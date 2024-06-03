Residency permits are valid for either 5 or 10 years, depending on different categories for expats to live, work, invest, and study in the Emirates
Residency permits are valid for either 5 or 10 years, depending on different categories for expats to live, work, invest, and study in the Emirates
It would be 'unrealistic' to expect airlines to absorb 'all' the costs as the focus shifts to Sustainable Aviation Fuel, said IATA official
The blaze was quickly controlled, and no injuries reported
Driving below the minimum speed limit and failing to prioritise vehicles coming from behind or from the overtaking lane is a traffic violation
Motorists should be on the alert as this dedicated lane does not have the distinctive bright red markings others do
Some residents resort to buying extra fans and coolers as maintenance teams work on resolving issues
The government authority announced the operating hours on social media platform X
10 years after suffering a serious injury, Conor Clarke, the Head of Strength and Conditioning at GEMS Metropole School, has resurrected his career
Investors should verify that off-plan projects are licensed and registered with an escrow account, said a govt official
The public beaches will remain partially closed while being developed in a project that is expected to take 18 months to complete
Last year, 443 such cases were referred to the public prosecution for further action
The family began with a tailored curriculum from South Africa, then shifted to an American curriculum, to align with their plans to pursue higher education in the US
A veteran officer, honoured in the 68th anniversary celebrations, recalled joining the force when he was just a teenager
An autopsy conducted by a local vet clinic revealed severe internal haemorrhage, likely caused by rat poison
This year, World Milk Day holds a special significance for Al Rawabi, as it marks our 35th anniversary of bringing fresh, high-quality dairy products to our consumers
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
As the academic session is in full swing, ALLEN Overseas continues to demonstrate its commitment to nurturing academic excellence.
PARTNER CONTENT
Luxury furniture store, Sophia Home is set to unveil exclusive furnishing collections at Hall 4/4A161 during June 4-6 at Dubai World Trade Centre
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Who will win the coveted UEFA Champions League trophy? Experience the finals like never before with TrueWin.ae, your favourite sports companion
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Abrar Infra Building Contracting LLC secures its newest contract in Dubai worth Dh30 million for Hunter Foods' groundbreaking project at NIP Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Discover the ins-and-outs of the U.S. EB-5 Golden Visa program, learn the requirements, and get insider information on how to submit a successful application
PARTNER CONTENT
Saudi coffee, with its distinctive flavours and bitter taste, is an expression of hospitality and welcome. Offering coffee is an integral part of social traditions, reflecting Saudi societal norms.
Unveiling the unexpected similarities between dolphins and dragonflies that'll make you welcome dragonflies with open arms!
Keep your car engines clean & healthy.
From timeless bouquets to bespoke arrangements, these florists offer a spectrum of floral wonders to elevate any occasion
Residency permits are valid for either 5 or 10 years, depending on different categories for expats to live, work, invest, and study in the Emirates
10 years after suffering a serious injury, Conor Clarke, the Head of Strength and Conditioning at GEMS Metropole School, has resurrected his career
Travel agents warn that failure to comply with this requirement may result in passengers being denied boarding
Authorities specify alternative centres where visa applicants could get the test done
Overstaying your visit in the UAE could cause the visitor to incur a fine of Dh50 per day – regardless of whether you have a residence or visit visa
Slovenian lawmakers had been scheduled to vote Tuesday
Eruptions on Mount Kanlaon on the central island of Negros prompting warnings for nearby residents to wear facemasks due to the threat of falling ash
Khan, 71, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a lower court on charges of making public a classified cable sent to Islamabad by Pakistan's ambassador in Washington in 2022
10 years after suffering a serious injury, Conor Clarke, the Head of Strength and Conditioning at GEMS Metropole School, has resurrected his career
The match had gone to a decisive extra over after a tense duel saw both teams finish with 109 runs from their allotted 20 overs
Scaloni caused a stir when he said he was considering stepping down after Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in a 2026 World Cup qualifier
A veteran officer, honoured in the 68th anniversary celebrations, recalled joining the force when he was just a teenager
An autopsy conducted by a local vet clinic revealed severe internal haemorrhage, likely caused by rat poison
It would be 'unrealistic' to expect airlines to absorb 'all' the costs as the focus shifts to Sustainable Aviation Fuel, said IATA official
The public beaches will remain partially closed while being developed in a project that is expected to take 18 months to complete
|1 AED
|22.54 INR
|1 AED
|75.70 PKR
|OUNCE
|8,553.01 AED
|24K
|281.75 AED
Rating agency positively highlighted EDB's strong financial risk profile
Indian born startup makes first international foray with operations starting in Dubai
What it’s really like to take a drive on the ‘OG’ off-roader
'Bridgerton', season three of which is now available on Netflix, is set in early 19th century London
From timeless bouquets to bespoke arrangements, these florists offer a spectrum of floral wonders to elevate any occasion
Mazen Laham, the man behind hit shows like 'Dubai Bling',
What it’s really like to take a drive on the ‘OG’ off-roader
Non-profit initiative showcases artistic talents of people of determination
Whether you prefer traditional restaurants or trendy cafes, Dubai has something to satisfy every person fond of shawarma
The health ministry launched the initiative for customers who hold credit cards from eight local banks
Demand grows as more people seek therapy and counselling to boost well-being
With every stroke of brush now carrying the weight of his losses and hopes for the future, Muhannad Alkilani, a 68-year-old visual artist from Damascus, Syria, has dedicated his life to capturing the essence of his native country through art
According to experts, this is one of the biggest food trends to emerge online in recent years
Leaders, former leaders and diplomats meet the former US president and Republican presidential candidate
Started for and by fathers, these platforms are for members to connect with one another through activities such as regular meet-ups, talks by experts, and much more
Can we create a safer, more inclusive gaming environment for women?
'In our poetry we can be defiant, subversive, gentle' says Palestinian poet, performer and actress Dana Dajani
The newest HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is here to transform the way you use your PC
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
At the heart of this masterpiece beats the Automatic Rado calibre R734 movement, producing impeccable precision and reliability
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Whether cloud-based or cloud-native, Huawei Cloud Stack can help customers achieve service innovation and is a trusted on-premises cloud solution
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
DXOMARK's #1 smartphone camera ranking - HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra is available for pre-order in the UAE
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Pioneering education in the region, the university is offering its students the experience of a future of learning
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
With a wide variety of options to suit different styles and preferences, the brand aims to make this process easier and more enjoyable for everyone
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Saudi coffee, with its distinctive flavours and bitter taste, is an expression of hospitality and welcome. Offering coffee is an integral part of social traditions, reflecting Saudi societal norms.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Matbakhi's impact extends to the whole ecosystem from hotels to guests and chefs, resulting in a more dynamic F&B landscape
PARTNER CONTENT
HAYAH's product portfolio reflects its deep understanding of the diverse needs of its clientele
PARTNER CONTENT
Reader wants to know the tenants' right if building management restricts children from playing without creating disturbance
The health ministry launched the initiative for customers who hold credit cards from eight local banks
Svarn Developments’ committed investments expected to be Dh500 million over the next 3-5 years
After downloading an app, have you ever experienced the application being replaced by malicious versions?