He discovered the device inside a teddy bear that his ex-wife gave their daughters
Explained: What the labour law says about bonuses; how the amount is calculated, when it is paid
The pilot study findings revealed the tool can reduce radiologist workload by up to 80 percent while missing zero cases of tuberculosis
His first job was in construction, which paid a salary of Rs150 — a significant sum at the time
Earlier this year, the Emirates was removed from the FATF grey list, reflecting the country’s commitment to fighting financial crime
Higher education institutes under the federal government will also have a new system of scholarships so that it meets labour market demand
Most parts of country will experience fair to partly cloudy day
Blue Chip suspends payouts; Bollywood star Sonu Sood denies endorsement
The Cabinet has also announced a new position, CEO for Artificial Intelligence, across ministries and federal entities
Residents seen making full use of vacation, with bookings made one day before the holiday starts
Emirate's tax-free environment, strong rental and capital yield are helping boost investor's sentiment, making this an attractive home-buying destination
The UAE had earlier tightened real estate investment rules and asked property agents, brokers, and law firms to report cash transactions worth Dh55,000 and above
Applicable fields include boosting the air quality and green technology
All motorists are advised to adhere to the new speed limit and follow road safety instructions
The authority uploaded a video of the medical evacuation, showing a rescuer descending from the chopper while it was suspended mid-air
The Telugu superstar is accused of visiting a politician's residence that led to gathering of large crowds
The victims include two citizens and an expatriate
He was reportedly shooting visuals of wild elephants crossing a river in Palakkad
Residents whose vehicles were damaged due to floods and other natural disasters, no longer need to bring their cars to the police station to obtain a ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificate
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of MENA fixed income / GCC bond investment universe.
Rains of various intensities will lash the Emirates over the next three days as unstable weather conditions persist in the UAE, as earlier reported by Khaleej Times.
The Bollywood actors star in Ali Abbas Zafar's latest action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', currently playing in UAE cinemas
Slander is an offence punishable by imprisonment and hefty fines under the UAE law
Do you want to extend your holiday or do you wish stay to explore employment opportunities? Here's a guide
Submission of an application for cancelling the work permit shall be through the channels specified by the Ministry
Gulf countries will put in place the system to launch the single tourist visa by the end of the year
Move to also bar sex education for children under the age of nine following concerns about some of the materials being used in schools
Mazzenga claimed another world record in the 90 and over age group this month when she ran the 200 metres outdoors in 51.47 seconds
Fico was shot five times at close range on Wednesday; suspect is a 71-year-old former security guard at a shopping mall and author of three collections of poetry
Chhetri scored 94 goals for India, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the list of active international goal-scorers
The 34,000-capacity stadium will host the hotly-anticipated on June 9
Wednesday's defeat to Punjab was a big blow to Royals' hopes of a top-two finish
IndiGo has also resumed daily flights to Lucknow from Zayed International Airport
Applications now open for AFE’s talent development programme
The Dubai-based hotelier at Paramount Hotel Dubai, along with its General Manager Pascal Eggerstedt helps organise a popular film festival in the city, 'We Create Drama'
'Dekhha Tenu' showcases a sparkling chemistry between the two actors
The 'Perfect' hitmaker could be seen speaking in Hindi during the promo
There has been a paradigm shift from cancer diagnosis through external observations to molecular-based classifications, focusing on the genetic makeup of cancers
Find the best of Italian cuisine complemented with a live romantic-comedy musical at Paparazzi Tuscan - dining out can't get better than this
The first clinical case can be expected to be performed next year following the regulatory approvals
There's an abundance of burger joints to check out in town
According to experts, this is one of the biggest food trends to emerge online in recent years
Leaders, former leaders and diplomats meet the former US president and Republican presidential candidate
Started for and by fathers, these platforms are for members to connect with one another through activities such as regular meet-ups, talks by experts, and much more
Can we create a safer, more inclusive gaming environment for women?
'In our poetry we can be defiant, subversive, gentle' says Palestinian poet, performer and actress Dana Dajani
Come the holy month, numerous Muslim MMA, Jiu-Jitsu athletes have to refrain from eating or drinking from dawn until sunset, while maintaining high levels of performance
The machine represents a new trend, bringing the possibility of preparing cold brewed coffee to people's homes
Submission of an application for cancelling the work permit shall be through the channels specified by the Ministry
Post-millennials in UAE fastest to reach Dh1 million savings
Emirate's tax-free environment, strong rental and capital yield are helping boost investor's sentiment, making this an attractive home-buying destination
