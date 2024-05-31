Shoppers can find deals on everything, from fashion and beauty to electronics and homeware, across malls and shopping centres
Shoppers can find deals on everything, from fashion and beauty to electronics and homeware, across malls and shopping centres
Will he go to prison? Here's what's expected to happen next
The courts will also welcome digital requests to optimise execution procedures and automate administrative decisions
The Covid pandemic, which killed nearly 7 million people globally, is considered to be one of the deadliest in history
About 10 per cent of the latest offering will be reserved for retail investors, subject to demand
With every stroke of brush now carrying the weight of his losses and hopes for the future, Muhannad Alkilani, a 68-year-old visual artist from Damascus, Syria, has dedicated his life to capturing the essence of his native country through art
There are a number of service centres that provide 360-degree health check-ups of vehicles
The policy for all retail outlets also covers biodegradable ones as they require their own recycling stations
The newest HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is here to transform the way you use your PC
PARTNER CONTENT
The policy will prohibit work under direct sunlight every day from 12.30pm to 3.00pm
Travel agents warn that failure to comply with this requirement may result in passengers being denied boarding
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month
She was about to board an Emirates flight from Clark International Airport when she was stopped at the immigration counter
PARTNER CONTENT
As the academic session is in full swing, ALLEN Overseas continues to demonstrate its commitment to nurturing academic excellence.
PARTNER CONTENT
Luxury furniture store, Sophia Home is set to unveil exclusive furnishing collections at Hall 4/4A161 during June 4-6 at Dubai World Trade Centre
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Who will win the coveted UEFA Champions League trophy? Experience the finals like never before with TrueWin.ae, your favourite sports companion
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Abrar Infra Building Contracting LLC secures its newest contract in Dubai worth Dh30 million for Hunter Foods' groundbreaking project at NIP Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Discover the ins-and-outs of the U.S. EB-5 Golden Visa program, learn the requirements, and get insider information on how to submit a successful application
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The leading institution remains dedicated to empowering students globally, guiding their success in education and beyond
PARTNER CONTENT
Unveiling the unexpected similarities between dolphins and dragonflies that'll make you welcome dragonflies with open arms!
Keep your car engines clean & healthy.
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of the global Sukuk investment universe.
This permit can be linked to only one vehicle
Travel agents warn that failure to comply with this requirement may result in passengers being denied boarding
Residents have to pay an exit fee of Dh35 while entering the Sultanate
Travel agents warn that failure to comply with this requirement may result in passengers being denied boarding
Authorities specify alternative centres where visa applicants could get the test done
Overstaying your visit in the UAE could cause the visitor to incur a fine of Dh50 per day – regardless of whether you have a residence or visit visa
She was about to board an Emirates flight from Clark International Airport when she was stopped at the immigration counter
While heat is affecting some of the country, the northeastern states of Manipur and Assam have been battered by heavy rainfall after Cyclone Remal
About 10 per cent of the latest offering will be reserved for retail investors, subject to demand
After winning the World Test Championship and the one-day World Cup, Australia are looking to complete a hat trick of global titles
Tournament organisers stepped up their fight against unruly fans by announcing an alcohol ban in the stands
The India-Pakistan June 9 contest will take place in at the Eisenhower Park stadium in Nassau County, New York
The government authority announced the road closure on social media platform X
PARTNER CONTENT
As the academic session is in full swing, ALLEN Overseas continues to demonstrate its commitment to nurturing academic excellence.
PARTNER CONTENT
The policy will prohibit work under direct sunlight every day from 12.30pm to 3.00pm
|1 AED
|22.61 INR
|1 AED
|75.87 PKR
|OUNCE
|8,612.62 AED
|24K
|283.75 AED
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month
About 10 per cent of the latest offering will be reserved for retail investors, subject to demand
June brings a diverse lineup including 'Firework', 'Rolling Hills', and 'Still Wakes the Deep'
The legendary mystic singer, Abida Parveen, returns to the UAE, this time teaming up with the Pakistani singing sensation Atif Aslam for 'Symphony of Stars' on Saturday, June 1, at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi
Free 20-Tier Battle Pass and fresh challenges await in the samurai-themed event
Microsoft's subscription service welcomes its first 'Call of Duty' title
Luxury furniture store, Sophia Home is set to unveil exclusive furnishing collections at Hall 4/4A161 during June 4-6 at Dubai World Trade Centre
PARTNER CONTENT
With every stroke of brush now carrying the weight of his losses and hopes for the future, Muhannad Alkilani, a 68-year-old visual artist from Damascus, Syria, has dedicated his life to capturing the essence of his native country through art
shashi tharoors world of words
There remains a lot of confusion in people’s minds about the distinctions among refugees, displaced persons, evacuees, asylum-seekers and migrants. Here’s a simple primer!
Thanks to the visionary leadership of the Datar brothers, Hrishikesh and Rohit, the company has gone from strength to strength
With every stroke of brush now carrying the weight of his losses and hopes for the future, Muhannad Alkilani, a 68-year-old visual artist from Damascus, Syria, has dedicated his life to capturing the essence of his native country through art
According to experts, this is one of the biggest food trends to emerge online in recent years
Leaders, former leaders and diplomats meet the former US president and Republican presidential candidate
Started for and by fathers, these platforms are for members to connect with one another through activities such as regular meet-ups, talks by experts, and much more
Can we create a safer, more inclusive gaming environment for women?
'In our poetry we can be defiant, subversive, gentle' says Palestinian poet, performer and actress Dana Dajani
PARTNER CONTENT
At the heart of this masterpiece beats the Automatic Rado calibre R734 movement, producing impeccable precision and reliability
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Whether cloud-based or cloud-native, Huawei Cloud Stack can help customers achieve service innovation and is a trusted on-premises cloud solution
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
DXOMARK's #1 smartphone camera ranking - HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra is available for pre-order in the UAE
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Pioneering education in the region, the university is offering its students the experience of a future of learning
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
With a wide variety of options to suit different styles and preferences, the brand aims to make this process easier and more enjoyable for everyone
PARTNER CONTENT
Its third time in only five years that Ascentria brings forth an overseas topper in JEE Mains, outside India. Are you ready to embark on a journey of academic excellence?
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Matbakhi's impact extends to the whole ecosystem from hotels to guests and chefs, resulting in a more dynamic F&B landscape
PARTNER CONTENT
HAYAH's product portfolio reflects its deep understanding of the diverse needs of its clientele
PARTNER CONTENT
By focusing on the quality and diversity of their coffee offerings, the brand has created a coffee culture that resonates with Middle Eastern coffee enthusiasts
PARTNER CONTENT
A sale purchase agreement between two parties includes clauses about purchase price, completion date, compensation for breaches, force majeure terms
It advocates extreme savings and investment with the goal of achieving financial independence and retiring early
Electra will be a 38-floor residential tower in Jumeirah Village Circle
After downloading an app, have you ever experienced the application being replaced by malicious versions?