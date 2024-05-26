Dubai: How to get vehicle permit for road trips outside UAE; fees, eligibility explained
This document ensures that your plans remain uninterrupted, granting you the right to travel across state lines
This document ensures that your plans remain uninterrupted, granting you the right to travel across state lines
A guide to the cost, steps involved, and documents required
A sale purchase agreement between two parties includes clauses about purchase price, completion date, compensation for breaches, force majeure terms
As temperatures rise, snakes become more active, and it is possible to see an increase in their movements as they search for food and other resources, says expert
This 'chronic, immune-mediated disease' can significantly impact a person's quality of life, sleep, mood, and even psychological well-being
The family has withdrawn the child from the school and filed a complaint with local authorities, the mother said
Overstaying your visit in the UAE could cause the visitor to incur a fine of Dh50 per day – regardless of whether you have a residence or visit visa
Doubles from Soufiane Rahimi and Kodjo Laba help the UAE side claim the continental title for the second time with a dominant 6-3 aggregate win over Japan's Yokohama F Marinos at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium
Motorists are advised to adhere to the new speed limit to ensure smooth traffic flow
The organisers of the event are hoping for larger crowds and bigger arenas in upcoming seasons in the Emirates
Figures showed that 70,000 Emiratis have taken jobs at private companies in the last two and a half years after the launch of Nafis programme
The storm is expected to impact the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata
After the final whistle blew, fans from the stadium spilled out onto the streets to celebrate their long-awaited triumph
Can the worker file a complaint if the company refused to adjust the holiday credit?
According to the Delhi Fire Department, a total of 12 children were rescued
The app is a critical component of the Emirates' digital infrastructure, enabling secure access to various government services
Researchers recorded 20 species of mammals during the past years, in addition to 114 species of birds
Authorities asked customers to visit SPS branches in other locations in the emirate
The team made history with a dominant 4-1 victory over Japan’s Yokohama F Marinos
PARTNER CONTENT
The leading institution remains dedicated to empowering students globally, guiding their success in education and beyond
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
At the heart of this masterpiece beats the Automatic Rado calibre R734 movement, producing impeccable precision and reliability
PARTNER CONTENT
The newest HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is here to transform the way you use your PC
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Whether cloud-based or cloud-native, Huawei Cloud Stack can help customers achieve service innovation and is a trusted on-premises cloud solution
PARTNER CONTENT
Register for free and get a one-time chance to win a bonus when you make your first prediction
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
DXOMARK's #1 smartphone camera ranking - HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra is available for pre-order in the UAE
PARTNER CONTENT
Bad Boys in the House - Hollywood icons Will Smith and Martin Lawrence were at the World Premiere of their upcoming film in Dubai. We caught up with the two stars on the red carpet and discussed their epic new film
Unveiling the unexpected similarities between dolphins and dragonflies that'll make you welcome dragonflies with open arms!
You could soon hover your palm in front of machines to pay for your purchases at stores across the UAE. That means no more swiping your bank cards or phones at cash counters after shopping.
Keep your car engines clean & healthy.
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of the global Sukuk investment universe.
