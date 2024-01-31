Crown Prince approves Dh530 million budget which will see over 6,400 seats being added as part of ‘Dubai Schools’ project
All residents aged 18 and above can register for the ‘Hayat' programme to express their willingness to donate organs after their passing
Investigation by the Central Bank found that the firm had deficiencies in its anti-money laundering, illegal financing policies
Originally manufactured in the US, the device was introduced in the Emirates just over a year ago
She tragically passed away at the age of 24 during the early hours of Saturday
We want to tell the stories that matter to residents in the UAE
A special court established under the Official Secrets Act also handed out the same sentence to the former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi
It has helped reduce the carbon footprint by 7,283 tons
This Valentine's Day, go beyond the ordinary and choose a gift that speaks to the unique connection you share with your partner
PARTNER CONTENT
Known as the 'City of Gold', Dubai attracts shoppers from around the world who come to buy gold and jewellery from the emirate
The man was fined Dh10,000 for possession of illegal substance but his deportation ruling was overturned
Many destinations have eased travel restrictions for residents, allowing them to explore hidden gems around the world
Fuel prices were slashed for the third consecutive month in January, by 14 fils per litre
Sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Oman Sea
PARTNER CONTENT
In recent years, the Middle East has emerged as a focal point for the aviation industry, becoming a key hub for job opportunities in this dynamic sector.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Galaxy AI is here... and it is set to redefine the way you use your smartphone
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Middle East's leading cruise line for two years in a row
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
In 2023, e& life achieved remarkable growth, establishing itself as a top technology company in the MENAP region.
PARTNER CONTENT
Sleep tourism rises in UAE, seekers prioritize tranquility over adventure
Prepare to be inspired as we sit down with Hadi Omar Al Hussaini, the Emirati MMA sensation, in this exclusive interview. Discover the untold story behind his journey from adversity to becoming a champion in the world of Mixed Martial Arts.
More than 100,000-year-old Greenland ice, untouched by humans has landed in Dubai after travelling for 20,000km
Travel industry experts reveal a 20% spike in fees for visitors extending visas through the airport-to-airport status change service in the UAE
Exciting collaboration as Binghatti and Mercedes-Benz join forces to create a residential tower in the heart of Dubai. Following a project-launch with Bugatti and Jacob & Co, Khaleej Times sat down with Muhammad Binghatti to discuss real-estate, iconic design, and property investment.
Indian PM Modi's post on Lakshadweep sparks a rivalry with Maldives, creating a social media spectacle
Dubai dropped the minimum down payment requirement for property buyers to be eligible for long-term residency permit
RTA has also announced that it is considering introducing dynamic pricing, whereby higher charges will be levied at peak times
New permit allows visitors to travel for an unlimited number of times for two years
The 22-year-old athlete has become the first woman from Saudi Arabia to sign a global Mixed Martial Arts league
Artificial lights at night may actually scramble flying insects’ innate navigational systems, believe researchers
The royal was discharged on Monday after an operation on an enlarged prostate
Shaheen Afridi clinched the deal for the Vipers in the last ball of the match
Saudi Arabia ran out of gas in the dying stages of the match and crumbled under the pressure
A total of 1,423 nominations from 19 countries have been received by the Dubai Racing Club for the $30.5million extravaganza
|1 AED
|22.57 DH 44.42/ RUPEE 1000
|1 AED
|76.01 PKR
|OUNCE
|7457.44 AED
|24K
|246.00 AED
Aramco said it planned to achieve production capacity of 13 million bpd by 2027
Market capitalisation increased by 18% to Dh688 billion
With Dubai’s population rapidly growing, demand continues to exceed supply
Build, collaborate and navigate through a daring mission to save the dragons
Classes are priced at Dh160 for a 50-minute session
Khan was named an ambassador for the British Asian Trust in 2017, with then Prince Charles announcing his appointment
The project is being endorsed by none other than Ahmad Haffar, also known as the 'voice of Dubai'
The 22-year-old athlete has become the first woman from Saudi Arabia to sign a global Mixed Martial Arts league
Plan a memorable evening with your loved ones at these exotic venues
Geared towards cultivating artistic flair and nurturing emerging talent, these efforts have gained support from various art institutions
Introduced by Emirates Health Services, the robot uses artificial intelligence and infrared imaging, ensuring high-quality service
Many people tend to quit their resolutions after just one week
The method is especially gaining popularity amongst the Gen-Z
Potato chips may be the world’s most favourite comfort food, but there is nothing comforting about the effects it can have on one’s body
Giving used gifts doesn’t need to be boring or unglamorous. With Christmas right around the corner, here’s an easy way to make more sustainable choices this festive season
Palestinian journalist Plestia Alaqad had once wanted to show the world how beautiful Gaza is despite the aggressions. However, after October 7, Alaqad found herself not just reporting the war, but living it
The leading Lausanne-based CODE41 is a testament to the brand's dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering an unparalleled experience to watch aficionados around the world
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Regulatory changes and a robust economy are driving mergers and acquisitions, fostering consolidation in the insurance industry.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Dmitry Sergeev, the former CEO of AliExpress Russia, has made significant strides in advocating for people with Down syndrome through his leadership at the Love Syndrome Foundation. This foundation is dedicated to providing charitable assistance and enabling individuals with Down syndrome to participate in various activities, such as sports, art, and volunteering.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Discover the true meaning of exclusivity with the CBD Visa Infinite Credit Card. With this Card, you will discover a world of travel and lifestyle benefits like never before.
PARTNER CONTENT
HAYAH's product portfolio reflects its deep understanding of the diverse needs of its clientele
PARTNER CONTENT
By focusing on the quality and diversity of their coffee offerings, the brand has created a coffee culture that resonates with Middle Eastern coffee enthusiasts
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Embracing technology and fostering financial inclusion in the UAE
PARTNER CONTENT
In the UAE, the Current Employment Law came into force on February 2, 2022, which requires unlimited contracts to be converted to fixed term ones
Money choices, like other aspects of a marriage, should reflect a fine balance between togetherness and autonomy
With Dubai’s population rapidly growing, demand continues to exceed supply
WhatsApp users reported issues while sending messages on the app, both on mobile and desktop, on Saturday morning