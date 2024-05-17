The first batch of students will be admitted in August or September
Violators were fined Dh20,000 to Dh100,000 for each case
Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor hails the role of mothers in the upbringing of UAE’s future generation
Applications for the 2024-25 academic year will open from May 20
Based on current regulations, car rental companies should replace manual vehicles after four years from the car's manufacturing date
On April 19, the building suffered damages after residents felt a jerk and were evacuated by authorities
Those who encounter such scams are urged to immediately report them to the police
Fortis has entered the MENA market with an omnichannel platform and a clear vision - to bridge the SME’s digital gap with their customers and help them thrive amidst pressure from larger enterprises and marketplaces in the rapidly evolving region.
Families of the martyrs have been presented the Medal of Duty
One expat never wanted to live in a ground-floor apartment again after seeing how floods destroyed her home; another vowed to avoid units on higher levels after having to climb 12 floors down
The visa offers an exceptional opportunity for individuals who dedicate themselves to sustainability and environmental stewardship
All motorists are advised to adhere to the new speed limit and follow road safety instructions
The authority uploaded a video of the medical evacuation, showing a rescuer descending from the chopper while it was suspended mid-air
The Telugu superstar is accused of visiting a politician's residence that led to gathering of large crowds
The victims include two citizens and an expatriate
He was reportedly shooting visuals of wild elephants crossing a river in Palakkad
Keep your car engines clean & healthy.
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of the global Sukuk investment universe.
Residents whose vehicles were damaged due to floods and other natural disasters, no longer need to bring their cars to the police station to obtain a ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificate
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of MENA fixed income / GCC bond investment universe.
Rains of various intensities will lash the Emirates over the next three days as unstable weather conditions persist in the UAE, as earlier reported by Khaleej Times.
The Bollywood actors star in Ali Abbas Zafar's latest action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', currently playing in UAE cinemas
Residents seen making full use of vacation, with bookings made one day before the holiday starts
Slander is an offence punishable by imprisonment and hefty fines under the UAE law
Submission of an application for cancelling the work permit shall be through the channels specified by the Ministry
He accuses sports bodies of not allowing Russian athletes to perform at the games with the country's banner, flag and national anthem
'Last night, the Israel Defence Forces (army) rescued the bodies of our hostages,' a military spokesman said
The American is faces four criminal charges with assault of a police officer, criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic
'Let your hands talk in the ring. I am excited … let’s make history., said the Ukrainian Usyk after the official weight-in where the Briton avoided eye-contact with his opponent
Olympic champion set the target that no one in the 156-player field could match at Valhalla Golf Club
Public asked to increase cyber awareness to protect themselves from falling preys and losing data
TIBF is hosting 850 exhibitors, more than 1,500 Greek and foreign authors, speakers and book professionals from 40 countries
Initiative aims at providing additional revenue stream for school transport operators
TikTok spokesperson says it never shared Canadian user data with the Chinese government
The 24K variant of the yellow metal was trading at Dh288 per gram as compared to last night’s close of Dh287.5 per gram
Brent had touched an intra-day low of $81.05 on Wednesday
The recreation was achieved entirely without the use of mods
A total of 13 games will be added to the library this month
The upcoming video game is set in Feudal Japan and will feature two protagonists
Prepare yourself for a variety of entertaining activities taking place around the country
When taking a trip to Gyan Sarovar, Mount Abu, one is instantly reminded of the world that's meant to be. Through innovative retreats and meditation sessions, this spiritual sanctuary invites us on a journey of self-discovery
Zack Chug, a fitness enthusiast and prominent social media figure, on how to combat body dysmorphia and negativity on social media
Hussain and Jaber Darwish, along with their cousin Ismail Ahli, are determined to forge a lasting legacy through their enterprise, Foxrito Studios
According to experts, this is one of the biggest food trends to emerge online in recent years
Leaders, former leaders and diplomats meet the former US president and Republican presidential candidate
Started for and by fathers, these platforms are for members to connect with one another through activities such as regular meet-ups, talks by experts, and much more
Can we create a safer, more inclusive gaming environment for women?
'In our poetry we can be defiant, subversive, gentle' says Palestinian poet, performer and actress Dana Dajani
Come the holy month, numerous Muslim MMA, Jiu-Jitsu athletes have to refrain from eating or drinking from dawn until sunset, while maintaining high levels of performance
Submission of an application for cancelling the work permit shall be through the channels specified by the Ministry
Post-millennials in UAE fastest to reach Dh1 million savings
Dubai is experiencing a trend for flexible or serviced office spaces
After downloading an app, have you ever experienced the application being replaced by malicious versions?