This document ensures that your plans remain uninterrupted, granting you the right to travel across state lines
Overstaying your visit in the UAE could cause the visitor to incur a fine of Dh50 per day – regardless of whether you have a residence or visit visa
From paying off fines to cancelling visas and selling cars, here's a checklist that can help
Overstaying your visit in the UAE could cause the visitor to incur a fine of Dh50 per day – regardless of whether you have a residence or visit visa
Some visitors unintentionally stay back for longer, unaware that the 10-day grace period has been removed
Those with US green card or residence visa in UK or European Union countries will be granted entry visa to the UAE as a visitor for a period of 14 days
The movie, directed by Tawfik Al-Zaidi, was screened in the “Un Certain Regard” section of the festival
According to the Delhi Fire Department, a total of 12 children were rescued
The president praises the US role in the Middle East, noting that Washington is conducting urgent diplomacy to secure a ceasefire
Doubles from Soufiane Rahimi and Kodjo Laba help the UAE side claim the continental title for the second time with a dominant 6-3 aggregate win over Japan's Yokohama F Marinos at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium
Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo seal victory for the Red Devils with first half goals within nine minutes of each other
KKR, who scored a crushing eight-wicket win over SRH in the first play-off on Tuesday, enjoy the overall advantage in matches played between the two sides
The artificial archipelago will house approximately 35,000 families in the future
Figures showed that 70,000 Emiratis have taken jobs at private companies in the last two and a half years after the launch of Nafis programme
Road and Transport authority completed internal road and street lighting projects in four residential areas covering 35 km
Murray, who picked up his first title on the PGA Tour in 2017, reached a career-high 46th in the world rankings after his Sony Open win
|1 AED
|22.60 INR
|1 AED
|75.89 PKR
|OUNCE
|8,578.07 AED
|24K
|282.50 AED
A sale purchase agreement between two parties includes clauses about purchase price, completion date, compensation for breaches, force majeure terms
The storm is expected to impact the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata
US airlines forecast record summer travel with airlines expected to transport 271 million passengers
Dutch military police confirmed a 41-year-old American woman had been held for possession of soft drugs on Saturday
US director Sean Baker wins Palme d'Or for
In a candid conversation, the 'Mirzapur' actor, who was recently in Dubai, talks about her whirlwind journey from mathematics to the world of film and media
The Bollywood superstar had suffered dehydration and heat stroke while attending the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad
This 'chronic, immune-mediated disease' can significantly impact a person's quality of life, sleep, mood, and even psychological well-being
This minimally invasive surgical technique involves using small incisions through which surgeons insert a tiny camera and specialised surgical tools
However, budget-conscious parents spend between Dh10,000 to Dh15,000
shashi tharoors world of words
A figure of speech in which a word, usually a verb or an adjective, applies to more than one noun, blending together grammatically and logically different ideas
According to experts, this is one of the biggest food trends to emerge online in recent years
Leaders, former leaders and diplomats meet the former US president and Republican presidential candidate
Started for and by fathers, these platforms are for members to connect with one another through activities such as regular meet-ups, talks by experts, and much more
Can we create a safer, more inclusive gaming environment for women?
'In our poetry we can be defiant, subversive, gentle' says Palestinian poet, performer and actress Dana Dajani
Come the holy month, numerous Muslim MMA, Jiu-Jitsu athletes have to refrain from eating or drinking from dawn until sunset, while maintaining high levels of performance
PARTNER CONTENT
With a wide variety of options to suit different styles and preferences, the brand aims to make this process easier and more enjoyable for everyone
PARTNER CONTENT
Its third time in only five years that Ascentria brings forth an overseas topper in JEE Mains, outside India. Are you ready to embark on a journey of academic excellence?
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Current and prospective students and parents can look forward to engaging discussions on the importance of building a well-curated academic profile, creating a balanced college list, and writing a strong personal statement
PARTNER CONTENT
Fortis has entered the MENA market with an omnichannel platform and a clear vision - to bridge the SME’s digital gap with their customers and help them thrive amidst pressure from larger enterprises and marketplaces in the rapidly evolving region.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Bookmypet, led by Amer Aqqad, pioneers convenience in pet care, poised to revolutionize the industry with visionary leadership and cutting-edge technology
PARTNER CONTENT
The company's success lies in its ability to onboard merchants swiftly and efficiently
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Matbakhi's impact extends to the whole ecosystem from hotels to guests and chefs, resulting in a more dynamic F&B landscape
PARTNER CONTENT
HAYAH's product portfolio reflects its deep understanding of the diverse needs of its clientele
PARTNER CONTENT
By focusing on the quality and diversity of their coffee offerings, the brand has created a coffee culture that resonates with Middle Eastern coffee enthusiasts
PARTNER CONTENT
A sale purchase agreement between two parties includes clauses about purchase price, completion date, compensation for breaches, force majeure terms
Technology has democratised finance, offering a smorgasbord of options
A sale purchase agreement between two parties includes clauses about purchase price, completion date, compensation for breaches, force majeure terms
After downloading an app, have you ever experienced the application being replaced by malicious versions?