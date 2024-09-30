On the reopening day, visitors will have the chance to participate in a naming event for the park’s new moon bears and the white rhino calf
On the reopening day, visitors will have the chance to participate in a naming event for the park’s new moon bears and the white rhino calf
The rainy conditions are expected to continue until 8pm today in eastern and northern areas
Patient was taken to Al Dhaid Hospital for necessary treatment
If a dispute arises between a landlord and a tenant, the matter can be raised with the centre of the rental dispute in the emirate
The space rock is about the size of a bus and will orbit 4.5 million km away from Earth, unlike the Moon, which is 396,000 km away
The decision is aimed at helping businesses with first corporate tax periods shorter than a year
If the airways company does not co-operate, the passenger may consider filing a complaint with the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority
Brent oil prices averaged nearly $73 a barrel in September compared to $78.63 a barrel in August
As tickets for the original date in the Emirates sold out quickly, three additional shows were announced by the organisers
The other new gate is located on Business Bay Crossing along Al Khail Road
Earlier, Pakistanis were urged to meet all tourist visa requirements and also not to scout for jobs in the UAE when on tourist visa
May Hamdi started her career in 1994 at the Abu Dhabi Indian School where she easily integrated despite her Arab lineage
Resorting to DIY methods to combat fungi problems will not be effective if the infestation is severe and must be handled by professionals
The 14T Series boasts exceptional night photography and advanced features
Amid the dynamic and competitive landscape of Dubai's real estate market, Charazed Ramzan is emerging as a groundbreaking leader.
The free health checks are part of NMC's commitment to join the global call to raise awareness about heart health
CodeGuru.ae is a top digital solutions provider in website development, design, and mobile application development in the UAE
The e-book also examines some of the strategic trade agreements signed by the UAE
The wait is over! After a phenomenal debut in 2023, the TBO Travel Business Show is making its grand return, and this year, it's set to be bigger, better, and packed with even more excitement.
With millions of cars navigating the UAE's bustling roads, the importance of regular automotive service and maintenance cannot be overstated.
In the UAE, every year, we receive thousands of new cars ready to be picked up by their eager new owners. However, before the car is handed over to the buyer, each of these cars embark on a meticulous journey of preparation.
Downdetector, which tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed about 40,602 affected users in the United States
The airlines did not carry out disease vector control measures and failed to spray infected areas of their aircraft with insecticides according to specified standards, the heath ministry said
The 26-year-old Slovenian won the 273km race around Zurich in a time of 6hr 27min 30sec
Waseem scored an unbeaten 89 off 50 balls as the UAE made 245 for two, their highest score in T20 internationals
Banks cut rates by about 50 bps on existing mortgage loans
Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index is up 20% year-to-date
Slow build-out can be seen in imports of servers, computers and storage systems, S&P says
Bollywood stars turned the glam quotient up to 11
He sang his mum an emotional song before he introduced her to fans
Plus, celebrities mourn loss of talented star
He cuts cake and meets fans
Experts recommended exploring the idea of further reducing working hours to see if it brings even more benefits
Originally from New Zealand, Steve Ashby formed ‘Rise,’ a community-driven initiative aimed at raising awareness and supporting those affected
Cardiologists recommend that healthy adults undergo cardiac checks every two to four years, particularly those 40 years old and above
From emptied accounts to fraudulent credit card charges, customers reportedly face blame and recovery agents — instead of solutions
One stranded expat went three days without eating and survived off water at mosques
How to tackle the growing crisis of loneliness in a connected world
Amid the allegations of abuse, harassment and misogyny exposing the dark side of showbiz, UAE residents weigh in on the battle between Kerala's progressive cinema and industry hypocrisy
The answer lies in childhood experiences, say experts
Teachers across the globe have reported feeling bullied or harassed by students and parents. A few teachers in the UAE share their own experiences
Introduces a curated selection of UK's finest grocery products
Leading in digital financial services, leveraging AI to simplify global transactions, the company is enhancing security, and supporting small and medium-sized businesses in expanding their international reach
Building on a long-standing partnership with Emirates Red Crescent, McDonald's UAE has launched a new ongoing Donation initiative to support the Red Crescent Medical Center
Key players in the financial ecosystem are leveraging the immense potential of cutting-edge technologies to better serve their communities
Established in 2008, RIT Dubai is a not-for-profit global campus of the esteemed Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, one of the world's leading technological-focused universities with almost 200 years of history.
The joint venture aims to meet the rapidly growing demand for energy storage driven by the rise of renewable energy, grid balancing and electric vehicle production
Al Zain, a family-owned brand, disrupts the jewellery industry with contemporary expressions of Arabian heritage
Discover how HIMA Group's digitalisation of functional safety mitigates risk, increases availability, and reduces costs #safetygoesdigital
Saudi coffee, with its distinctive flavours and bitter taste, is an expression of hospitality and welcome. Offering coffee is an integral part of social traditions, reflecting Saudi societal norms.
The government will cover 50 per cent of the interest and gains on these additional housing loans
Over the past few years, rents have been steadily increasing due to strong demand from property buyers and tenants
