RIT Dubai unveils $136 million campus

RIT Dubai unveils $136 million campus

Pioneering education in the region, the university is offering its students the experience of a future of learning

  1. Dubai: Visit visa holders urged to carry Dh3,000 in cash or credit, return tickets, proof of stay

  2. UAE firm offers a year off as maternity leave; new dads to get 42 days

  3. Dubai: Canadian billionaire dies after gym workout at 5-star resort

  4. Dubai: Indians eligible for pre-approved visa on arrival must first apply online

  5. UAE: Combining 5-day Eid Al Adha break with annual leave? Cheapest week to book summer holidays revealed

Global Sukuk Overview

Global Sukuk Overview

Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of the global Sukuk investment universe.

Gold Forex Rates View all

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 22.60 INR
1 AED 75.89 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE8,578.07 AED
24K282.50 AED
View all Gold & Forex
'Every Home a Delightful WIP' with Homes r Us

'Every Home a Delightful WIP' with Homes r Us

With a wide variety of options to suit different styles and preferences, the brand aims to make this process easier and more enjoyable for everyone

Hale Education Group to Host '2024 Annual Ivy Insider' event

Hale Education Group to Host '2024 Annual Ivy Insider' event

Current and prospective students and parents can look forward to engaging discussions on the importance of building a well-curated academic profile, creating a balanced college list, and writing a strong personal statement

