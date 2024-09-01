Social workers have strongly urged all overstayers to take immediate steps to regularise their status within the stipulated time frame
Found unconscious with a head injury near the Notting Hill Carnival, he was rushed to a hospital and fought for his life
Prices dipped by as much as 15 fils per litre, compared to rates in August
High-rise office towers in older parts of the emirate, such as Deira and Bur Dubai, are not immune to the same elevator congestion
Safety guidelines will be provided to the public through the country's official channels and sources
The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority completed the construction of a network of main roads with a total length of 9.5 km
Some of the survivors were still recovering at hospitals while others were already in their homes
Dream Journey Tourism wins in Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards, dominating UAE's top experience category
Khaleej Times journalists are deployed at multiple locations across the Emirates to bring you all the latest updates from the ground
This is not the first night on the street for the expat who was terminated from his job as a cleaner
Under the two-month programme, illegal expats can either regularise their residency status or leave the country without paying fines
On August 19, 10 property owners in Dubai were banned from leasing their properties due to overcrowding
The emirate is recognised as the world’s fourth-best city for expatriates to live and work, according to the 2023 Expat City Ranking
With a $7 billion Faisalabad plant and the "Seed to Table" initiative, NFL boosts Pakistan's agri-exports, enhances local agriculture, and solidifies its global footprint in over 40 countries
With evolving AI-powered technologies, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops offer outstanding performance and exceptional value for money
On Sunday, September 8, 2024, residents will have a golden opportunity to learn about an exclusive pathway to obtaining a U.S. Golden Visa from a team of expert U.S. lawyers.
To be commercially successful and competitive today, companies must be agile and diversify
The future of humanoid robotics looks promising, given ongoing advancements in AI and robotics technology
GMAC Tours is excited to bring its renowned curated business school events to Dubai
With millions of cars navigating the UAE's bustling roads, the importance of regular automotive service and maintenance cannot be overstated.
In the UAE, every year, we receive thousands of new cars ready to be picked up by their eager new owners. However, before the car is handed over to the buyer, each of these cars embark on a meticulous journey of preparation.
The vaccines will be flown to Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, South Africa, Ivory Coast and Cameroon
The confirmed case involved a 51-year-old man, who is currently in stable condition and undergoing treatment
Regarding the possibility of elections in the violence-hit country, the foreign affaires adviser said there would be more clarity on the timeline by September
The Serbian athlete had five break point opportunities in the opening set but failed to convert any of them
The captain for Men in Blue in the white ball format is Mohd Amaan and for the red ball format is Soham Patwardhan
Prosecutors said that they have fined Son Woong-jung, Son Heung-yun and a coach based on the Child Welfare Act and Child Abuse Punishment Act
Khaleej Times journalists are deployed at multiple locations across the Emirates to bring you all the latest updates from the ground
Mohanlal and other AMMA leaders resigned, accepting accepting moral responsibility for the association’s failure to address the issue
Faisal Al Nuaimi, General Manager of Ferrari World Yas Island, on the arena's inspiration and how it adds to the UAE's Esports scene
This is an OTT series that (almost) ticks all boxes
'The Brownprint' was first teased earlier this month with the release of 'Old Money', featuring Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt
The country has recorded a total of 14 mpox virus cases since July 2022 – of which nine have long recovered since 2023
The ovarian freezing operation was done to mitigate the potential future risks to the minor girl's fertility by chemotherapy and radiation
Schools have reopened this week and are taking measures to ensure the seamless transition of kids back to classes
She explains what thread-lifts are and how can they help you look younger
The answer lies in childhood experiences, say experts
Teachers across the globe have reported feeling bullied or harassed by students and parents. A few teachers in the UAE share their own experiences
Nadeem hasn't just become the first individual Olympic gold medallist from Pakistan, he's created a new world order in javelin throw
While some overweight individuals are definitely seeing benefits from the 'magic pill', others have started to notice its unwanted side effects
Most firms do not invite confessions of atypicality. It’s time to change that, welcome diversity into the workforce
People taking advice from influencers often forget that not all skin types are the same
The project of significant investment stands out for its expansive land area, prestigious brands, and substantial gross floor area
The expansion ensures that more Nigerians benefit from the UAE's premier, world-renowned, and evidence-based medical care facilities
Whether you're a seasoned podcaster or just starting out, Podcast Studio Dubai provides everything you need for a seamless recording experience
This quarter's accomplishments underscore CFI's dedication to excellence, innovation, and significant growth across all aspects of its operations
Pushing tech boundaries lies at the very heart of Dreame
The young ed-tech startup is offering a holistic four-month certificate course in tax accounting, tailored to meet the needs of companies in the UAE
Discover how HIMA Group's digitalisation of functional safety mitigates risk, increases availability, and reduces costs #safetygoesdigital
Saudi coffee, with its distinctive flavours and bitter taste, is an expression of hospitality and welcome. Offering coffee is an integral part of social traditions, reflecting Saudi societal norms.
Matbakhi's impact extends to the whole ecosystem from hotels to guests and chefs, resulting in a more dynamic F&B landscape
Couples can file for a mutual consent divorce at a Personal Status Court of competent jurisdiction in the Emirates
This comes as crypto demand continues to grow in the country, with many residents trading in digital currencies and some firms even paying salaries in e-cash
The emirate is recognised as the world’s fourth-best city for expatriates to live and work, according to the 2023 Expat City Ranking
With evolving AI-powered technologies, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops offer outstanding performance and exceptional value for money
