the global Sukuk investment universe.
If you're a first time visitor, you're in for a treat
This document ensures that your plans remain uninterrupted, granting you the right to travel across state lines
Overstaying your visit in the UAE could cause the visitor to incur a fine of Dh50 per day – regardless of whether you have a residence or visit visa
Some visitors unintentionally stay back for longer, unaware that the 10-day grace period has been removed
Those with US green card or residence visa in UK or European Union countries will be granted entry visa to the UAE as a visitor for a period of 14 days
The launch sparked public alerts in several areas of Japan that were later withdrawn
Extreme temperatures throughout Asia over the past month were made worse most likely as a result of human-driven climate change
The group said this was in response to a deadly Israeli strike outside a south Lebanon hospital earlier in the day
There's a big percentage I will not be back here but I am not 100% sure. I hope to be back on this court for the Olympics, that motivates me, he said
The 14-time winner lost to Alexander Zverev in the first round
The three-time European champions have failed to make any impact in international tournaments since their 2014 World Cup win
More than 4,200 Emirati youth from across the UAE participated in an Abu Dhabi career exhibition last month
As part of Operation 300bn, Emirates Development Bank will provide Dh30 billion in financing support to 13,500 companies in five sectors
Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology partners with Emirates Development Bank
Demand remains centered toward quality assets, particularly within core locations
The regional IPO growth is expected to be sustained in three phases
Renowned for Arabic covers, including viral rendition of 'Ana Habibi', Lubella Gauna talks about music as a unifying force and how she handles criticism
The superstar co-owns the Indian Premier League team
Directed by Todd Phillips,
Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a couple of pictures from her visit
Le Gourmet Dubai continues tradition of the concept in Galeries Lafayette in Paris
According to experts, this is one of the biggest food trends to emerge online in recent years
Leaders, former leaders and diplomats meet the former US president and Republican presidential candidate
Started for and by fathers, these platforms are for members to connect with one another through activities such as regular meet-ups, talks by experts, and much more
Can we create a safer, more inclusive gaming environment for women?
'In our poetry we can be defiant, subversive, gentle' says Palestinian poet, performer and actress Dana Dajani
Come the holy month, numerous Muslim MMA, Jiu-Jitsu athletes have to refrain from eating or drinking from dawn until sunset, while maintaining high levels of performance
DXOMARK's #1 smartphone camera ranking - HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra is available for pre-order in the UAE
Pioneering education in the region, the university is offering its students the experience of a future of learning
With a wide variety of options to suit different styles and preferences, the brand aims to make this process easier and more enjoyable for everyone
Its third time in only five years that Ascentria brings forth an overseas topper in JEE Mains, outside India. Are you ready to embark on a journey of academic excellence?
Current and prospective students and parents can look forward to engaging discussions on the importance of building a well-curated academic profile, creating a balanced college list, and writing a strong personal statement
Fortis has entered the MENA market with an omnichannel platform and a clear vision - to bridge the SME’s digital gap with their customers and help them thrive amidst pressure from larger enterprises and marketplaces in the rapidly evolving region.
Matbakhi's impact extends to the whole ecosystem from hotels to guests and chefs, resulting in a more dynamic F&B landscape
HAYAH's product portfolio reflects its deep understanding of the diverse needs of its clientele
By focusing on the quality and diversity of their coffee offerings, the brand has created a coffee culture that resonates with Middle Eastern coffee enthusiasts
A sale purchase agreement between two parties includes clauses about purchase price, completion date, compensation for breaches, force majeure terms
Technology has democratised finance, offering a smorgasbord of options
Judicial body reached full settlement of 822 execution files, mandating the termination of contracts, deposition of amounts into their bank accounts
After downloading an app, have you ever experienced the application being replaced by malicious versions?