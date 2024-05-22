Crew members said the vessel was in 'severe disrepair and with limited power for 12 consecutive days'
With many residents unable to travel to India during the ongoing general elections, this has become a significant concern among the diaspora
The emirate announced a ban on single-use Styrofoam products, including cups, lids, plates, beverage containers, and food receptacles
This new treatment will help patients as young as 12 years old
The Rera calculator, which was recalibrated on March 1, 2024, is expected to help reduce the disparity between renewals and new rents
The community was launched by real-estate developer Emaar Properties on Tuesday
Going forward, investors have been advised to take a cautious approach after yellow metal hit nearly a record high recently
Initiative will ensure preserving the environment, public health and safety and also reduce need for deploying tankers to drain flood water
With a total prize of Dh1 million offered to winners, participants at the Global Prompt Engineering Championship shared their experiences with AI
Another expat discovered that one of his cards had been used to make a fraudulent transaction of Dh18,803
The RTA did not specify the reason behind the disruption
What silver’s record rally means for investors in the UAE as demand soars for precious metals
According to him, the flight attendant was a little taken aback when he raised his hand
Jobseekers will also be able to attend workshops on interview role play and mindset techniques
The authority confirmed that the administrative closure order will continue as long as the reasons for it exist
She provided first aid to the injured until the arrival of the ambulance
Mohammed bin Salman was scheduled to visit Japan from May 20-23
The ruler will undergo a treatment plan consisting of antibiotics
Passengers were taken to a safe location within the airport terminal, where they received refreshments and travel updates
Whether cloud-based or cloud-native, Huawei Cloud Stack can help customers achieve service innovation and is a trusted on-premises cloud solution
Register for free and get a one-time chance to win a bonus when you make your first prediction
DXOMARK's #1 smartphone camera ranking - HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra is available for pre-order in the UAE
Pioneering education in the region, the university is offering its students the experience of a future of learning
With a wide variety of options to suit different styles and preferences, the brand aims to make this process easier and more enjoyable for everyone
Its third time in only five years that Ascentria brings forth an overseas topper in JEE Mains, outside India. Are you ready to embark on a journey of academic excellence?
Keep your car engines clean & healthy.
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of the global Sukuk investment universe.
Residents whose vehicles were damaged due to floods and other natural disasters, no longer need to bring their cars to the police station to obtain a ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificate
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of MENA fixed income / GCC bond investment universe.
Rains of various intensities will lash the Emirates over the next three days as unstable weather conditions persist in the UAE, as earlier reported by Khaleej Times.
The Bollywood actors star in Ali Abbas Zafar's latest action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', currently playing in UAE cinemas
Finding a car park during peak hours is as challenging as driving in heavy traffic
Vaccinations may depend upon your destination, travel duration, planned activities, and individual health profile
Mass consumption of digital music cannot beat the unique experience of being at a live musical performance
The visa offers an exceptional opportunity for individuals who dedicate themselves to sustainability and environmental stewardship
Submission of an application for cancelling the work permit shall be through the channels specified by the Ministry
The ministry of social solidarity said it would provide financial compensation "to the families of the deceased and injured"
The aircraft made an emergency landing that also injured 30 people
The airport recorded over 600 cases of aircraft bird strikes from January 2018 till October 2023, according to government statistics
Two-time champions Kolkata bowled out Hyderabad for 159 as Starc returned figures of 3-34
Pochettino joined Chelsea ahead of the 2023-24 season when he replaced interim manager Frank Lampard
The Slovenian made light of torrential rain to solo to the summit finish at the ski resort of Val Gardena
Coding was formerly in demand, but today, prompt engineering has become one of the most promising skills, said Sheikh Hamdan while announcing launch of ‘One Million Prompters’
It will get humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas
|1 AED
|22.61 INR
|1 AED
|75.89 PKR
|OUNCE
|8,871.19 AED
|24K
|292.25 AED
Bottomline performance for the GCC banking sector remained steady
Whether you're a history buff, an art enthusiast, or simply seeking a unique experience, several top museums in Dubai are worth visiting
The Bollywood star revealed what he learned from the incident
The Hollywood actress has met refugees as a UNHCR envoy since 2016
The Hollywood star was "shocked" by an OpenAI synthetic voice that sounds like her
Amycretin targets the GLP-1 hormone and stimulates the hormone amylin, which regulates hunger
Why it is important to shed light on this overlooked chapter of womanhood
Big Balloon embarks on journey of inclusivity
Following the previous such survey in 2019, electronic smoking devices attracted taxation
According to experts, this is one of the biggest food trends to emerge online in recent years
Leaders, former leaders and diplomats meet the former US president and Republican presidential candidate
Started for and by fathers, these platforms are for members to connect with one another through activities such as regular meet-ups, talks by experts, and much more
Can we create a safer, more inclusive gaming environment for women?
'In our poetry we can be defiant, subversive, gentle' says Palestinian poet, performer and actress Dana Dajani
Come the holy month, numerous Muslim MMA, Jiu-Jitsu athletes have to refrain from eating or drinking from dawn until sunset, while maintaining high levels of performance
Fortis has entered the MENA market with an omnichannel platform and a clear vision - to bridge the SME’s digital gap with their customers and help them thrive amidst pressure from larger enterprises and marketplaces in the rapidly evolving region.
Bookmypet, led by Amer Aqqad, pioneers convenience in pet care, poised to revolutionize the industry with visionary leadership and cutting-edge technology
The company's success lies in its ability to onboard merchants swiftly and efficiently
The machine represents a new trend, bringing the possibility of preparing cold brewed coffee to people's homes
When we talk about luxury hospitality, ORA Hospitality stands out as a beacon, offering not just accommodation but an expedition into self-discovery.
ALLEN Overseas students from the Middle East have delivered yet again in the JEE Mains 2024 results – 97% of them would qualify for NITs (based on last year's DASA criteria) and 29% of them have already qualified for JEE Advanced 2024 (including country toppers and 100 percentile scorers)
Matbakhi's impact extends to the whole ecosystem from hotels to guests and chefs, resulting in a more dynamic F&B landscape
HAYAH's product portfolio reflects its deep understanding of the diverse needs of its clientele
By focusing on the quality and diversity of their coffee offerings, the brand has created a coffee culture that resonates with Middle Eastern coffee enthusiasts
A worker may end his or her relationship with a company by serving the stipulated notice period mentioned in the employment contract
Technology has democratised finance, offering a smorgasbord of options
Symbolic Aura’s possession scheduled for March 2026
After downloading an app, have you ever experienced the application being replaced by malicious versions?