Participants have been urged to select their favourite seven-digit numbers early to avoid disappointment
UAE10 hours ago
The UAE Vice-President highlights importance of boosting collaboration between GCC nations
UAE20 minutes ago
Security Council unanimously passes statement expressing 'serious concern'
Africa2 hours ago
Virus continues to pose serious public health challenge ahead of festive season
coronavirus2 hours ago
Activities include competitions, hackathons, workshops to provide platforms for coders
UAE43 minutes ago
Abdallah Al Hammadi, Saleh Al Ameri will embark on journey to simulate space-like conditions on Earth
UAE1 hour ago
Rashed Chugtai, named after the late Sheikh Rashid, will turn 50 on the same day that the UAE turns 50
Year of the 50th4 hours ago
Two others arrested in connection with the case were also granted bail
Entertainment5 hours ago
'Vehicle owners can object if they feel a violation was issued unjustifiably'
Transport6 hours ago
The Women's Pavilion invites visitors to recognise the central role that women have played throughout history
Expo 20207 hours ago
Expo 2020 Dubai most visited event by Indians in the history of expos.
Expo 20207 hours ago
People have been urged to use social media in a positive, constructive and responsible manner to avoid penalties
Crime10 hours ago
The controversial NCB witness is involved in cheating cases.
Asia11 hours ago
Khaleej Times catches up with Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah ahead of Flag Day on November 3
UAE4 hours ago
Authority inks agreement in line with push to make 25 per cent of transportation in emirate driverless
UAE4 hours ago
It will get humid by night and Friday morning.
Weather14 hours ago
They were also convicted of money laundering.
Crime17 hours ago
World Gold Council said all markets across the Middle East witnessed year-on-year growth in Q3 jewellery demand.
Markets10 hours ago
A decline in impairment charges improves the profitability of UAE’s largest bank.
Business7 hours ago
Preorders start today with availability starting on November 4.
Business5 hours ago
The Mobile Middle East and Africa (MEA) Innovation Centre will spearhead the development of logistics innovation in the MEA region, with a focus on trends in IoT and Data Analytics.
Business5 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT 8 hours ago
From October 14th to 31st all Huawei users in the UAE can benefit from HUAWEI Service Mega Offers with up-to 50% off on smartphone select spare parts, battery replacement starting only 19AED and more.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Following last year's successful partnership with Friends of Cancer Patients (https://focp.ae/)
PARTNER CONTENT 4 hours ago
Senior delegates from Brazil, India, US, Sweden present at conference
UAE7 minutes ago
Indian whizkid has also won several international tournaments, spelling bees
UAE58 minutes ago
Leg-spinner Zampa (4-0-12-2) was the star for Australia after Finch won the toss and opted to field
Cricket1 hour ago
He also offered words of caution to those who think the BJP might be overthrown
Asia1 hour ago
Is your residence visa about to expire? Here's a helpful tool.
Government2 years ago
They have also been fined Dh284,000, each, followed by deportation.
Crime12 hours ago
What will you be up to?
Photos1 day ago
Collective was behind rapper Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes' last years, which featured a drop of human blood
Americas22 hours ago
The cricketer had pulled out of a match against West Indies after rejecting a Cricket South Africa directive.
Cricket9 hours ago
From November 2, Dubai's flagship carrier will step up the frequency between Dubai and Sydney, operating flights daily
Aviation9 hours ago
Curbs may be lifted in coming days given significant drop in Covid cases
UAE17 hours ago
Pathan added that the Abu Dhabi T10 will not only be about big hitting and boundaries
Cricket20 hours ago
By Mo Ali Yusuf, Regional Manager MENAP, Checkout.com
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
Officers to be stationed on internal roads, key highways leading to attraction to facilitate access
UAE1 day ago
Emirate to become one of the first cities to do so
UAE23 hours ago
UAE Minister lauds Kingdom for bold and long-term strategic initiative during a panel discussion ahead of COP26 Summit.
UAE5 days ago
Doctors perform complex surgery to rescue man in nick of time
UAE1 day ago
Khaleej Times catches up with Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah ahead of Flag Day on November 3
UAE4 hours ago
Authority inks agreement in line with push to make 25 per cent of transportation in emirate driverless
UAE4 hours ago
It will get humid by night and Friday morning.
Weather14 hours ago
They were also convicted of money laundering.
Crime17 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT 11 hours ago
One of the UAE's leading private healthcare companies will support the UAE Government's 'Project of the 50' initiative to boost number of Emiratis in the private sector
The pandemic posed a challenge like no other but after initial mistakes the health system got its act together.
