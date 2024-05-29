The company is aiming to have anywhere between 150 to 200 EV chargers by the end of this year and looking at up to 500 units by 2028
If a shared genetic mutation is detected in a couple, consultants help them make informed decisions about their future marriage and childbearing
MoHAP launches campaign to raise public awareness about the dangers of excessive consumption and its detrimental effects on community health
This follows the inauguration of the master’s programme in Energy Transition and Sustainability (ETS) in January 2024
This new development includes pedestrian-friendly streets, diverse retail options, commercial spaces, entertainment venues, and premium facilities
The infant weighed 2.3kg when she arrived at the medical facility
Apart from accidents, checking history of the vehicle may also help in finding out whether certain parts of it are original or not
The sale is scheduled from May 31 to June 2, across over 2,000 outlets
The machine represents a new trend, bringing the possibility of preparing cold brewed coffee to people's homes
This scam has already squeezed an estimated Dh400 million from thousands of victims all over the globe, according to AI cybersecurity firm CloudSEK
It is estimated that thousands of vehicles were damaged during the heaviest rainfall of the past 75 years
The woman who caused the accident was fined Dh1,000 after she pleaded guilty of reckless driving
Educating the public on basic CPR techniques and incorporating CPR training into school curriculums could be life-saving
Kids can receive the extra dose regardless of their past vaccination status
Drivers are urged to follow signs and adhere to the speed limit
Captain Babar Azam is tasked with leading his men in green out of recent heartbreaks and towards the trophy
The flight from Doha to Ireland experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey
About 32,000 Indian pilgrims will use the exclusive service this year, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said
According to the Delhi Fire Department, a total of 12 children were rescued
Abrar Infra Building Contracting LLC secures its newest contract in Dubai worth Dh30 million for Hunter Foods' groundbreaking project at NIP Dubai
Discover the ins-and-outs of the U.S. EB-5 Golden Visa program, learn the requirements, and get insider information on how to submit a successful application
The leading institution remains dedicated to empowering students globally, guiding their success in education and beyond
At the heart of this masterpiece beats the Automatic Rado calibre R734 movement, producing impeccable precision and reliability
The newest HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is here to transform the way you use your PC
Whether cloud-based or cloud-native, Huawei Cloud Stack can help customers achieve service innovation and is a trusted on-premises cloud solution
Unveiling the unexpected similarities between dolphins and dragonflies that'll make you welcome dragonflies with open arms!
Keep your car engines clean & healthy.
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of the global Sukuk investment universe.
The city has introduced many ways to make students' lives easier and more affordable
If you're a first time visitor, you're in for a treat
Overstaying your visit in the UAE could cause the visitor to incur a fine of Dh50 per day – regardless of whether you have a residence or visit visa
Some visitors unintentionally stay back for longer, unaware that the 10-day grace period has been removed
Those with US green card or residence visa in UK or European Union countries will be granted entry visa to the UAE as a visitor for a period of 14 days
The country has been gripped by a wave of unprecedented rallies for the past seven weeks since the ruling Georgian Dream party revived the plans
The firm did not identify the ship or say how many crew members were on board
Thousands now need to evacuate after suffering severe trauma injuries in the war
Over the years, Kohli's influence in the world of cricket as well as on social media has increased tremendously
Sabalenka was equally quick as last year's semifinalist mowed down Russian teenager Erika Andreeva in 68 minutes 6-1 6-2
The Cricket Cranes are training hard for their first ever T20 World Cup in June
The exhibition will continue until June 13, and community members can visit the centre to explore the traditions of Korean teas
Healthcare platform pledges support to National ICV programme
Adherence to strong data practices is critical
Aleta Planet also plans to launch a food traceability app
Carna by Dario Cecchini celebrates the art of meat preparation, promising an unforgettable dining experience
A look at the city's bold transformation, pioneering global standards in disability inclusivity and accessibility
Here's a deep-dive into the endless dining options available in the vibrant city
The Bollywood actors are all set to star together in the upcoming film 'Sarfira'
Carna by Dario Cecchini celebrates the art of meat preparation, promising an unforgettable dining experience
A look at the city's bold transformation, pioneering global standards in disability inclusivity and accessibility
According to experts, this is one of the biggest food trends to emerge online in recent years
Leaders, former leaders and diplomats meet the former US president and Republican presidential candidate
Started for and by fathers, these platforms are for members to connect with one another through activities such as regular meet-ups, talks by experts, and much more
Can we create a safer, more inclusive gaming environment for women?
'In our poetry we can be defiant, subversive, gentle' says Palestinian poet, performer and actress Dana Dajani
Come the holy month, numerous Muslim MMA, Jiu-Jitsu athletes have to refrain from eating or drinking from dawn until sunset, while maintaining high levels of performance
DXOMARK's #1 smartphone camera ranking - HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra is available for pre-order in the UAE
Pioneering education in the region, the university is offering its students the experience of a future of learning
With a wide variety of options to suit different styles and preferences, the brand aims to make this process easier and more enjoyable for everyone
Its third time in only five years that Ascentria brings forth an overseas topper in JEE Mains, outside India. Are you ready to embark on a journey of academic excellence?
Current and prospective students and parents can look forward to engaging discussions on the importance of building a well-curated academic profile, creating a balanced college list, and writing a strong personal statement
Fortis has entered the MENA market with an omnichannel platform and a clear vision - to bridge the SME’s digital gap with their customers and help them thrive amidst pressure from larger enterprises and marketplaces in the rapidly evolving region.
Matbakhi's impact extends to the whole ecosystem from hotels to guests and chefs, resulting in a more dynamic F&B landscape
HAYAH's product portfolio reflects its deep understanding of the diverse needs of its clientele
By focusing on the quality and diversity of their coffee offerings, the brand has created a coffee culture that resonates with Middle Eastern coffee enthusiasts
A sale purchase agreement between two parties includes clauses about purchase price, completion date, compensation for breaches, force majeure terms
It advocates extreme savings and investment with the goal of achieving financial independence and retiring early
Most expensive home to sell in the island cluster was a 4-bedroom home, which was sold for Dh28 million in December 2023
After downloading an app, have you ever experienced the application being replaced by malicious versions?