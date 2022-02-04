The 21-year-old reportedly started shooting at passengers after it stopped at a grocery store
Americas3 hours ago
The 35-year-old Pakistani came across the woman's handbag thrown on the road
UAE1 hour ago
The headline show in Dubai is part of the group's 15th anniversary international tour
Music38 minutes ago
Bhuban Badyakar has been invited to appear on reality shows in India after his tune exploded on social media
Offbeat1 hour ago
The country is currently in the midst of a third wave of the coronavirus led by the Omicron variant
coronavirus11 minutes ago
This can lead to conjunctivitis if the virus gets transmitted directly to the eye
coronavirus2 hours ago
The third wave of pandemic infected a relatively younger population in the country
coronavirus3 hours ago
Mamoor Khan was one of the three men killed in the explosions in the Mussafah industrial area on January 17
UAE17 hours ago
The 21-year-old reportedly started shooting at passengers after it stopped at a grocery store
Americas3 hours ago
More than three million Indians constitute the largest expatriate community in the Emirates; more than one million of them are Keralites
Asia12 hours ago
Light to moderate winds expected
Weather4 hours ago
The calligraphy-inscribed museum combines elements of exhibition, immersive theatre and themed attraction
UAE Attractions19 hours ago
Leena Jelal will share the prize money with 14 friends.
UAE12 hours ago
Decision to offer children over 5 vaccine was based on clinical evidence, ministry says.
coronavirus18 hours ago
Lebanese expat took up unique challenge to mark his 47th birthday.
UAE1 day ago
Residents urged to use designated area for pedestrian crossing
Transport1 day ago
Chief Minister of Kerala will inaugurate the week on February 4.
Expo 20203 days ago
Ceremony coincided with the 50th anniversary of the university’s founding as well as the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations
UAE2 days ago
Four beautiful spots to enjoy a comfortable and luxurious stay while exploring the magnificent desert.
UAE Attractions5 days ago
Duke of Cambridge's visit to coincide with UK National Day celebrations at Expo site.
Expo 20202 days ago
The UAE’s 9% corporate tax rate positions the country as a highly competitive tax regime, globally and regionally
Finance1 day ago
The emirate’s economy could expand by 4.5 per cent this year as almost all the major industries are seeing an upward growth trajectory this year
Economy1 day ago
Ministry announced plan to introduce federal corporate tax on business profits from June 2023.
UAE2 days ago
As part of the agreement, Aldar has also secured development rights for an extra 11,200sqm of gross floor area, with an option to acquire an additional 7,400sqm for retail and commercial use
Corporate2 days ago
The country is currently in the midst of a third wave of the coronavirus led by the Omicron variant
coronavirus11 minutes ago
This can lead to conjunctivitis if the virus gets transmitted directly to the eye
coronavirus2 hours ago
The third wave of pandemic infected a relatively younger population in the country
coronavirus3 hours ago
The 35-year-old Pakistani came across the woman's handbag thrown on the road
UAE1 hour ago
The headline show in Dubai is part of the group's 15th anniversary international tour
Music38 minutes ago
Bhuban Badyakar has been invited to appear on reality shows in India after his tune exploded on social media
Offbeat1 hour ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 2 hours ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 18 hours ago
Through expert guidance, training and/or inter-institutional cooperation, ProDominicana helps national exporters and foreign investors find better ways to do business.
Dominican Republic1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Pre-orders for the beautiful foldable phone with an exquisite design and HUAWEI IMAGE camera feature start from 3rd February with gifts worth AED 1,959 on offer
PARTNER CONTENT 22 hours ago
It has been named as one of the most beautiful museums in the world by the National Geographic
UAE20 hours ago
A forensic report said the fake Australian dollars could have deceived an ordinary person
Crime1 day ago
Over 780 vehicles auctioned off, raising over Dh18 million
UAE22 hours ago
Between 1.5 to 2 trillion standard cubic feet of raw gas is in place
Energy22 hours ago
Decision to offer children over 5 vaccine was based on clinical evidence, ministry says.
coronavirus18 hours ago
Special forces involved in the operation return safely.
Asia17 hours ago
Demand for hotel room equals combined hotel room demand of London, Paris and Oslo.
Business15 hours ago
Dubai Airports recorded 100,000 passengers daily passing through until February 2
Travel19 hours ago
More than three million Indians constitute the largest expatriate community in the Emirates; more than one million of them are Keralites
Asia12 hours ago
Light to moderate winds expected
Weather4 hours ago
The calligraphy-inscribed museum combines elements of exhibition, immersive theatre and themed attraction
UAE Attractions19 hours ago
Leena Jelal will share the prize money with 14 friends.
