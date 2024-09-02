UAE: Companies host spot interviews, offer thousands of jobs for illegal expats
These organisations are hoping to provide them with a second chance to build their lives in the country, after regularising their status
These organisations are hoping to provide them with a second chance to build their lives in the country, after regularising their status
On August 19, 10 property owners in Dubai were banned from leasing their properties due to overcrowding
The expat called it a chance to 'rebuild his life' after months of uncertainty following loss of his previous job
For the mother, the amnesty is her 'only hope' as she aims to give her young children a better future
In some cases, an employer may allow an employee to take their yearly leave once every two years
Khaleej Times deployed journalists at multiple locations across the Emirates to bring you all the latest updates from the ground
The birth certificate is the most important document to get a passport, which is needed to apply for a residence visa in the Emirates
The two leaders met at the Al Marmoum Rest House in the emirate
Dream Journey Tourism wins in Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards, dominating UAE's top experience category
With the start of the new year, many schools across the country cautioned students against taking photos on the school premises and posting them online
The yellow metal closed at $2,503.34 per ounce over the weekend and rose above $25,25 earlier in the week
The platform, developed by MoFA and NCM, provides readings from thousands of weather stations across the globe, offers forecasts expected in the next ten days
Implementing the new tax will ensure that MNEs pay the minimum 15% tax on the profits generated in the Gulf country
As Day 1 of the visa amnesty unfolded on Sunday, a wave of emotions and new beginnings was sweeping through those affected
With a $7 billion Faisalabad plant and the "Seed to Table" initiative, NFL boosts Pakistan's agri-exports, enhances local agriculture, and solidifies its global footprint in over 40 countries
With evolving AI-powered technologies, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops offer outstanding performance and exceptional value for money
On Sunday, September 8, 2024, residents will have a golden opportunity to learn about an exclusive pathway to obtaining a U.S. Golden Visa from a team of expert U.S. lawyers.
To be commercially successful and competitive today, companies must be agile and diversify
The future of humanoid robotics looks promising, given ongoing advancements in AI and robotics technology
GMAC Tours is excited to bring its renowned curated business school events to Dubai
With millions of cars navigating the UAE's bustling roads, the importance of regular automotive service and maintenance cannot be overstated.
In the UAE, every year, we receive thousands of new cars ready to be picked up by their eager new owners. However, before the car is handed over to the buyer, each of these cars embark on a meticulous journey of preparation.
For the mother, the amnesty is her 'only hope' as she aims to give her young children a better future
The last general census was held in 1997 in 15 Iraqi provinces, excluding the three northern provinces that made up the autonomous Kurdistan Region
The epicentre of the quake was located 36 kilometres from the town of Kandrian
Liverpool dominated a United team who could not keep pace with them
Othman finished fourth in the heats to qualify for the final of the 100m wheelchair race
Fast bowler Gus Atkinson, who scored his maiden first-class hundred in England's first innings, led the attack with 5-62
With the start of the new year, many schools across the country cautioned students against taking photos on the school premises and posting them online
The two leaders met at the Al Marmoum Rest House in the emirate
Strong government support, an abundance of capital, and a commitment to sustainability set the region apart
Hydrocarbons represent 90% of the country's exports
The film festival is on until September 7 at the Lido di Venezia
Kidman was joined at the premiere by fellow cast members Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas and Sophie Wilde
The 'Friends' actor was found dead in October in the hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home
The country has recorded a total of 14 mpox virus cases since July 2022 – of which nine have long recovered since 2023
The ovarian freezing operation was done to mitigate the potential future risks to the minor girl's fertility by chemotherapy and radiation
Schools have reopened this week and are taking measures to ensure the seamless transition of kids back to classes
She explains what thread-lifts are and how can they help you look younger
The answer lies in childhood experiences, say experts
Teachers across the globe have reported feeling bullied or harassed by students and parents. A few teachers in the UAE share their own experiences
Nadeem hasn't just become the first individual Olympic gold medallist from Pakistan, he's created a new world order in javelin throw
While some overweight individuals are definitely seeing benefits from the 'magic pill', others have started to notice its unwanted side effects
Most firms do not invite confessions of atypicality. It’s time to change that, welcome diversity into the workforce
People taking advice from influencers often forget that not all skin types are the same
The project of significant investment stands out for its expansive land area, prestigious brands, and substantial gross floor area
The expansion ensures that more Nigerians benefit from the UAE's premier, world-renowned, and evidence-based medical care facilities
Whether you're a seasoned podcaster or just starting out, Podcast Studio Dubai provides everything you need for a seamless recording experience
This quarter's accomplishments underscore CFI's dedication to excellence, innovation, and significant growth across all aspects of its operations
Pushing tech boundaries lies at the very heart of Dreame
The young ed-tech startup is offering a holistic four-month certificate course in tax accounting, tailored to meet the needs of companies in the UAE
Discover how HIMA Group's digitalisation of functional safety mitigates risk, increases availability, and reduces costs #safetygoesdigital
Saudi coffee, with its distinctive flavours and bitter taste, is an expression of hospitality and welcome. Offering coffee is an integral part of social traditions, reflecting Saudi societal norms.
Matbakhi's impact extends to the whole ecosystem from hotels to guests and chefs, resulting in a more dynamic F&B landscape
The relationship between the purchaser and seller is governed by the terms and conditions outlined in the Sale Purchase Agreement
This comes as crypto demand continues to grow in the country, with many residents trading in digital currencies and some firms even paying salaries in e-cash
Rental yields make UK property highly appealing to GCC investors
With evolving AI-powered technologies, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops offer outstanding performance and exceptional value for money
