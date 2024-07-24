Experts have observed behavioural issues in children exposed to excessive screen time, such as heightened aggression and trouble concentrating
The initiative will support eligible newly married nationals, who are employed and hold an Abu Dhabi family book
Experts have warned that regular maintenance of air-conditioning units is extremely important during the hot weather
For them, showing up has gone beyond punctuality — it has become a life mission and a way to make a difference
Imprisonment, a fine, or one of these penalties shall be applied to anyone who intentionally fails to disclose, conceals information
Sometimes, clinics refuse accepting surrendered pets due to lack of availability, especially during the peak season
Traders alleged that the company owners and staff are missing and their phones switched off
In the Emirates, residents are permitted to use VPN but its misuse could result in imprisonment and a fine of up to Dh2 million
The collaboration will see CFI sponsor a series of diverse events in the Emirate
When you disconnect, returning to deadlines, meetings and endless to-do lists can feel overwhelming
Some expats haven't seen their relatives for decades and say that 'visiting home remains a distant dream'
Commuters caught dodging bus fares will get a fine of Dh200
GCC-wide flights cost more in comparison to European and Asian airlines, which achieve much lower fares when travelling in their respective regions
Prices in the emirate will still be 5-6 per cent cheaper than in India, an expert in the industry said
Nothing's sub-brand unveils its inaugural smartphone alongside second-generation earbuds and smartwatch
Get ready to fall in love with Lay's all over again, bringing you intense flavors and a perfectly satisfying crunch
This groundbreaking achievement unlocks a multitude of opportunities for LAU, enabling the university to offer a host of fully accredited degree and certificate programmes
With Careem's new
ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) introduced the Zephyrus G16 in 2024, enhancing their lineup of slim and light gaming laptops.
As a result, AURAK secures sixth position among UAE universities
With millions of cars navigating the UAE's bustling roads, the importance of regular automotive service and maintenance cannot be overstated.
In the UAE, every year, we receive thousands of new cars ready to be picked up by their eager new owners. However, before the car is handed over to the buyer, each of these cars embark on a meticulous journey of preparation.
Visitors will get policy while applying for their permits online through the ICP website or app
Companies are permitted to recruit students during their school break, for a period not exceeding 3 consecutive months at a time
If residents delay registration to obtain the ID card or renewal after 30 days from its expiration date, it can result in late fines of Dh20 per day
If you have stayed in the Emirates beyond your permitted time then you will need an out pass to leave the country
201 international flights and almost all domestic flights have been cancelled
354 passengers and 31 vessels were stranded in ports while airlines cancelled 13 flights on Wednesday
The protesters, organised by activist group Jewish Voice for Peace, wore red T-shirts bearing the phrases 'not in our name' and 'Jews say stop arming Israel'
Murray climbed to number one in the world, clinched three Grand Slam titles, two Olympic golds and amassed a personal fortune of $65 million
Close contacts of the athlete were being monitored and tested, but the whole team would train as planned
Paris marks the fourth consecutive Olympic Games to which the US will send more female than male athletes
There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing dust to blow
|1 AED
|22.72 INR
|1 AED
|75.79 PKR
|OUNCE
|8,843.30 AED
|24K
|291.25 AED
Apple's foldable iPhone has progressed from the ideation stage, report says
Crude prices drop as dollar index strengthens
Her video, talking about the Ambani wedding, is being trolled
Our sources say a slice should be paired with a honey butter dip for maximum deliciousness
This is why it's a great time to be a petrol head
Reem Harazin's new fashion collaboration combines cultural motifs and modern fashion to tell a story of resilience and identity
Doctor says not all cancer patients require chemotherapy, and even those in critical state could survive the disease without undergoing the traditional treatment
People taking advice from influencers often forget that not all skin types are the same
Kids and teens are thought to be especially susceptible to the syndrome
Depending on how you present yourself or impact the lives around you, it can be either empowering or invalidating
From mole mapping and pigmentation to sagging necks, skin experts address the most common challenges faced in hot, arid climates
The allure of quick riches continues to draw people into its deceitful web, year after year
With every stroke of brush now carrying the weight of his losses and hopes for the future, Muhannad Alkilani, a 68-year-old visual artist from Damascus, Syria, has dedicated his life to capturing the essence of his native country through art
CMF, the sub-brand of London-based technology company Nothing, recently launched CMF Phone 1, CMF Watch Pro 2 and CMF Buds Pro 2.
The strategically located new office will serve as a hub for driving the company's future growth while fostering a culture of entrepreneurship, training and career progression
Filippo Lanzi on Haleon's role in transforming healthcare and empowering individuals for better health
#Damana Gives is not just making a tangible difference in the lives of underprivileged individuals but also contributing to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals
Tired of getting your food late? Order on Careem and get your meals hot, fresh and on time. And, at 50 per cent off too.
The Reckitt Hygiene Program led by DHA-certified doctors is helping equip school staff with essential hygiene training, making it easier for schools to action their commitment to fostering a healthier future for children and communities
Saudi coffee, with its distinctive flavours and bitter taste, is an expression of hospitality and welcome. Offering coffee is an integral part of social traditions, reflecting Saudi societal norms.
Matbakhi's impact extends to the whole ecosystem from hotels to guests and chefs, resulting in a more dynamic F&B landscape
HAYAH's product portfolio reflects its deep understanding of the diverse needs of its clientele
After one year of service, an employee in the UAE is entitled to 30 days of annual leave per year
Financial literacy empowers you to take charge and build a secure future
Study shows double-digit increase in rents
