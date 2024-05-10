These two vehicles can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.6 seconds
Wilson noted that the late Sheikh Khalifa and President Sheikh Mohamed have done several projects globally, which aren’t known yet
Residents share how early morning walks hold a special charm that sets them apart from any other time of day
Muhammad Al Ketbi waited four months for a suitable donor
Previously, PoD cards had to be placed behind cars' windshields to avoid parking fines
Today, Rozik is a household name in Tajikistan with over 8.2 million followers on Instagram
This comes after all major private raffle draw operators paused their operations since the beginning of this year
Members of the royal family, top officials, and a crowd of mourners performed funeral prayers on Thursday afternoon
Eugene Mayne, Founder and Group CEO of Tristar Group, will continue to explore new markets and focus on growing shareholder value
As early as next year, the emirate’s commuters will have the option to fly over traffic jams
Formerly Oman-Etihad Rail Company, the joint venture will now be known as Hafeet Rail
The exit deadline for Umrah visa holders is June 6, Saudi Arabia has announced
Some parents say they would much rather opt for the school run themselves rather than using the school bus
The weather has left its mark on the dry terrain, turning them into vibrant oases amidst the sands
The victims include two citizens and an expatriate
He was reportedly shooting visuals of wild elephants crossing a river in Palakkad
The mission urged them to avoid crowded places and follow safety instructions
'Aquarabia' will offer extreme watersports zone dedicated to rafting, kayaking, canyoneering, free solo climbing and cliff jumping and more
Last year, excavation in the northern part of the settlement uncovered many pottery vessels dating back to the 5th and 6th centuries AD
The company's success lies in its ability to onboard merchants swiftly and efficiently
Bookmypet, led by Amer Aqqad, pioneers convenience in pet care, poised to revolutionize the industry with visionary leadership and cutting-edge technology
Get ready to snag irresistible discounts on your favorite food because this is one deal you wouldn't want to miss! Hurry up! Grab your phones and order right away
The machine represents a new trend, bringing the possibility of preparing cold brewed coffee to people's homes
ALLEN Overseas students from the Middle East have delivered yet again in the JEE Mains 2024 results – 97% of them would qualify for NITs (based on last year's DASA criteria) and 29% of them have already qualified for JEE Advanced 2024 (including country toppers and 100 percentile scorers)
When we talk about luxury hospitality, ORA Hospitality stands out as a beacon, offering not just accommodation but an expedition into self-discovery.
Keep your car engines clean & healthy.
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of the global Sukuk investment universe.
Residents whose vehicles were damaged due to floods and other natural disasters, no longer need to bring their cars to the police station to obtain a ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificate
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of MENA fixed income / GCC bond investment universe.
Rains of various intensities will lash the Emirates over the next three days as unstable weather conditions persist in the UAE, as earlier reported by Khaleej Times.
The Bollywood actors star in Ali Abbas Zafar's latest action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', currently playing in UAE cinemas
The city offers plenty of spaces for residents to declutter; here's a guide
Gulf countries will put in place the system to launch the single tourist visa by the end of the year
From free access to top attractions to concessions on taxis and telecom services, here's all you need to know
Work is underway for packages to serve entire region and alignment of large events and e-service is a vital part of it
Previously, these services required four steps, but now they have been streamlined making the process more efficient and convenient for customers
Kejriwal was detained in March over a long-running corruption probe
The country has been hit by around 1,400 aftershocks since a 7.2 magnitude quake struck Hualien last month, killing 17 people
Top official raises alarm over an alleged leak of a phone conversation between a Chinese diplomat and a Filipino admiral
The ceremony at Hotel Cala di Volpe, Sardinia, on May 28 will feature more than 10 Globe Soccer Awards and six official LA LIGA Awards, with select Globe Soccer winners invited to Dubai
Julius Erving, the 11-time NBA All-Star, was also hugely impressed with the facilities in Abu Dhabi
Punjab suffered their eighth loss in 12 games and bowed out of the competition
The 2024 Spring Job Fair is taking place on May 11 at University of Dubai, Academic City
|1 AED
|22.65 INR
|1 AED
|75.73 PKR
|OUNCE
|8,481.64 AED
|24K
|285.00 AED
The equity market is 'nervous' about the general election results, due on June 4, which is likely to maintain some pressure on the South Asian currency, expert says
Everything from buzzing nightlife and family-friendly events, to cultural attractions, here are some top recommendations for your weekend in the UAE
The couple, anticipating their first child, returned from their babymoon, with Deepika wearing an oversized tee concealing her baby bump
Following the announcement, social media erupted with excitement, marking the first-time pairing of the actress with the Bollywood icon
The exhibitions are expected to provide visitors with an opportunity to explore different artistic movements, cultures and narratives
Arunas Gelazninkas and his wife Emilija Gelazninkas became successful bike-racing coaches with no examples to follow when they started out in the business
It is the only way to stop children from getting into misadventures
According to experts, this is one of the biggest food trends to emerge online in recent years
Leaders, former leaders and diplomats meet the former US president and Republican presidential candidate
Started for and by fathers, these platforms are for members to connect with one another through activities such as regular meet-ups, talks by experts, and much more
Can we create a safer, more inclusive gaming environment for women?
'In our poetry we can be defiant, subversive, gentle' says Palestinian poet, performer and actress Dana Dajani
Come the holy month, numerous Muslim MMA, Jiu-Jitsu athletes have to refrain from eating or drinking from dawn until sunset, while maintaining high levels of performance
The insurance brokerage firm has formed a special task force to manage the overload of claims requests
Indulge in a grocery shopping experience that's not only quick and convenient, but also lighter on your wallet! Supermarket prices every day of the week, delivered right to your doorstep through Careem’s grocery service, Quik.
The expansion brings a transformative upgrade to the hospital's facilities
In the modern industrial landscape, Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) serve as the backbone of operational efficiency, intertwining digital processes with physical machinery.
Making regular appointments with your doctor can ensure better, and more long-lasting, protection from potentially serious health problems
The three-day event is poised to offer several innovative prospects for students to broaden their horizons
Matbakhi's impact extends to the whole ecosystem from hotels to guests and chefs, resulting in a more dynamic F&B landscape
HAYAH's product portfolio reflects its deep understanding of the diverse needs of its clientele
By focusing on the quality and diversity of their coffee offerings, the brand has created a coffee culture that resonates with Middle Eastern coffee enthusiasts
The will registered in the city would only be valid outside the country if it follows the provisions of the UAE Personal Status Law
Countries are distancing itself from the developed economies with the intent to safeguard their own sovereign interest
Property owners in Dubai South and its vicinity have begun to raise prices - by up to 25 per cent
After downloading an app, have you ever experienced the application being replaced by malicious versions?