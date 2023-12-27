UAE's 'Hope Maker' donates over Dh300,000 intitially saved to build house to for Palestinian children
Post-October 7, Falasi has immersed himself in humanitarian work in Gaza
A local online delivery platform has shared some fascinating insights into the way residents make purchases online
As many as 230 public buses will also be available to commuters free of charge, RTA official says
The rare Sidr and Samr varieties are available at the Hatta Honey Festival
Here's a guide to getting the Emirates Draw ticket that could change your life
Legal action shall be taken against violators, the police said, calling on all institutions and individuals to cooperate
A total of 60 local farms are actively participating, offering visitors a delectable taste of their high-quality honey
Seeding operations amount to approximately Dh29,000 for every flight hour, reports global climate journal
The final consensus included the need for deep, accelerated, and sustainable reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and a transition away from fossil fuels
Residents, visitors can watch fireworks across 32 locations
More than 10,000 police officers and volunteers will be stationed across the emirate, particularly at 32 locations where celebrations will be held
The call for ceasefire and scaling up of humanitarian aid has resonated louder among the residents
Former journalist and entrepreneur Sidin Vadukut reminisces his growing years in Abu Dhabi
Top spots across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah where you can ring in the new year
PARTNER CONTENT
Experience the most convenient way to pay your Salik, phone, electricity, and water bills, and top-up your account all within the Careem app.
PARTNER CONTENT
As the year draws to a close, W Abu Dhabi invites you to embark on a journey of extravagance and culinary delight at Garage, their premier dining destination.
PARTNER CONTENT
Get ready for the ultimate New Year's bash at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Still, deciding on holiday gifts for your loved ones? Look no further than iSTYLE, the only Apple Premium Partner in the UAE.
PARTNER CONTENT
Car financing, mortgages and credit cards are set to be cheaper as the UAE follows the US's lead in terms of interest rates
Khaleej Times speaks to Palestinian expat Tarek Skeik on what’s happening in Gaza amidst this ongoing war
One tenant went through the building twice to warn others that the building was on fire
Israeli airstrikes bomb central Gaza in one of the deadliest nights on the Strip since the war began
Among other countries, cases of the JN.1 Covid variant have been found in the US, the UK, and India; the WHO has labelled it a 'variant of interest'
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent out an advisory to all citizens in the Czech Republics, following one of the country's worst mass shootings
The culmination of COP28 is just the start of a new, sustainable era for the Middle East’s built environment
The final consensus included the need for deep, accelerated, and sustainable reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and a transition away from fossil fuels
PARTNER CONTENT
During COP28 in Dubai, Cemex unveiled the first fully electric, zero-emissions ready-mix truck in the Middle East.
PARTNER CONTENT
One store in Dubai sells about 700 vinyl records every month, with the youngest customer being just 6 years old
The UAE staple is now a part of the Unesco Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage
Abdulla AlJanahi embarked on his culinary adventure in December last year, starting a home business selling Wagyu briskets
The single tourist visa was recently approved by the ministers of the regional countries
The Covid-19 pandemic restricted the interviewing of many candidates for the non-immigrant visa, which led to a backlog
Expat residents who have retired and are above the age of 55 can apply for the 5-year long-term visa
Here's your guide to cost-efficient and quick options between the two bustling cities
This comes amidst a drop in inflation in the United States – the world’s largest economy
Authorities have recently removed a 30 per cent tax that was earlier imposed on beverages in the emirate
The holiday applies to government departments, bodies and institutions in the emirate
A recognised maid recruitment agency in the UAE may not recruit a domestic worker in the UAE without obtaining a work permit from the MoHRE
It was a scene straight out of an action-packed rescue movie except that it was real
KT reader wants to know what measures can be taken if the employer gives a poor performance review or fires the employee in this case
|1 AED
|22.60 INR
|1 AED
|76.86 PKR
|OUNCE
|7585.99 AED
|24K
|250.25 AED
'I would ask each of you, in your own way, to please pray for me,' he says in an emotional video
Perry mentioned in his memoir that the two 'dated for three months' around the time of her appearance on the sitcom
In another spectacular creation, Gupta's team dedicated over 700 hours to hand-stitching 50,000 individual crystals, sequins, and beads onto a body suit
Glimpses from his birthday bash were all over social media
Lee was best known for his role in 'Parasite, in which he played the head of a wealthy family
The Academy will nurture the development of the language in Mauritania and beyond, bringing together an elite group of scholars dedicated to the cause
PARTNER CONTENT
Experience the most convenient way to pay your Salik, phone, electricity, and water bills, and top-up your account all within the Careem app.
PARTNER CONTENT
The iconic Fujairah fort turned into a magnificent dining hall
Rather than worrying about each other, they were able to heal together
Potato chips may be the world’s most favourite comfort food, but there is nothing comforting about the effects it can have on one’s body
Giving used gifts doesn’t need to be boring or unglamorous. With Christmas right around the corner, here’s an easy way to make more sustainable choices this festive season
Palestinian journalist Plestia Alaqad had once wanted to show the world how beautiful Gaza is despite the aggressions. However, after October 7, Alaqad found herself not just reporting the war, but living it
Amid the city's impressive array of world records, it's easy to overlook a lesser-known achievement — it hosts more
Some go to sleep at night without knowing how they will talk to their families in Gaza in the morning — and when others ask how they are, they say, 'they're alive', a reply laced with both relief and fear
From gaming to designing 3D worlds, a GeForce RTX 40-series laptop comes equipped with all the tools you'll need
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Experience a magical night at Miss Tess filled with an array of exquisite Asian delights, you'll be transported to a world of luxury and wonder.
PARTNER CONTENT
The newly launched series celebrates some of the UAE's unique restaurants and homegrown food concepts that helped shape the country's culinary scene
PARTNER CONTENT
As we dive into the festive spirit of December, Big Ticket presents an exclusive opportunity for you to end the year on a spectacular note - by becoming a December Millionaire!
PARTNER CONTENT
The disagreement started while the three siblings were shopping with their mother and the sister's two sons, ages 6 and 11 months
He made derogatory comments about white people shortly before the unprovoked attack on the 14- and 16-year-old girls on Monday morning
Medical-technology firm Masimo has accused the tech giant of hiring away its employees and stealing its pulse oximetry technology
Cummins changed the day in two overs, brilliantly catching Shafique off his own bowling and dismissing Babar with a sublime delivery
Elgar produced one of his best innings as his unbeaten 140 handed the hosts an 11-run lead over India
United fought back from two goals down to win 3-2 against Aston Villa
A financial crisis could provide far-right authoritarians with the momentum they need to dominate Western politics
Industry leaders peer into the crystal ball on the possible scenarios
Medical-technology firm Masimo has accused the tech giant of hiring away its employees and stealing its pulse oximetry technology
S&P 500 inching closer to its all-time high
HAYAH's product portfolio reflects its deep understanding of the diverse needs of its clientele
PARTNER CONTENT
By focusing on the quality and diversity of their coffee offerings, the brand has created a coffee culture that resonates with Middle Eastern coffee enthusiasts
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Embracing technology and fostering financial inclusion in the UAE
PARTNER CONTENT
A recognised maid recruitment agency in the UAE may not recruit a domestic worker in the UAE without obtaining a work permit from the MoHRE
In favourable market conditions, IPOs undeniably possess rockstar appeal, but mutual fund investments are generally considered fair-weather
Indian investments in Dubai nearly doubled from 2020 to 2022
WhatsApp users reported issues while sending messages on the app, both on mobile and desktop, on Saturday morning