Sheikh Khalifa Medical City fulfilled all requirements for accreditation
UAE11 hours ago
Equine coaching has played a key role in the personal development of leaders in the Middle East for centuries
UAE29 minutes ago
The stealth variant was first spotted in South Africa, Australia and Canada
coronavirus1 hour ago
Many viewers were outraged by the huge plot change made to the censored cut of the cult classic film
Offbeat48 minutes ago
Skies will be fair to partly cloudy in general
Weather3 hours ago
Government last week dropped its advice for people to work from home as well as guidance for face coverings in classrooms
coronavirus3 hours ago
Sheikh Khalifa Medical City fulfilled all requirements for accreditation
UAE11 hours ago
In a positive, Boeing has resumed deliveries of 737 MAX, which was grounded for 20 months following two deadly crashes
Aviation15 hours ago
'The focus is firmly on home care, unlike the last time'
coronavirus1 hour ago
Leaders call on international community to take a unified and firm position towards militias.
Government12 hours ago
At least 3 judges eyed as US President mulls his top pick
Americas3 hours ago
World’s first medical trial to expose participants to virus seeks volunteers to help develop better vaccines.
coronavirus13 hours ago
The victim was assaulted and threatened with a firearm
Crime1 hour ago
Emirate bagged yet another world record in the final week of its shopping festival.
UAE1 day ago
Visitors expresses happiness over decision to open the tourist attractions throughout the week.
UAE1 day ago
Microsoft will recruit 15 startups from across the region to solve a range of corporate challenges for its partners, over the course of the 12-week program
Tech1 day ago
Ruda CEO says the Lahore High Court ruling may jeopardise international investments in Pakistan
Asia22 hours ago
Dewa has installed over two million smart electricity, water meters, increasing efficiency, reducing consumption
Energy1 day ago
Many viewers were outraged by the huge plot change made to the censored cut of the cult classic film
Offbeat48 minutes ago
Skies will be fair to partly cloudy in general
Weather3 hours ago
Equine coaching has played a key role in the personal development of leaders in the Middle East for centuries
UAE29 minutes ago
The stealth variant was first spotted in South Africa, Australia and Canada
coronavirus1 hour ago
Even during a pandemic, President Luis Abinader’s policies have brought unprecedented economic growth, good governance, legal security, a boost in investments and international trust.
Dominican Republic1 hour ago
With timely measures and strategic management, they have managed to turn the country into one of the region’s most attractive business destinations.
Dominican Republic1 hour ago
Through expert guidance, training and/or inter-institutional cooperation, ProDominicana helps national exporters and foreign investors find better ways to do business.
Dominican Republic1 hour ago
Following an ambitious seven-pillar strategy, the Dominican Republic is investing in a more technological, cost-efficient, sustainable and export-oriented agricultural sector.
Dominican Republic1 hour ago
The tool uses artificial intelligence can read and analyse data from electrocardiograms
Health17 hours ago
It is set to be the world's tallest commercial tower
UAE14 hours ago
Here are the state-wise quarantine regulations across the country, as per the latest guidelines from Air India.
coronavirus20 hours ago
Association is asking for quarantine-free travel for non-vaccinated travellers with a negative pre-departure antigen test result
Travel19 hours ago
World’s first medical trial to expose participants to virus seeks volunteers to help develop better vaccines.
coronavirus13 hours ago
It was not clear whether the 38-year-old had left the country
World13 hours ago
Investors and traders warned specifically to avoid state-owned enterprises
Asia12 hours ago
Fatalities throughout the region increased by 37%
coronavirus12 hours ago
In a positive, Boeing has resumed deliveries of 737 MAX, which was grounded for 20 months following two deadly crashes
Aviation15 hours ago
'The focus is firmly on home care, unlike the last time'
coronavirus1 hour ago
Leaders call on international community to take a unified and firm position towards militias.