Long Reads1 week ago
Subcontinental links to many precious objects housed in country manors are often not acknowledged.
Long Reads1 week ago
The countryside is host to not only rural ways of living but also history embedded in large houses and mansions built by or for leading lights of the establishment over the centuries.
Long Reads1 week ago
Social isolation, excessive screen time, and limited outdoor activities are a recipe for emotional exhaustion
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The martial art form has witnessed a rapid evolution in the UAE, riding on the back of fitness and health benefits, flattening age and gender gaps.
Long Reads5 days ago
There’s nothing quite like the movies when it comes to asking The One to be your better half
Long Reads6 days ago
Marriages may be made in heaven, but wedding proposals are finding feet in Dubai, with its easy access to venues, planners and conveniences
Long Reads6 days ago
Healthcare professionals have been working extended hours and dealing with situations when not much was known about the virus.
Long Reads6 days ago
How to let go of things, thoughts and emotions that no longer serve us
Wellness5 hours ago
Following last year's successful partnership with Friends of Cancer Patients (https://focp.ae/)
PARTNER CONTENT 4 hours ago
The lowdown on the hottest rides in town
Lifestyle5 hours ago
As Dubai Fitness Challenge kickstarts today, we look at how senior citizens can benefit from exercise regimens curated as per their needs
Health5 hours ago
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths is a short docu-series on a mass tragedy that engulfed one family in India more than three years ago. Was it murder? Or suicide? The verdict got blurred in the aftermath as the case fell off the public radar. We now get to see what really happened — in chilling, meticulous details
Lifestyle5 hours ago
From multi-shaded sequined saris to holographic slip-on sneakers and sandalwood and saffron sheet masks, celebrity Indian fashion designer, couturier and costume stylist, Manish Malhotra, has all the style solutions for this Diwali
Fashion5 hours ago
Fertiglobe expects to distribute a dividend of at least Dh735 million ($200 million) for second half of 2021 and Dh1.468 billion ($400 million) for financial year 2022
Markets1 day ago
Adnoc becomes first major oil and gas company to decarbonise its power at scale through a clean power agreement.
Business2 days ago
The region constitutes almost 61% of the international order book, data shows
Business2 days ago
Abu Dhabi ranks fourth globally in the outlook due to continued focus on high-quality healthcare and sustainability
MENA3 days ago
The regulatory framework defines an investment token as either a security token or a derivative token.
Business3 days ago
Black lives have mattered since I was born. Not just because there was an international movement, he said
Cricket7 hours ago
Xavi would be a hugely popular choice with the Barca fans given his glittering playing career at Camp Nou
Football8 hours ago
The DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, will be held on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates from November 18-21
Golf9 hours ago
Koeman leaves with the club in ninth place in the Spanish league standings with 15 points from 10 matches.
Football10 hours ago
Fassi's round, her personal best as a professional, included a run of three straight birdies
Golf20 hours ago
The Sri Lankans could become a threat to the Aussies if they bat second in this evening game, where dew could be a decisive factor
Cricket20 hours ago
All about Dubai's foreign trade and why it is the fifth best city in the world in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
Videos1 month ago
Who can get free flu vaccines and where? Know more in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
Videos1 month ago
Carrefour has launched it's first fully AI-operated store, Carrefour City+ located at the iconic Mall of the Emirates.
Tech1 month ago
The UAE leadership has announced the first of 50 initiatives today, that will kickstart the next phase of growth for the country.
UAE1 month ago
The 10th edition of the event will feature 79 experts from 11 countries and will be held under the theme 'Historic lessons, future ambitions.'
UAE1 month ago
YouTuber Jack Carleson builds custom aircraft out of LEGO. His latest work includes an Emirates Airbus A380 aircraft model.
Videos1 month ago
UN Honour Day is being marked with a variety of events at Al Wasl Plaza and the #UNHub.
Expo 20203 days ago
The UAE Space Agency will work closely with the private sector to ensure start-ups and entrepreneurs have the opportunity to participate
Expo 20205 days ago
Ingrida Simonyte broke the 30-year spell of male PM’s in Lithuania when she was appointed to the role in 2020
Expo 20206 days ago
Their educational platforms are reaching hundreds of thousands of students around the world
Education4 days ago
|1 AED
|20.36 INR
|1 AED
|46.32 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,613.34 AED
|24K
|218.25 AED