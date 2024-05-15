Temperatures may reach 43 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) is a condition that leads to loss of physical strength
The project aims at turning Dubai into a pedestrian-, environment- and family-friendly city
Among those who do have symptoms, fewer than 10 per cent face complications
During the two day convention, experts will discuss various topics including innovative solutions to the problems in food systems
The brand has been in focus this week after one person died and 75 people were hospitalised due to food poisoning in Saudi
UAE nationals in the private sector have increased by 170 per cent since 2021
Availability of spare parts and the magnitude of the damage are the two most critical factors that might contribute to turnaround time
The machine represents a new trend, bringing the possibility of preparing cold brewed coffee to people's homes
Blue Chip suspends payouts; Bollywood star Sonu Sood denies endorsement
Visitors at the ongoing 23rd Airport Show have seen a detailed preview of how the world’s largest airport would look
The Falaj does not require pumps or machines as water flows through it thanks to gravity
Due to the exceptional brightness of the Moon, residents of the country will be able to observe it without the need for telescopes or binoculars
The 10-million-plus debit cards that exist in the market will be replaced gradually over the next two and a half years
All motorists are advised to adhere to the new speed limit and follow road safety instructions
The authority uploaded a video of the medical evacuation, showing a rescuer descending from the chopper while it was suspended mid-air
The Telugu superstar is accused of visiting a politician's residence that led to gathering of large crowds
The victims include two citizens and an expatriate
He was reportedly shooting visuals of wild elephants crossing a river in Palakkad
With a wide variety of options to suit different styles and preferences, the brand aims to make this process easier and more enjoyable for everyone
Its third time in only five years that Ascentria brings forth an overseas topper in JEE Mains, outside India. Are you ready to embark on a journey of academic excellence?
Fortis has entered the MENA market with an omnichannel platform and a clear vision - to bridge the SME’s digital gap with their customers and help them thrive amidst pressure from larger enterprises and marketplaces in the rapidly evolving region.
Current and prospective students and parents can look forward to engaging discussions on the importance of building a well-curated academic profile, creating a balanced college list, and writing a strong personal statement
The company's success lies in its ability to onboard merchants swiftly and efficiently
Bookmypet, led by Amer Aqqad, pioneers convenience in pet care, poised to revolutionize the industry with visionary leadership and cutting-edge technology
Keep your car engines clean & healthy.
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of the global Sukuk investment universe.
Residents whose vehicles were damaged due to floods and other natural disasters, no longer need to bring their cars to the police station to obtain a ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificate
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of MENA fixed income / GCC bond investment universe.
Rains of various intensities will lash the Emirates over the next three days as unstable weather conditions persist in the UAE, as earlier reported by Khaleej Times.
The Bollywood actors star in Ali Abbas Zafar's latest action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', currently playing in UAE cinemas
Do you want to extend your holiday or do you wish stay to explore employment opportunities? Here's a guide
The country has implemented laws on combatting rumours and cybercrimes aimed at safeguarding individuals and entities against online threats
Motorists can report minor traffic accidents, hit-and-run incidents, police services, vehicle repair services and more
This article is temporarily unavailable
Submission of an application for cancelling the work permit shall be through the channels specified by the Ministry
Gulf countries will put in place the system to launch the single tourist visa by the end of the year
The move comes amid a temporary halt in the shipment of 2,000-pound bombs and 500-pound bombs by the US to Israel
More than 3,300 people have been forced to evacuate from affected areas with 35 missing and 33 injured
The Reserve Bank of India could be lining up dollar offers on the interbank order matching system to prevent the currency from slipping to an all-time low, say traders
Victory at the Etihad against West Ham on Sunday will make them champions for a fourth consecutive season
The result confirmed a playoff spot for Rajasthan, who became the second team to enter the final four alongside table-toppers Kolkata
Pakistan eased to their victory target of 179 with 18 balls remaining in the series decider
More construction works are expected at several locations as part of Al Khail Road Improvement Project, which shall be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024
Investors are watching the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) that is to be released on Wednesday
A new AI model called GPT-4o, which enables ChatGPT to respond via voice in real time and be interrupted
Reynolds and Lively have maintained a level of privacy, choosing not to disclose the sex of their children until birth
The fantasy film's voice cast also includes Emily Blunt, Steve Carrell, and Matt Damon among others
The popular Bollywood actor has landed a big role in international series 'Dune: Prophecy'
Director Mohammad Rasoulof announced he had escaped from Iran just days after being sentenced to eight years in prison
UAE-based skincare consultant and digital creator Nipun Kapur Sohal on what works and what doesn't in an industry that's hyper-focused on sales
European universities offer some of the most apparent advantages
According to experts, this is one of the biggest food trends to emerge online in recent years
Leaders, former leaders and diplomats meet the former US president and Republican presidential candidate
Started for and by fathers, these platforms are for members to connect with one another through activities such as regular meet-ups, talks by experts, and much more
Can we create a safer, more inclusive gaming environment for women?
'In our poetry we can be defiant, subversive, gentle' says Palestinian poet, performer and actress Dana Dajani
Come the holy month, numerous Muslim MMA, Jiu-Jitsu athletes have to refrain from eating or drinking from dawn until sunset, while maintaining high levels of performance
When we talk about luxury hospitality, ORA Hospitality stands out as a beacon, offering not just accommodation but an expedition into self-discovery.
Get ready to snag irresistible discounts on your favorite food because this is one deal you wouldn't want to miss! Hurry up! Grab your phones and order right away
ALLEN Overseas students from the Middle East have delivered yet again in the JEE Mains 2024 results – 97% of them would qualify for NITs (based on last year's DASA criteria) and 29% of them have already qualified for JEE Advanced 2024 (including country toppers and 100 percentile scorers)
Eugene Mayne, Founder and Group CEO of Tristar Group, will continue to explore new markets and focus on growing shareholder value
The insurance brokerage firm has formed a special task force to manage the overload of claims requests
Indulge in a grocery shopping experience that's not only quick and convenient, but also lighter on your wallet! Supermarket prices every day of the week, delivered right to your doorstep through Careem’s grocery service, Quik.
Matbakhi's impact extends to the whole ecosystem from hotels to guests and chefs, resulting in a more dynamic F&B landscape
HAYAH's product portfolio reflects its deep understanding of the diverse needs of its clientele
By focusing on the quality and diversity of their coffee offerings, the brand has created a coffee culture that resonates with Middle Eastern coffee enthusiasts
Post-millennials in UAE fastest to reach Dh1 million savings
Emaar Development’s sales backlog has increased to Dh65.7 billion
After downloading an app, have you ever experienced the application being replaced by malicious versions?