Government12 hours ago
At least 3 judges eyed as US President mulls his top pick
Americas3 hours ago
Equine coaching has played a key role in the personal development of leaders in the Middle East for centuries
UAE29 minutes ago
The key objective of the program is to nurture and develop new industries within the UAE and stimulate foreign investment in line with the nation’s goals of diversification
Supplements48 minutes ago
It is set to be the world's tallest commercial tower
UAE14 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Foldables are the latest trend for smartphones that are catching on quickly and given current trends
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
National Ambulance stresses efforts to attract and hire Emiratis with accredited degrees in emergency medical services.
UAE1 day ago
Facility will address all aspects of diagnosis, management and treatment of respiratory conditions.
Health1 day ago
Total active cases stand at 56,651
coronavirus2 days ago
Court ordered the authorities to deport the guilty after her prison term
Crime3 days ago
The victim was assaulted and threatened with a firearm
Crime1 hour ago
Emirate bagged yet another world record in the final week of its shopping festival.
UAE1 day ago
Visitors expresses happiness over decision to open the tourist attractions throughout the week.
UAE1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT 13 hours ago
Online brokerage firm's GlobalAnalyst helps investors crunch numbers better to find new opportunities and diversify their portfolios
A workout routine is often regimented based on body weight and image consciousness. But the trick is to incorporate a deeper approach: there’s nothing like feeling the difference
Long Reads1 week ago
Central banks all over the world — including in the UAE — are exploring the launch of a digital form of money to reduce friction in cross-border payments, improve efficiency in payments and counter the growing popularity of crypto currencies
Long Reads1 week ago
After the fall of the Colston statue in Bristol, many local institutions that carried his name decided to drop it, while others reviewed their histories
Long Reads1 week ago
Performing arts are as old as civilisation, but they have also evolved with time. As we become consumed by customised digital content, will the pure form of theatre survive?
Long Reads2 weeks ago
How Indian cuisine has remained not just relevant and reinvented, but is still pandering to hungry palates
Long Reads4 days ago
Do connections we form come with a shelf life? And are relationships only for a reason or a season? Or can they also be for a lifetime?
Long Reads5 days ago
During the Arab occupation of Iberian Peninsula their language spread throughout the area and entered Latin.
Long Reads6 days ago
Global spread of English is closely tied to the history of the British Empire.
Long Reads6 days ago
In a joint venture with DP World, Grupo Puntacana will develop the biggest free zone and logistical park in the Caribbean.
Dominican Republic1 hour ago
With the best locations, high quality materials, complete property management and attractive prices they have become the top firm for real estate investments in the region.
Dominican Republic1 hour ago
To promote diversification with renewable energies, expand the country’s electricity supply and reduce losses in the distribution network are some of the government’s main goals.
Dominican Republic1 hour ago
With different types of tourism, unexplored areas, and closer relationships with local communities, Dominican tourism is opening up to fresh and exciting options.
Dominican Republic1 hour ago
She takes us behind the scenes of what it’s like to be a popular content creator.
Life and Living1 day ago
As expecting parents, we've resolved to go green in this regard.
Life and Living23 hours ago
Giancarlo Esposito is famous for his portrayal of crime kingpin in the popular series.
Local Events22 hours ago
Located in the heart of Dubai Marina, the gallery showcases contemporary and abstract act.
Local Events20 hours ago
Final Sale will see 500 brands slash their prices across a range of items at over 2,000 stores citywide.
Shopping20 hours ago
Be part of this unique initiative from the locally based Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts
Arts and Culture20 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The enhanced collaboration between both entities set to be showcased during Arab Health 2022
PARTNER CONTENT 22 hours ago
Dr Scott E Parazynski sheds light on solutions for injured or ailing astronauts on the sidelines of Arab Health 2022.
Health16 hours ago
The tool uses artificial intelligence can read and analyse data from electrocardiograms
Health17 hours ago
Virtual assistant provide patient with all necessary information about the drug.
