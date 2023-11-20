UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Most Popular

  1. Dubai suspends bus services to 2 emirates until further notice

    public transport in uae

  2. Flooded engines, brake failure: UAE drivers hit by repair bills as rain damages cars

    uae

  3. Take photos of UAE life for chance to win Dh2,500 every month

    uae

  4. UAE condemns Israeli bombing of two Gaza schools

    uae

  5. In pictures: Flooded roads, traffic snarls, and UAE rain heroes

    weather
Partner Content
Videos & Podcasts
Video Icon
Millions march globally in solidarity with Gaza

videos

Millions march globally in solidarity with Gaza

This weekend, millions across the world, marched into the streets, protesting against the relentless airstrikes in Gaza. Protests were held across the Britain, France, Belgium, West Bank, US and several other countries, calling out for immediate ceasefire

videos

Short Stories
COP 28
Local Plus
Visa and Immigration
Life and Living
More COP 28
More Local Plus
More Visa and Immigration
More Life and Living

UAE Latest News More UAE News

Gold Forex Rates View all

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 22.59 INR
1 AED 78.14 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE7273.94 AED
24K240.00 AED
View all Gold & Forex
Trending News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Long Reads
Partner Content
World
Sports
Opinion
Business
More World
More Sports
More Opinion
More Business
50 Mena Leaders More News
Legal view
Personal Finance
Realty
Tech
More Legal View
More Personal Finance
More Realty
More Tech