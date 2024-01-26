Unauthorised usage of parking space designated for people of determination or use of expired permit may result in a penalty of Dh1,000
Rhea Tovillo Agsaullo uses her own commute time of 13 stations to offer her services 'for free' during peak rush hour
Once operational, the service will enable Adnoc’s staff and contractors to travel between the two destinations
Some employees whose applications were stuck earlier confirmed they have been cleared
Its branches will no longer accept requests to update mobile numbers, email IDs, mailing, address and identification documents of the customers
Marina, Oud Metha and Downtown areas score best among emirate's dining destinations
The firm said it would never ask for personal or financial information via email or any other means
The developer is yet reveal the name of the tower that will cost Dh5.5 billion to build
The video showcases the journey of 'the girl who never got bored’, enjoying the recently launched Stay & Play staycation package blending premium entertainment and thrilling adventures in Abu Dhabi’s leading leisure hub
The mother and two other children have been admitted to the ICU in Al Qassimi Hospital
These clothes must be bought from designated stores or tailors sanctioned by the schools with specific logos and design
The global operation code-named ‘Operation Pitstop’ involved law enforcement agencies from 15 countries
New Gastronomy Industry Report indicates that eating out had increased by 61% as compared to 2022
Emiratis and expats have welcomed the proposal of a new federal highway linking the 7 emirates to ease traffic woes
The leading Lausanne-based CODE41 is a testament to the brand's dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering an unparalleled experience to watch aficionados around the world
Middle East's leading cruise line for two years in a row
In 2023, e& life achieved remarkable growth, establishing itself as a top technology company in the MENAP region.
The year 2024 is marked to be the year of completing the expansion of Aksum Group licensed to operate in two countries: UAE and Uzbekistan
Sleep tourism rises in UAE, seekers prioritize tranquility over adventure
Prepare to be inspired as we sit down with Hadi Omar Al Hussaini, the Emirati MMA sensation, in this exclusive interview. Discover the untold story behind his journey from adversity to becoming a champion in the world of Mixed Martial Arts.
More than 100,000-year-old Greenland ice, untouched by humans has landed in Dubai after travelling for 20,000km
Travel industry experts reveal a 20% spike in fees for visitors extending visas through the airport-to-airport status change service in the UAE
Exciting collaboration as Binghatti and Mercedes-Benz join forces to create a residential tower in the heart of Dubai. Following a project-launch with Bugatti and Jacob & Co, Khaleej Times sat down with Muhammad Binghatti to discuss real-estate, iconic design, and property investment.
Indian PM Modi's post on Lakshadweep sparks a rivalry with Maldives, creating a social media spectacle
New permit allows visitors to travel for an unlimited number of times for two years
The owner can apply for the 10-year residency regardless of the amount paid upfront, an executive explained
The entire process from application and payment to issuance can be done online
Eyewitness says tanks started firing shells at people waiting for humanitarian aid at the Kuwait roundabout in Gaza
The bill allows the government to set up a commission with a wide range of powers, including ordering people to remove online posts deemed 'prohibited statements'
The country is two weeks away from elections, but so far only Bhutto-Zardari’s party has made climate adaptability and resilience key pledges
Rahmanullah Gurbaz is now playing for the Dubai Capitals at ILT20
Chasing Knight Riders' impressive total of 183 for 4 in 20 overs, Billings cracked an elegant 67 off 35 balls
Swiatek will be looking to avenge the final defeat she suffered in Dubai last year at the hands of Barbara Krejcikova
It is being done to carry out maintenance work, the authority said
Record year for Mena green bonds as issuances increase 155%
Dubai’s largest bank doubles dividend payout
Ahead of World Automobile Day on January 29, here's a sneak peek into the world of the luxury automotive brand
Dubai’s largest bank doubles dividend payout
'A car to me means freedom,' says
Arshiya Faraghat and Yousif Tammam met through 'League of Legends' and have been married since 2017
The new one, titled 'Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth', is set outside Japan for the first time, in Hawaii
Fabiha Khalid, an Indian expat, lived in the city for four-and-a-half years
The region's largest pop culture festival returns for its 12th edition on February 9
Here's how we should respond when children raise their concerns
Renowned host and unicorn entrepreneur, Tom Bilyeu, recently in Dubai, on how to make long-form human conversations stick at a time of AI-generated podcasts and how Dubai can capitalise on the medium
They remained a mute witness to the historical making of a metropolitan city with all that's avant-garde
Fazal Manekia had committed to giving his employees one salary for every year they'd worked in the company in his will and today, the fortunes of the staff working for him have taken a turn
Many people tend to quit their resolutions after just one week
The method is especially gaining popularity amongst the Gen-Z
Potato chips may be the world’s most favourite comfort food, but there is nothing comforting about the effects it can have on one’s body
Giving used gifts doesn’t need to be boring or unglamorous. With Christmas right around the corner, here’s an easy way to make more sustainable choices this festive season
Palestinian journalist Plestia Alaqad had once wanted to show the world how beautiful Gaza is despite the aggressions. However, after October 7, Alaqad found herself not just reporting the war, but living it
Regulatory changes and a robust economy are driving mergers and acquisitions, fostering consolidation in the insurance industry.
Dmitry Sergeev, the former CEO of AliExpress Russia, has made significant strides in advocating for people with Down syndrome through his leadership at the Love Syndrome Foundation. This foundation is dedicated to providing charitable assistance and enabling individuals with Down syndrome to participate in various activities, such as sports, art, and volunteering.
Discover the true meaning of exclusivity with the CBD Visa Infinite Credit Card. With this Card, you will discover a world of travel and lifestyle benefits like never before.
The hospital's collaboration with UAE-based IMAGOnation aims to promote mental health and purposeful living to create happier communities
HAYAH's product portfolio reflects its deep understanding of the diverse needs of its clientele
By focusing on the quality and diversity of their coffee offerings, the brand has created a coffee culture that resonates with Middle Eastern coffee enthusiasts
Embracing technology and fostering financial inclusion in the UAE
KT reader wants to know if there is a specific process to terminate the service of an employee
Staying agile and alert in financial markets is extremely important
Demand soars for upscale communities in Dubai and Sharjah
WhatsApp users reported issues while sending messages on the app, both on mobile and desktop, on Saturday morning