Health18 hours ago
The system will help people make informed and healthy dietary choices.
Health18 hours ago
The technology was brought to the Dubai Hospital in 2013 and was primarily used to treat heart and lung, failure patients
Health23 hours ago
Facility will address all aspects of diagnosis, management and treatment of respiratory conditions.
Health1 day ago
Visitors will view more than 100 artworks from the collections of Louvre Abu Dhabi, the UK’s Royal Collection Trust, and 16 French lenders.
Arts and Culture1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Online brokerage firm's GlobalAnalyst helps investors crunch numbers better to find new opportunities and diversify their portfolios
PARTNER CONTENT 13 hours ago
Total income surged 15 per cent to Dh2.39 billion
Business15 hours ago
Automaker rides rising demand for electric vehicles though troubles could crimp 2022 production
Business2 hours ago
In a positive, Boeing has resumed deliveries of 737 MAX, which was grounded for 20 months following two deadly crashes
Aviation15 hours ago
Board proposes Dh0.5 per share cash dividend
Business16 hours ago
API data shows US crude stocks drop; Investors awaiting Wednesday’s Fed update; Biden threatens sanctions on Putin over any Ukraine invasion
Energy16 hours ago
The Whites aspire to tighten their grip on third place in Group A of the AFC Asian Qualifiers when they welcome Syria to the Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai
Sports10 hours ago
The Northern Irishman, 32, first played the Majlis Course in 2006 as a 16-year-old amateur, before recording his maiden professional win on the same course three years later
Sports9 hours ago
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, two regular England international teammates, joined compatriot Lee Westwood in a glamour group
Sports9 hours ago
Ahmad Skaik and Josh Hill will tee it up alongside some of the world’s best golfers on the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club
Sports9 hours ago
The 34-year-old Serb lost a legal battle to remain in Australia and defend his Australian Open crown this month in a Covid controversy that made headlines around the world
Sports17 hours ago
The world No.2 had just finished tied for 62nd at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship on Sunday
Sports1 day ago
There are no less than five Dubai winners seeking to lift the trophy once again
Sports1 day ago
The world No.2 saved a match point at 4-5, 30-40 in the fourth set before completing an astonishing revival to beat Canadian 21-year-old sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime
Sports10 hours ago
Babar might have played only six ODis in 2021, but he made vital contributions in the two series that Pakistan played this year
Cricket2 days ago
The world No.2 had just finished tied for 62nd at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship on Sunday
Sports1 day ago
Ahead of the famous NYE fireworks show, we stepped inside the world’s tallest tower for a taste of their festive menu
Videos3 weeks ago
KT explores the Mangrove beach, a hidden getaway spot on the outskirts of Umm Al Quwain.
Videos1 month ago
For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…
Videos1 month ago
The Farmhouse is Dubai's first live fire kitchen, and has just opened up shop in Jumeirah. Everything on the menu has passed through fire, smoke or coal, so KT went inside to talk to the man behind the BBQ.
Videos1 month ago
On their recent visit to Dubai, Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, alongside director Kabir Khan, to talk about all things cricket, love and 1983
Videos1 month ago
This Wknd. Conversation was in association with Fakeeh University Hospital and was about how self-care is the new beauty
Videos4 weeks ago
The search was conducted following a request from the son of one of those on board the doomed flight
Offbeat2 days ago
Many viewers were outraged by the huge plot change made to the censored cut of the cult classic film
Offbeat48 minutes ago
If they fail to pay, the inmates could face 180 additional days behind bars
Offbeat1 hour ago
This comes as several educators have been forced off work by the pandemic
Offbeat1 hour ago
The hospital said research has shown that transplant recipients are at higher risk than non-transplant patients of dying from Covid-19
coronavirus3 hours ago
|1 AED
|20.43 INR
|1 AED
|48.00 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,664.72 AED
|24K
|219.75 AED