UAE12 hours ago
Initial comments suggesting the move had already been approved angered some in the Netherlands
Europe6 minutes ago
The country is currently in the midst of a third wave of the coronavirus led by the Omicron variant
coronavirus11 minutes ago
Javed Akhtar said it would be 'a very simple affair' because of the Covid-19 pandemic
Entertainment28 minutes ago
It also distributed nol cards to buy rations among taxi and bus drivers whose services were terminated.
Transport18 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
HUAWEI P50 Pro and HUAWEI P50 Pocket
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
App is one of the modern national digital systems launched by govt since the outbreak of the pandemic
coronavirus2 days ago
Active Parks initiative launched to promote a healthy society and motivate the community to take up sports.
Health2 days ago
Contracts to be issued for remote work, shared jobs, flexible, temporary, part-time and full-time jobs in private sector under new law.
Government2 days ago
As many as eight out of 10 respondents were either very or extremely worried that becoming seriously ill would deplete their savings
Business2 days ago
Lebanese expat took up unique challenge to mark his 47th birthday.
UAE1 day ago
Residents urged to use designated area for pedestrian crossing
Transport1 day ago
Chief Minister of Kerala will inaugurate the week on February 4.
Expo 20203 days ago
Ceremony coincided with the 50th anniversary of the university’s founding as well as the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations
UAE2 days ago
Four beautiful spots to enjoy a comfortable and luxurious stay while exploring the magnificent desert.
UAE Attractions5 days ago
Duke of Cambridge's visit to coincide with UK National Day celebrations at Expo site.
Expo 20202 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Online brokerage firm's GlobalAnalyst helps investors crunch numbers better to find new opportunities and diversify their portfolios
As Air India, and its Maharajah, readies for a second takeoff with the Tata Group, a look at what the brand has meant to millions of travellers — and followers — around the world
Long Reads6 days ago
New online game doesn’t just increase your word power and sense of intellectual self; it also teaches you patience and mindfulness in a crash-and-burn world of fast moves, OTT binges and rapid PCR tests. Who knows, maybe five letters can make you a better person.
Long Reads1 week ago
How Indian cuisine has remained not just relevant and reinvented, but is still pandering to hungry palates
Long Reads1 week ago
Do connections we form come with a shelf life? And are relationships only for a reason or a season? Or can they also be for a lifetime?
Long Reads1 week ago
Bird species have been allocated symbolic meanings through folklore, rhymes and fairytales: the Cuckoo as a metaphor for a con artist, Magpies linked to sorrow, joy, girl or boy depending on their numbers, the Raptor as a threat, Swans on the lake symbolising love and romance.
Long Reads12 hours ago
As symbols, messengers or metaphors, birds have long figured in literatures and cultures. Over 180 species have become extinct globally and there is increasing awareness, but with more birds facing threat, the scale of the challenge dwarfs efforts to protect them on the ground.
Long Reads12 hours ago
We accumulate and discard many things over our lifetime, but some stay with us for long. As more expats and migrants move across cities, countries and continents, such items survive the peregrinations and emerge often to revive memories of home, family or events from a bygone era.
Long Reads5 days ago
JRD Tata will always be remembered as the stalwart who reached for the skies — in more ways than one.
Long Reads6 days ago
To promote diversification with renewable energies, expand the country’s electricity supply and reduce losses in the distribution network are some of the government’s main goals.
Dominican Republic1 week ago
With different types of tourism, unexplored areas, and closer relationships with local communities, Dominican tourism is opening up to fresh and exciting options.
Dominican Republic1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dr N Ojha on the burgeoning partnership between the UAE, India and Israel, a result of the ever-changing geostrategic landscape globally and in the Middle East, providing new opportunities for cooperation
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Following an ambitious seven-pillar strategy, the Dominican Republic is investing in a more technological, cost-efficient, sustainable and export-oriented agricultural sector.
Dominican Republic1 week ago
Artist is part of the entertainment line up in the capital this weekend
Local Events21 hours ago
The relationship drama is out on OTT soon
Entertainment1 day ago
The chic eatery serves Northern Chinese cuisine
Food Listings2 days ago
The actor talks about patience, perfect parts and finally getting her due with the new Disney+Hotstar series 'Human'.
