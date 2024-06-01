Prolonged exposure to ultraviolet rays can damage the eyes and can lead to pain, redness and temporary vision loss, doctors say
Prices were reduced by 20 fils per litre, compared to the rates in May
The policy will prohibit work under direct sunlight every day from 12.30pm to 3.00pm
Both teams will be jousting to be named the best club in Europe when they face off at London's historic Wembley at 11pm UAE time on Saturday
Travel agents warn that failure to comply with this requirement may result in passengers being denied boarding
The annual campaign launched today runs till June 30 and shoppers who spend Dh200 or more will be eligible to enter a series of raffle draws
This permit can be linked to only one vehicle
Emotional and psychological support for parents is essential in navigating complex cases
She was about to board an Emirates flight from Clark International Airport when she was stopped at the immigration counter
The hairstylist has worked with top stars like Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Dutt, making sure they look perfect
A variety of livestock, including goats, sheep, and cows, have been imported to cater to the local demand for the upcoming religious festival
These groups offered people the chance to make a 'passive income' by completing simple tasks
The policy for all retail outlets also covers biodegradable ones as they require their own recycling stations
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal areas
As the academic session is in full swing, ALLEN Overseas continues to demonstrate its commitment to nurturing academic excellence.
Luxury furniture store, Sophia Home is set to unveil exclusive furnishing collections at Hall 4/4A161 during June 4-6 at Dubai World Trade Centre
Who will win the coveted UEFA Champions League trophy? Experience the finals like never before with TrueWin.ae, your favourite sports companion
Abrar Infra Building Contracting LLC secures its newest contract in Dubai worth Dh30 million for Hunter Foods' groundbreaking project at NIP Dubai
Discover the ins-and-outs of the U.S. EB-5 Golden Visa program, learn the requirements, and get insider information on how to submit a successful application
The leading institution remains dedicated to empowering students globally, guiding their success in education and beyond
Unveiling the unexpected similarities between dolphins and dragonflies that'll make you welcome dragonflies with open arms!
Keep your car engines clean & healthy.
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of the global Sukuk investment universe.
Residents have to pay an exit fee of Dh35 while entering the Sultanate
Authorities specify alternative centres where visa applicants could get the test done
Overstaying your visit in the UAE could cause the visitor to incur a fine of Dh50 per day – regardless of whether you have a residence or visit visa
Fourteen people died in Bihar on Thursday, including 10 people involved in organising the seven-phase national elections that are currently underway
In a long-anticipated announcement on Thursday, the kingdom and Aramco detailed plans to sell up to a 0.7 per cent stake in the oil company
World's most populous nation is third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases but has committed to achieving a net zero emissions economy by 2070
Eighth seeded Tunisian is bidding to become the first Arab and African woman to claim a Grand Slam title
The World number says she gave herself a present by beating Bouzkova to move into the last 16 of the tournament
The two sides last faced each other in 2017-18, with Real winning both games in the group stage - 3-1 away, 3-2 at home
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal areas
A variety of livestock, including goats, sheep, and cows, have been imported to cater to the local demand for the upcoming religious festival
The hairstylist has worked with top stars like Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Dutt, making sure they look perfect
|1 AED
|22.61 INR
|1 AED
|75.87 PKR
|OUNCE
|8,612.62 AED
|24K
|283.75 AED
The Telecommunication Index continued to lead the gains at ADX followed by the Healthcare Index
Etihad Airways has already welcomed more than 1,000 individuals to its operations this year
Those who did not have a licence by March 1 this year, today (May 31) is the deadline for the submission of corporate tax registration
June brings a diverse lineup including 'Firework', 'Rolling Hills', and 'Still Wakes the Deep'
The legendary mystic singer, Abida Parveen, returns to the UAE, this time teaming up with the Pakistani singing sensation Atif Aslam for 'Symphony of Stars' on Saturday, June 1, at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi
Free 20-Tier Battle Pass and fresh challenges await in the samurai-themed event
Microsoft's subscription service welcomes its first 'Call of Duty' title
Jean Paul came to Dubai for a job, driven by curiosity and a desire to explore a new place
Luxury furniture store, Sophia Home is set to unveil exclusive furnishing collections at Hall 4/4A161 during June 4-6 at Dubai World Trade Centre
With every stroke of brush now carrying the weight of his losses and hopes for the future, Muhannad Alkilani, a 68-year-old visual artist from Damascus, Syria, has dedicated his life to capturing the essence of his native country through art
According to experts, this is one of the biggest food trends to emerge online in recent years
Leaders, former leaders and diplomats meet the former US president and Republican presidential candidate
Started for and by fathers, these platforms are for members to connect with one another through activities such as regular meet-ups, talks by experts, and much more
Can we create a safer, more inclusive gaming environment for women?
'In our poetry we can be defiant, subversive, gentle' says Palestinian poet, performer and actress Dana Dajani
At the heart of this masterpiece beats the Automatic Rado calibre R734 movement, producing impeccable precision and reliability
Whether cloud-based or cloud-native, Huawei Cloud Stack can help customers achieve service innovation and is a trusted on-premises cloud solution
DXOMARK's #1 smartphone camera ranking - HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra is available for pre-order in the UAE
Pioneering education in the region, the university is offering its students the experience of a future of learning
With a wide variety of options to suit different styles and preferences, the brand aims to make this process easier and more enjoyable for everyone
Its third time in only five years that Ascentria brings forth an overseas topper in JEE Mains, outside India. Are you ready to embark on a journey of academic excellence?
Matbakhi's impact extends to the whole ecosystem from hotels to guests and chefs, resulting in a more dynamic F&B landscape
HAYAH's product portfolio reflects its deep understanding of the diverse needs of its clientele
By focusing on the quality and diversity of their coffee offerings, the brand has created a coffee culture that resonates with Middle Eastern coffee enthusiasts
A sale purchase agreement between two parties includes clauses about purchase price, completion date, compensation for breaches, force majeure terms
It advocates extreme savings and investment with the goal of achieving financial independence and retiring early
Electra will be a 38-floor residential tower in Jumeirah Village Circle
After downloading an app, have you ever experienced the application being replaced by malicious versions?