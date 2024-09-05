This type of fine comes with black points in addition to the monetary penalty, and the amount depends on the severity of the offence
This type of fine comes with black points in addition to the monetary penalty, and the amount depends on the severity of the offence
Burj Azizi will set several world records, including the highest hotel lobby on level 11, the highest nightclub on level 126, observation deck on level 130
This includes inadequate ventilation and air conditioning, failure to provide safe conditions for flammable materials, among others
The 10-year visa, through property investment or other avenues, has been quite popular among high-net-worth individuals
The one-meter asteroid was expected to land near Luzon island in Philippines, according to the European Space Agency
Overstaying expats are urged to ensure they have the necessary documents before approaching GDRFA centres to avoid delays
As the iPhone 16 nears its launch dates, UAE-based tech influencers discuss the upcoming Apple device's features and worth
Spreading rumours and fake news is a serious offence in the UAE, with penalties ranging from Dh100,000 to Dh200,000 in fines and imprisonment
The winners of each tournament will meet in the Champions League later
More benefits like schooling should be implemented by employers to help staff overcome the rising cost of challenges, an expert has said
When he came here, he said he was a bachelor and now is leaving as a grandfather with grown grandchildren
Though the celestial spectacle can be seen with the naked eye, one would need a telescope to see the rings and moons
Many establishments are actively implementing strategies to minimise food waste and ensure that it is repurposed or disposed off responsibly
Abu Dhabi's annual Adihex exhibition, which runs until September 8, features stunning wildlife taxidermy pieces that could adorn your homes
Book your elite cruise experience today with Heritage Carnival LLC
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Bringing three days of exciting offers for back-to-school shopping
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The hospital's accurate recommendation of the Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) procedure has enabled the three-year-old to have a better quality of life
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Franklin Templeton, a global leader in investment management, has announced the launch of seven new feeder funds designed specifically for retail investors in the UAE.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
On Sunday, September 8, 2024, residents will have a golden opportunity to learn about an exclusive pathway to obtaining a U.S. Golden Visa from a team of expert U.S. lawyers.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
To be commercially successful and competitive today, companies must be agile and diversify
PARTNER CONTENT
With millions of cars navigating the UAE's bustling roads, the importance of regular automotive service and maintenance cannot be overstated.
In the UAE, every year, we receive thousands of new cars ready to be picked up by their eager new owners. However, before the car is handed over to the buyer, each of these cars embark on a meticulous journey of preparation.
This type of fine comes with black points in addition to the monetary penalty, and the amount depends on the severity of the offence
Civil society organisations in the emirate must be licensed by the Community Development Authority
When applying for a tourist visa to the country, avoid becoming victim to a scam by checking the validity of your visa online
When applying for a tourist visa to the country, avoid becoming victim to a scam by checking the validity of your visa online
The 10-year visa, through property investment or other avenues, has been quite popular among high-net-worth individuals
Overstaying expats are urged to ensure they have the necessary documents before approaching GDRFA centres to avoid delays
RT, in a reaction on its Telegram channel, dismissed the US allegations calling them "hackneyed cliches"
Zammel is one of only two candidates approved by the electoral authority, ISIE, to challenge President Kais Saied in the October 6 polls
The current mission in Haiti is supported by the United Nations, with much of the contributions coming from Washington
Muchova, who returned to action in June, needed medical treatment on multiple occasions during the second set
Dravid ended his tenure with Team India on a high, securing the ICC T20 World Cup trophy
The UAE take on Qatar in their first match on Thursday
Abu Dhabi's annual Adihex exhibition, which runs until September 8, features stunning wildlife taxidermy pieces that could adorn your homes
It will be humid by night and Friday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas
Many establishments are actively implementing strategies to minimise food waste and ensure that it is repurposed or disposed off responsibly
Though the celestial spectacle can be seen with the naked eye, one would need a telescope to see the rings and moons
|1 AED
|22.80 INR
|1 AED
|75.96 PKR
|OUNCE
|9,167.29 AED
|24K
|302.00 AED
Benchmark prices have fallen sharply in past week
EtonGPT expect to enable wealth managers to achieve 2 to 4X increase in operational efficiency
Hotel occupancy rates at 80% were the highest in the region
With the new update, comments on Stories will be visible to all viewers, much like comments on regular Instagram posts
This year's Busan will showcase 279 films, including 13 international premieres and 86 world premieres
The movie is based on a father and son at odds with each other, who find themselves compelled to spend 48 hours together
She will voice the character Salenus, an artificially intelligent companion
Many establishments are actively implementing strategies to minimise food waste and ensure that it is repurposed or disposed off responsibly
PARTNER CONTENT
Bringing three days of exciting offers for back-to-school shopping
PARTNER CONTENT
The "Entre Amigos" brunch is exactly what the city needs
Influencers on Tiktok and other platforms have been soaking rice in water overnight and then drinking it with lime juice an hour or so before meals
The answer lies in childhood experiences, say experts
Teachers across the globe have reported feeling bullied or harassed by students and parents. A few teachers in the UAE share their own experiences
Nadeem hasn't just become the first individual Olympic gold medallist from Pakistan, he's created a new world order in javelin throw
While some overweight individuals are definitely seeing benefits from the 'magic pill', others have started to notice its unwanted side effects
Most firms do not invite confessions of atypicality. It’s time to change that, welcome diversity into the workforce
People taking advice from influencers often forget that not all skin types are the same
With a $7 billion Faisalabad plant and the "Seed to Table" initiative, NFL boosts Pakistan's agri-exports, enhances local agriculture, and solidifies its global footprint in over 40 countries
PARTNER CONTENT
With evolving AI-powered technologies, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops offer outstanding performance and exceptional value for money
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The future of humanoid robotics looks promising, given ongoing advancements in AI and robotics technology
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Dream Journey Tourism wins in Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards, dominating UAE's top experience category
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The project of significant investment stands out for its expansive land area, prestigious brands, and substantial gross floor area
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The expansion ensures that more Nigerians benefit from the UAE's premier, world-renowned, and evidence-based medical care facilities
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Discover how HIMA Group's digitalisation of functional safety mitigates risk, increases availability, and reduces costs #safetygoesdigital
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Saudi coffee, with its distinctive flavours and bitter taste, is an expression of hospitality and welcome. Offering coffee is an integral part of social traditions, reflecting Saudi societal norms.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Matbakhi's impact extends to the whole ecosystem from hotels to guests and chefs, resulting in a more dynamic F&B landscape
PARTNER CONTENT
The relationship between the purchaser and seller is governed by the terms and conditions outlined in the Sale Purchase Agreement
This comes as crypto demand continues to grow in the country, with many residents trading in digital currencies and some firms even paying salaries in e-cash
Burj Azizi will set several world records, including the highest hotel lobby on level 11, the highest nightclub on level 126, observation deck on level 130
EtonGPT expect to enable wealth managers to achieve 2 to 4X increase in operational efficiency