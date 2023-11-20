Travis Head scored a magnificent hundred (137, 120 balls) as Australia beat India by six wickets
The convoy comprises 13 trucks carrying a total of 272.5 tonnes of aid
Here's what makes it the most expensive residential property ever
Families, friends, and cricket enthusiasts from all walks of life converged to witness the epic showdown
Dubai Police offers service by which you can file a report, get a lost certificate
Police warned drivers against illegal practices, emphasising the importance of refraining from performing stunts in sandy areas
By developing seamless connections between various modes, RTA seeks to make public transport the preferred choice for commuting
Landlord has the right to evict occupants for subletting the rented premises if legal procedures are not followed
The project introduces an innovative approach to desalination that is both affordable and environmentally friendly, embodying simplicity and efficiency
'Deflate your ego': Experts call on residents to learn desert driving before going off the road
RTA says project is now 85 per cent complete
The initiative is a part of the continued humanitarian relief supporting the Palestinian people
Sheikh Mohammed announces list of best and worst government centres
As the rain swept through various regions, roads transformed into waterlogged paths, prompting drivers to navigate pools of water
Mediclinic City Hospital in Dubai recently undertook two intricate and challenging cases utilising the Da Vinci robot for the removal of kidney cancer from two patients with a solitary kidney.
Over 100 US companies participated in the event, deepening the aerospace cooperation between the US and UAE, forming a platform for closer strategic ties
In a city that thrives on extravagance, Jaquar World Dubai isn't just a showroom, it's an invitation to explore and indulge in the finest expressions of luxury
The 1992 Pakistan World Cup winner says Australia's hopes depend on their pace bowlers getting early wickets
Australia and India lock horns in the World Cup final, with seasoned journalist Ayaz Memon offering his expert perspective
Al Dhafra solar plant will light up 160,000 homes and save 2 million tonnes of CO2 annually, reinforcing the country's commitment to 'net zero by 2050' ahead of COP28
Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim, met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi. Discussions focused on the occupied Palestinian territories and strategies for boosting humanitarian relief
This weekend, millions across the world, marched into the streets, protesting against the relentless airstrikes in Gaza. Protests were held across the Britain, France, Belgium, West Bank, US and several other countries, calling out for immediate ceasefire
Upgrades in nine services focus on license renewal and imports
Announces roadmap to reduce food loss in the country by 50 per cent by 2030
The Men in Blue are set to face the Aussies for the epic cup in a final game of this very tournament after ten years
The simple, rustic design and architecture of these landmarks create a serene environment that makes offering prayers an experience to remember
The more you get involved, the more you feel for them, says the German doctor
Expat residents who have retired and are above the age of 55 can apply for the 5-year long-term visa
Tourism, hospitality, real estate industries are optimistic that the UAE and Gulf countries will benefit like the Schengen countries on the unified entry permit
Schengen-style visa will help travellers explore the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait
There are two ways to deactivate your Dewa account online – with and without a login
Shoppers can also get free home makeovers and design consultations
The fully automated store features an interactive robot that answers queries
Civic body is charting airspace across the emirate to plan routes and designate landing spots for unmanned aerial vehicles
'Aani' includes a convenient feature that allows users to transfer money immediately using only the recipient's phone number
|1 AED
|22.59 INR
|1 AED
|78.14 PKR
|OUNCE
|7273.94 AED
|24K
|240.00 AED
Hotel room prices have also jumped to Rs100,000 after the ICC Cricket World Cup's host team made it into the tournament's finals
Ravi Shastri, who has seen Kohli closely during his stint as India’s head coach, made a bold prediction about the batter
In an interaction with cricketers Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Kane Williamson, Dua Lipa was asked some light-hearted questions
The 'Dhoom' maker suffered a cardiac arrest during his morning walk
In a historic moment, Pakistan debuted in Miss Universe with Erica Robin as its representative
Justice Minister Flavio Dino called for an investigation after unconfirmed reports of a lack of drinking water for the audience in the stadium
With the growing popularity of crime-related podcasts and series, Dubai-based experts and lovers of the genre dissect the fascination around the psychology of the criminal mind and why women are more drawn to it
Parents are urged to be more observant of their children's health and look out for symptoms
The coveted awards night will recognise the best in the F&B industry
Our roundup of products to watch out for when you decide to go shopping this weekend
With the growing popularity of crime-related podcasts and series, Dubai-based experts and lovers of the genre dissect the fascination around the psychology of the criminal mind and why women are more drawn to it
Some thrive on a routine, while others shudder at having a predictable schedule, but I find that during times of stress, maintaining structure helps us stay calm and in control
The anatomy of adult friendships can be hard to navigate. Here are some ways you can break the ice
The untold story of German submarine U-533 that was sunk off the coast of Fujairah 80 years ago this month
As artificial intelligence sweeps offices,
Christopher Nolan’s direction and screenplay, and Cillian Murphy’s acting, turn the most important moment in modern history into a political thriller. This article contains spoilers
RAK Ceramics unveils its first design hub in the Dubai Design District
The Sharjah Architecture Triennial (SAT) stands as a vital platform for architecture and urbanism, covering a vast region from West Asia to South Asia and the African continent.
These case studies underscore Pelican Migration Consultants' ability to understand and navigate the complexities of Canadian immigration
Discover your next signature scent with Amanzada Perfumes, and let your fragrance tell your story, your way
The health ministry has previously said it can no longer give exact tolls as intense fighting has prevented bodies from being recovered
Around 345 million people are facing acute levels of food insecurity this year – more than double the number in 2020
We feel as if the Santa has come to town with his goody bag, and this time around, we wish it is to disperse the much awaited winter vibes
Djokovic will clock a 400th week at world number one after crowning an incredible season
Rohit played a crucial role during the World Cup by giving his team explosive starts in the powerplay overs
It was the wicket which was very dry and slow, making it difficult to bat, especially in the first innings
For decades after independence, India’s approach to the world was shaped by its historical experience of colonialism
The Middle East is known for its arid climate, making it vulnerable to climate change
Aramco aims to boost its gas production by 50% by 2030 from 2021 levels
Decoding a crucial provision of the UAE Corporate Tax law
Embracing technology and fostering financial inclusion in the UAE
Shaping the skies with visionary leadership and bold innovation
Charting the future: Wafi Group's journey in evolving, enhancing, and elevating businesses to surpass customer expectations
Here's a complete guide of the rules couples must follow and the places where they can exchange vows
It is important to rebalance portfolios to realise long-term investment goals and mitigate risks
Trust factor has improved immensely in the local property market
WhatsApp users reported issues while sending messages on the app, both on mobile and desktop, on Saturday morning