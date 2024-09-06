He has held senior roles driving revenue growth at several global media brands
He has held senior roles driving revenue growth at several global media brands
Many enthusiasts are upgrading their gear to enjoy top-tier performance and visuals
As the illegal expats navigated through challenging and precarious situations, the visa amnesty programme came as a ray of hope
The name of the station will be valid for 10 years
Some schools host barns or regularly collaborate with pet nurseries that bring in canine friends, cats, birds, fish, rabbits, and tortoises among others
There might be cases where the employee returned or there was found to be a valid reason for absence, leading to withdrawal of the complaint
The donation came from Abdulla Ahmed Al Ansari for the benefit of the Yad Al Khair (Hand of Giving) Committee at the Rental Dispute Centre
Book your elite cruise experience today with Heritage Carnival LLC
PARTNER CONTENT
This is one of the four services launched by Mohre aimed at rectifying the status of violating workers and exempting establishments from paying fines
We have been blessed with newfound wealth, but others are grappling with unimaginable loss, they said
While her first few Friday morning runs were attended by only three to five women, it now attracts up to 50 per session
Heavy school bags can have emotional and mental effects on children, warn doctors
Distracted driving is a serious traffic offence in the country punishable by an Dh800 fine and four black points
PARTNER CONTENT
Over the past two years, BrandExpertsCA has worked with 135 clients and reached over 111 million people globally, impacting countless lives
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
As the world continues to evolve rapidly, so do people's need and desires.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Its ultra-slim edges, and smooth and rounded finish on all sides, coupled with a light 226-gram weight, give it the best handling characteristics of any folding phone out there
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Bringing three days of exciting offers for back-to-school shopping
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Franklin Templeton, a global leader in investment management, has announced the launch of seven new feeder funds designed specifically for retail investors in the UAE.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
On Sunday, September 8, 2024, residents will have a golden opportunity to learn about an exclusive pathway to obtaining a U.S. Golden Visa from a team of expert U.S. lawyers.
PARTNER CONTENT
With millions of cars navigating the UAE's bustling roads, the importance of regular automotive service and maintenance cannot be overstated.
In the UAE, every year, we receive thousands of new cars ready to be picked up by their eager new owners. However, before the car is handed over to the buyer, each of these cars embark on a meticulous journey of preparation.
There might be cases where the employee returned or there was found to be a valid reason for absence, leading to withdrawal of the complaint
Consul General BM Jamal Hossain also met members of the 18 organisations providing direct employment to job seekers at the Centre
This type of fine comes with black points in addition to the monetary penalty, and the amount depends on the severity of the offence
Consul General BM Jamal Hossain also met members of the 18 organisations providing direct employment to job seekers at the Centre
When applying for a tourist visa to the country, avoid becoming victim to a scam by checking the validity of your visa online
The 10-year visa, through property investment or other avenues, has been quite popular among high-net-worth individuals
Victory for either side at the Oval would be a boost to their hopes of qualifying for next year's World Test Championship final at Lord's
'There are also others who were taken to hospital with serious injuries,' a police spokesperson said
Pegula was made to look like a novice by Muchova in a disastrous opening set but somehow turned the tables on the unseeded Czech
Despite trailing 1-0 at half-time, the UAE scored three late goals in the second half to stun the two-time Asian champions
Three stadiums in Pakistan are undergoing renovation work for next year's Champions Trophy
He has held senior roles driving revenue growth at several global media brands
Starting from June 2, 2025, the country's flagship carrier will launch four weekly flights
Distracted driving is a serious traffic offence in the country punishable by an Dh800 fine and four black points
The fox was first recorded in the country's mountains as recently as 1995 and has only been documented sporadically since
|1 AED
|22.80 INR
|1 AED
|75.96 PKR
|OUNCE
|9,258.24 AED
|24K
|305.00 AED
Starting from June 2, 2025, the country's flagship carrier will launch four weekly flights
PARTNER CONTENT
The collaboration will feature joint campaigns, with Argentine National Team players starring as brand ambassadors in promotional activities
PARTNER CONTENT
Amid the allegations of abuse, harassment and misogyny exposing the dark side of showbiz, UAE residents weigh in on the battle between Kerala's progressive cinema and industry hypocrisy
Many enthusiasts are upgrading their gear to enjoy top-tier performance and visuals
Embrace the weekend with these fun-filled activities around the country
The singer's manager launched a fundraiser to pay for the costs of returning his body to the UK
While her first few Friday morning runs were attended by only three to five women, it now attracts up to 50 per session
Heavy school bags can have emotional and mental effects on children, warn doctors
'Ultimately, the goal is to sell the business, which we are currently in the process of doing,' says Emirati entrepreneur Tahany Taher
'AI is here to serve us and make aviation safer,' says Marwa Al Mamari, who was recently honoured at the Emirati Women Achievers 2024 awards in Abu Dhabi
Amid the allegations of abuse, harassment and misogyny exposing the dark side of showbiz, UAE residents weigh in on the battle between Kerala's progressive cinema and industry hypocrisy
The answer lies in childhood experiences, say experts
Teachers across the globe have reported feeling bullied or harassed by students and parents. A few teachers in the UAE share their own experiences
Nadeem hasn't just become the first individual Olympic gold medallist from Pakistan, he's created a new world order in javelin throw
While some overweight individuals are definitely seeing benefits from the 'magic pill', others have started to notice its unwanted side effects
Most firms do not invite confessions of atypicality. It’s time to change that, welcome diversity into the workforce
PARTNER CONTENT
The hospital's accurate recommendation of the Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) procedure has enabled the three-year-old to have a better quality of life
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
To be commercially successful and competitive today, companies must be agile and diversify
PARTNER CONTENT
GMAC Tours is excited to bring its renowned curated business school events to Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT
With a $7 billion Faisalabad plant and the "Seed to Table" initiative, NFL boosts Pakistan's agri-exports, enhances local agriculture, and solidifies its global footprint in over 40 countries
PARTNER CONTENT
With evolving AI-powered technologies, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops offer outstanding performance and exceptional value for money
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The future of humanoid robotics looks promising, given ongoing advancements in AI and robotics technology
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Discover how HIMA Group's digitalisation of functional safety mitigates risk, increases availability, and reduces costs #safetygoesdigital
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Saudi coffee, with its distinctive flavours and bitter taste, is an expression of hospitality and welcome. Offering coffee is an integral part of social traditions, reflecting Saudi societal norms.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Matbakhi's impact extends to the whole ecosystem from hotels to guests and chefs, resulting in a more dynamic F&B landscape
PARTNER CONTENT
The relationship between the purchaser and seller is governed by the terms and conditions outlined in the Sale Purchase Agreement
This comes as crypto demand continues to grow in the country, with many residents trading in digital currencies and some firms even paying salaries in e-cash
The emirate’s population has grown by 115,327 this year, hitting 3.77 million so far
He started at X as a senior manager in their London office and was appointed the Vice President of Global Affairs for X in 2023 after serving in multiple roles