Globally, spot gold was trading at $2,461.9 per ounce at 8pm
Globally, spot gold was trading at $2,461.9 per ounce at 8pm
Those driving out are advised to be on the lookout for dust storms that may affect visibility as strong winds could strike at times
Fraudsters frequently use cutting-edge technology, including AI and machine learning to craft sophisticated scams
The compensation must be distributed immediately to the beneficiaries, the ruler directed
During the first half of 2024, DLD inspectors conducted 450 field inspections and 1,530 inspections on associated advertisements
Industry experts note how residents are expanding their horizons and discovering new destinations that offer unique experiences
Authorities recently proposed a solution to provide glue boards and place them in house yards to capture the rodents
The organisation has been involved in sending telecommunication equipment to Sudan to re-establish communication in areas affected by war
The Reckitt Hygiene Program led by DHA-certified doctors is helping equip school staff with essential hygiene training, making it easier for schools to action their commitment to fostering a healthier future for children and communities
PARTNER CONTENT
Since the bill is nearing the end of its legislative approvals, it is likely to be introduced in 2025
Customers often secure their slots six months in advance, and new inquiries typically flood in about two weeks before schools close for summer
Indicators of health issues may include heart palpitations, chest pain, jaundice, dark urine, swelling, vomiting and depression
Son details untold story of his father’s journey that was filled with challenges and adventures straight out of a Hollywood thriller
The municipality department has the right to confiscate it if the animal's keeper or owner does not submit a request to retrieve it within three days
CMF, the sub-brand of London-based technology company Nothing, recently launched CMF Phone 1, CMF Watch Pro 2 and CMF Buds Pro 2.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The strategically located new office will serve as a hub for driving the company's future growth while fostering a culture of entrepreneurship, training and career progression
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
As a result, AURAK secures sixth position among UAE universities
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Filippo Lanzi on Haleon's role in transforming healthcare and empowering individuals for better health
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Tired of getting your food late? Order on Careem and get your meals hot, fresh and on time. And, at 50 per cent off too.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
#Damana Gives is not just making a tangible difference in the lives of underprivileged individuals but also contributing to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals
PARTNER CONTENT
With millions of cars navigating the UAE's bustling roads, the importance of regular automotive service and maintenance cannot be overstated.
In the UAE, every year, we receive thousands of new cars ready to be picked up by their eager new owners. However, before the car is handed over to the buyer, each of these cars embark on a meticulous journey of preparation.
If residents delay registration to obtain the ID card or renewal after 30 days from its expiration date, it can result in late fines of Dh20 per day
For expats residing in Dubai, the Ejari by RERA is a holy grail to knowing the emirate's laws for both landlords and tenants
If you have stayed in the Emirates beyond your permitted time then you will need an out pass to leave the country
If residents delay registration to obtain the ID card or renewal after 30 days from its expiration date, it can result in late fines of Dh20 per day
If you have stayed in the Emirates beyond your permitted time then you will need an out pass to leave the country
Appointments can be booked directly from their homes or offices through an online or offline process
Protesters marched to the California theme park's perimeter, where they tried to set up for speeches but were told by security to move
Infection comes at a critical moment for his campaign, with the president seeking to show he is up to the job after a disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump
The blaze started in the early evening in a shopping centre at the foot of a 14-storey building
Thursday's second Test at Trent Bridge will be England's seventh of 17 fixtures in the format this year
The Spaniard will be back in action on Thursday against Britain's Cameron Norrie in the round of 16 in the singles
The UAE team are currently in Sri Lanka to take part in the Women's Asia Cup (July 19-28)
The agreement includes hotels, tourism destinations and infrastructure enhancement at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport
Those driving out are advised to be on the lookout for dust storms that may affect visibility as strong winds could strike at times
Customers often secure their slots six months in advance, and new inquiries typically flood in about two weeks before schools close for summer
Indicators of health issues may include heart palpitations, chest pain, jaundice, dark urine, swelling, vomiting and depression
|1 AED
|22.69 INR
|1 AED
|75.79 PKR
|OUNCE
|9,063.10 AED
|24K
|299.00 AED
The agreement includes hotels, tourism destinations and infrastructure enhancement at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport
The country has to make huge investments in aquaculture if it wants to meet the food security target by 2051
Jewellery is a value-appreciating gift, making it a popular purchase for residents travelling back to their home countries
They married over the July 12th weekend in Mumbai
Her only accessories seemed to be her smartwatch and her necklace
Punjabi music is so in right now, says one fan
Prosecutors allege Young Thug, 32, was the leader of YSL, or Young Slime Life, a part of the Bloods gang
Indicators of health issues may include heart palpitations, chest pain, jaundice, dark urine, swelling, vomiting and depression
Many prestigious US institutions are reinstating standardised testing requirements
Doctors found that the 3cm long bone had travelled down from her throat and lodged in her thyroid gland
For eight years, the patient had been living with a condition in which the abdomen starts to expand
Kids and teens are thought to be especially susceptible to the syndrome
Depending on how you present yourself or impact the lives around you, it can be either empowering or invalidating
From mole mapping and pigmentation to sagging necks, skin experts address the most common challenges faced in hot, arid climates
The allure of quick riches continues to draw people into its deceitful web, year after year
With every stroke of brush now carrying the weight of his losses and hopes for the future, Muhannad Alkilani, a 68-year-old visual artist from Damascus, Syria, has dedicated his life to capturing the essence of his native country through art
According to experts, this is one of the biggest food trends to emerge online in recent years
PARTNER CONTENT
A Fun Approach to Hand Hygiene in Schools Prioritising personal hygiene, particularly among children, is imperative for safeguarding their health and that of their communities
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Navigating the challenges and finding the perfect home in Dubai is easier with Mira Real Estate
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Husni Al Bayari, the owner and founder of D&B Properties and Evolutions under the holding company Bayari Investments, has recently been the victim of a malicious cyber defamation campaign in select media (not Khaleej Times).
PARTNER CONTENT
Coupled with powerful hardware and software that uses AI to match your personal use, the HONOR 200 Series ticks all the boxes in a smartphone.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Enhance your living space with IKEA's fantastic offers
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The transformative potential of smart tracking and telematics in the region's road safety
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Saudi coffee, with its distinctive flavours and bitter taste, is an expression of hospitality and welcome. Offering coffee is an integral part of social traditions, reflecting Saudi societal norms.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Matbakhi's impact extends to the whole ecosystem from hotels to guests and chefs, resulting in a more dynamic F&B landscape
PARTNER CONTENT
HAYAH's product portfolio reflects its deep understanding of the diverse needs of its clientele
PARTNER CONTENT
For speedy legal remedy, you may consider filing an execution case against your client before the court of competent jurisdiction
Since hitting an all-time high on January 19 this year, the S&P 500 has recorded new intraday highs 30 more times
During the first half of 2024, DLD inspectors conducted 450 field inspections and 1,530 inspections on associated advertisements
Collaboration redefines AI accessibility through a decentralized approach