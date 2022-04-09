UAE

8 Fresh Ways to add Spark to your meals

8 Fresh Ways to add Spark to your meals

Tired of eating the same food every day? Check out these easy and thrifty ideas to add pizzazz to your meals, recommended by the nutritionists at FreshToHome.

  Look: Firefighters bring massive blaze in Dubai under control within 21 minutes

    Emergencies1 day ago

  UAE: 'Technical glitch' caused outage for thousands of Internet users; services restored, says Etisalat

    Tech1 day ago

  UAE labour law: 10 instances when employers can fire workers without notice

    Legal1 day ago

  Dubai: Filipina found dead in a suitcase under Deira bridge

    Crime3 days ago

  Abu Dhabi conglomerate invests almost $2 billion in Indian tycoon's businesses

    Business1 day ago

  Dubai: Maid jailed for practising witchcraft, using black magic on employer

    Crime1 day ago

  UAE: Kinder Surprise chocolate egg recalled due to salmonella cases in factory

    UAE1 day ago

  Overwhelming response to Dubai IPOs: Why a CEO disconnected his phone

    Aviation1 day ago
LONG READS
Staying 'woke' in  divisive times

Long Reads

Staying 'woke' in  divisive times

A socially and politically conscious culture promotes a moral imperative to fight discrimination and injustice. But are more and more people backing it just to look good? And are those sitting on the fence perpetuating prejudices?

Long Reads1 week ago

How Uncle Sam played Russian Roulette

Long Reads

How Uncle Sam played Russian Roulette

The US now realises that Vladimir Putin is a “rogue”. Even a “war criminal”. But its own driven-by-convenience equation with the Russian President and a misreading of his red lines on Nato expansion has had a role in fanning the current Ukrainian crisis. Is it too late to put Putin in his place?

Long Reads2 weeks ago

New prescription: A walk in the park

Long Reads

New prescription: A walk in the park

As countries seek to recover from Covid’s aftermath, a unique health plan pioneered in New Zealand in the late 1990s is being emulated in Britain and elsewhere: green social prescribing (GSP), which links patients with nature and communities

Long Reads2 weeks ago

Why Indian CEOs rock and rule in the US

Long Reads

Why Indian CEOs rock and rule in the US

C-suites in corporate America are increasingly being occupied by Indians and people of Indian origin. Is there a secret formula — with ingredients sourced from the homeland — that equips them to rise to the top of the game in an opportunistic yet opportunities-driven market?

Long Reads16 hours ago

The myth of the  'returning' migrants

Long Reads

The myth of the  'returning' migrants

The idea of returning home someday has long gripped the imagination of migrants. For many, that day never comes; they end up living out lives of disjuncture. But as ‘home’ acquires new meanings in the age of globalisation, the idea of ‘return’ also changes

Long Reads1 day ago

Eat, pray, love:  Without a passport

Long Reads

Eat, pray, love:  Without a passport

Does one really need to cross geographical boundaries in order to live life to the fullest?  A man who doesn’t possess that official travel document called a passport, and therefore does not travel (internationally) — except in his mind — tells us about his journey so far

Long Reads1 week ago

eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid review

eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid review

eufy's Roboac X8 Hybrid is a robot vacuum cleaner that offers premium features and keeps things simple. This is designed for people who primarily need a robotic vacuum cleaner and mop.

Videos
Crash landing simulation brings teams together

Crash landing simulation brings teams together

A Dubai-based organisation, The Team Space, has partnered up with Dynamic Advanced Training group, an aircraft safety and training facility, to create a hyper-real simulation of turbulence on an airplane to bring teams together. But how does a ‘doomsday’ scenario actually translate to teams coming together, working with each other and strengthening their ties? Let's find out.

Videos1 week ago

Inside look: A horse's life after racing

Inside look: A horse's life after racing

In the run up to The Dubai World Cup, the Mother Teresa of retired horses, Heather Copland, manager of Dubai 5 Stables, one of the oldest stables in Dubai & run by Dubai Racing Club, discusses Dar Al Khail Racehorse Rehoming Centre’s initiatives with Jacqui Doyle, the mother of renowned jockeys James & Sarah.

Dubai World Cup3 weeks ago

A green sanctuary in the middle of Sharjah

A green sanctuary in the middle of Sharjah

Green Heaven Farm is ​​the 'mini Kerala village' created by an Indian expat at Zubair, Sharjah. This place is truly a hidden gem with sunflowers, organic vegetables, a patch of rice paddy and so much more. Opening soon for the public

Videos3 weeks ago

