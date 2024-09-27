The issue has become a source of concern for many, with some residents even considering relocating due to the persistent problem
The injured colleagues are currently receiving the healthcare services in the country
Gift Solomon left her home in Nigeria to find better prospects in the UAE and she now heads a company worth over Dh15 million
The Pink Caravan’s mobile and mini clinics will provide tests for both men and women
The statement also praised the humane conditions and environment provided during the period of detention and the execution of sentences
Performances will continue every Saturday throughout the next month, moving between key tourist areas in the emirate
According to experts, profit margins rise further for those who do upgrades on their properties
Average annual apartment and villa rents in the emirate stood at Dh66,375 and Dh166,261, respectively
Another expat based in Kuwait also wins Dh100,000
Influx of international stock led to an oversupply in the market, wiping out any chance of turning a profit
KT visits a school transport provider’s operations hub to know how it ensures safe and smooth bus rides for students every day
With the large-scale usage of social media, online bullying has become widespread in educational settings, particularly in schools
Ahmad Al Hafiti was invited by the late Sheikh Zayed to his farm, in 1997, while studying in London
This came as the UAE and US signed an agreement to include the country in the 'Global Entry Program'
The laptop's cutting-edge AI features and exceptional performance make it a reliable tool for those who need to stay productive on the go
The e-book also examines some of the strategic trade agreements signed by the UAE
Introduces a curated selection of UK's finest grocery products
The wait is over! After a phenomenal debut in 2023, the TBO Travel Business Show is making its grand return, and this year, it's set to be bigger, better, and packed with even more excitement.
Leading in digital financial services, leveraging AI to simplify global transactions, the company is enhancing security, and supporting small and medium-sized businesses in expanding their international reach
Building on a long-standing partnership with Emirates Red Crescent, McDonald's UAE has launched a new ongoing Donation initiative to support the Red Crescent Medical Center
With millions of cars navigating the UAE's bustling roads, the importance of regular automotive service and maintenance cannot be overstated.
In the UAE, every year, we receive thousands of new cars ready to be picked up by their eager new owners. However, before the car is handed over to the buyer, each of these cars embark on a meticulous journey of preparation.
There are different types of leasing opportunities available to business owners, ranging from setting up stalls to opening up restaurants
There are laws set in place aimed at ending overfishing, illegal, unreported and unregulated and destructive practices and implementing science-based management plans
The decision will encourage visa violators to amend their status and take advantage of the two-month amnesty programme which runs until October 31
The UAE government has decided to provide overstayers with more flexibility, says top official
58 individuals have been employed in positions that match their qualifications and experiences
It comes the same day Sudan's de facto leader, army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, addressed the UN General Assembly in New York
The Northern Lights project plans to take CO2 emissions captured at factory smokestacks in Europe and inject them into geological reservoirs under the seabed
‘Claiming Gold and Silver Team Medals in Tunisia surpasses our expectations.’ says General Abdullah Alhashmi
Statistically Guardiola's City are a far more formidable unit with Rodri in the side
Shakib is facing murder charges along with dozens of other members of ex-premier Sheikh Hasina's party
|1 AED
|22.72 INR
|1 AED
|75.74 PKR
|OUNCE
|9,776.27 AED
|24K
|322.25 AED
Platform aims to unlock demand in key global through CommerCity MoU
Parent-friendly Label programme gets support from public and private sectors
Embrace the weekend with these fun-filled activities around the country
The actors met at an event in Mumbai
The film, written and directed by Christine Swanson
She did so to promote the Louvre's new exhibition, 'Figures of the Fool'
Supermodel-turned-singer Bruni, who will debut at Dubai Opera on September 27, on what inspires her songs, and the influence of
BBC cameraman Peter Henderson on the Eat-2-Grow Food enterprise, which aims to empower people in war-torn zones
The Impact Hub will support the network with the knowledge, skills, connections, and resources needed to build businesses that have an international impact
One stranded expat went three days without eating and survived off water at mosques
How to tackle the growing crisis of loneliness in a connected world
Amid the allegations of abuse, harassment and misogyny exposing the dark side of showbiz, UAE residents weigh in on the battle between Kerala's progressive cinema and industry hypocrisy
The answer lies in childhood experiences, say experts
Teachers across the globe have reported feeling bullied or harassed by students and parents. A few teachers in the UAE share their own experiences
Nadeem hasn't just become the first individual Olympic gold medallist from Pakistan, he's created a new world order in javelin throw
Established in 2008, RIT Dubai is a not-for-profit global campus of the esteemed Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, one of the world's leading technological-focused universities with almost 200 years of history.
The joint venture aims to meet the rapidly growing demand for energy storage driven by the rise of renewable energy, grid balancing and electric vehicle production
Reckitt Pro Solutions experts reveal innovative strategies that are helping schools enhance hygiene, ensuring a healthier and safer environment for students and staff
The Scoliosis Center of Excellence at
Its ultra-slim edges, and smooth and rounded finish on all sides, coupled with a light 226-gram weight, give it the best handling characteristics of any folding phone out there
As a leading player in logistics, Zone Delivery Services aims to set a benchmark in eco-friendly practices, significantly reducing its carbon footprint
Al Zain, a family-owned brand, disrupts the jewellery industry with contemporary expressions of Arabian heritage
Discover how HIMA Group's digitalisation of functional safety mitigates risk, increases availability, and reduces costs #safetygoesdigital
Saudi coffee, with its distinctive flavours and bitter taste, is an expression of hospitality and welcome. Offering coffee is an integral part of social traditions, reflecting Saudi societal norms.
If a signature was forged intentionally or maliciously, legal action can be taken to recover the amount owed under the law
The government will cover 50 per cent of the interest and gains on these additional housing loans
Dubai Grade A office occupancy levels currently exceed 90%