Entertainment3 days ago
Love is in the air but can be in your wardrobes too
Lifestyle11 hours ago
His book Barkat is an evocative portrayal of his momentous feat
Books11 hours ago
Every job has its pluses and minuses, so feeling work stress is totally normal, but feeling depressed, dull and uninspired every day is not, and must be addressed immediately
Wellness11 hours ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health11 hours ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health11 hours ago
It's vital to see more people who look, speak, think like us, in the stories we read
Arts and Culture11 hours ago
...through meaningful rituals
Wellness11 hours ago
Professional skydiver and stuntwoman talks about how personal battles prepared her for the memorable stunt
Lifestyle16 hours ago
In the latest edition of its popular webinar series, The Continental Group hosted experts to discuss the status quo in global financial markets and conducted audience polls to assess investor sentiment heading into 2022.
Business12 hours ago
Meta’s shares fell more than 23% to $246.76 in early trading Thursday
Markets14 hours ago
The sporting giant says the artwork uses its trademarks to lure 'unsuspecting consumers'
Business38 minutes ago
If you are planning to shell out a great deal of cash on a luxury vehicle, do your research
Auto11 hours ago
Demand is driven by businesses' need to cut costs as they recover from the pandemic
Business11 hours ago
GELLIFY is now investing in the emerging technology which is moving towards becoming more accessible, preventative, lower in cost, efficient, high in quality, less invasive, and deeply personalised driven by Blockchain and data interoperability.
Business11 hours ago
Demand for hotel room equals combined hotel room demand of London, Paris and Oslo.
Business15 hours ago
Anghami established its global headquarters and R&D centre in Abu Dhabi in 2021, as part of a partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) under the Dh2 billion ($545 million) Innovation Programme.
Business15 hours ago
Located in Jebel Ali, the company's one million square feet facility is one of the largest refurbishments labs in the country
Auto16 hours ago
‘The Pride of Abu Dhabi’, despite six key players returning last-minute from national duty on Wednesday, showcased a dominating performance in the opening match of the tournament
Sports11 hours ago
He had his wits about him and the grit to never give in, just like Federer in his win over Nadal in the 2017 Australian Open final. But Nadal’s victory over Medvedev from two sets down in the 2022 final takes the cake
Sports11 hours ago
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will be seeking to maintain Team Europe’s perfect record at the event in London, under the captaincy of Bjorn Borg
Sports11 hours ago
The 38-year-old earned a share of the first round lead alongside Germany’s Sebastian Heisele
Sports11 hours ago
Silverwood's departure came a day after Ashley Giles, who appointed him in 2019, was sacked from his role of England managing director men's cricket
Sports10 hours ago
Apart from the ADNOC Pro League UAE Champions 2020-21 Al Jazira Club, the other two are the AFC Champions League winners Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia and CAF Champions Al Ahly from Egypt
Sports1 day ago
Becomes the latest emirate to play host to a DP World Tour event when the inaugural tournament begins on Thursday
Sports1 day ago
The first pilot test event to be held at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club on February 19
Sports1 day ago
Indian leaf artist Gulwant Singh used 41 leaves from the Peepal tree to create a portrait of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his birthday in November. He talks to KT about his art and why he chooses this method. Video by Muhammad Sajjad
Videos1 month ago
Ahead of the famous NYE fireworks show, we stepped inside the world’s tallest tower for a taste of their festive menu
Videos1 month ago
KT explores the Mangrove beach, a hidden getaway spot on the outskirts of Umm Al Quwain.
Videos1 month ago
For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…
Videos1 month ago
The Farmhouse is Dubai's first live fire kitchen, and has just opened up shop in Jumeirah. Everything on the menu has passed through fire, smoke or coal, so KT went inside to talk to the man behind the BBQ.
Videos1 month ago
On their recent visit to Dubai, Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, alongside director Kabir Khan, to talk about all things cricket, love and 1983
Videos1 month ago
Twitter users welcomed the move, with some calling for authorities to cancel the offenders' license
Offbeat1 day ago
Initial comments suggesting the move had already been approved angered some in the Netherlands
Europe6 minutes ago
Bhuban Badyakar has been invited to appear on reality shows in India after his tune exploded on social media
Offbeat1 hour ago
Although Murugaiyan is thrice his daughter's age, he worked hard to balance his job and entrance preparations
Offbeat10 hours ago
The enormous $485 million triple-masted yacht is 40m in height and 127m in length
Offbeat11 hours ago
|1 AED
|20.30 INR
|1 AED
|47.59 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,635.36 AED
|24K
|219.00 AED