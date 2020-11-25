4 new UAE movies opening November 26

What's on at the cinema?

Superintelligence. The latest in a long line of wife and husband team Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone productions, in Superintelligence McCarthy returns as your average person thrust into extraordinary circumstances. She plays Carol Peters the blandest human on Earth chosen for observation by a new all-powerful AI programme voiced by James Corden. If Peters cannot prove civilisation is worth saving in three days, the computer will destroy the world. With potentially a long weekend left to live, she decides to rekindle her relationship with former flame played by Bobby Cannavale. There are so far no ratings.

Night Clerk. Starring the excellent Ana de Armas and John Leguizamo, Night Clerk looks like a proper old-fashioned thriller, albeit one punctuated by modern technology. A young socially challenged man with the habit of recording everything on small cameras (Tye Sheridan) works the night desk at a local hotel. When a guest is murdered on his shift, police assume he is the culprit. Will he come forward with the proof he wasn’t even in the room? IMDb gives it 5.5.

Blood Quantum. We may be a tad biased given this is our favourite movie genre, but zombie flick Blood Quantum looks absolutely brilliant. And we’re not the only ones who think so! Containing just the right amount of gore, scares and superb makeup and a novel twist on the usual story, this is our film of the week. The Red Crow Native American tribe are immune to the virus sweeping the world turning the population into the Walking Dead. With their reservation a supposed safe haven, everyone wants in. Rotten Tomatoes gives it 90%

Fatman. It’s our first Christmas film of the season! Mel Gibson plays a washed up Santa Clause who has decided to take a sterner stance with today’s ungrateful youth. Leaving a lump of coal in Billy’s (Chance Hurstfield) stocking prompts the young boy to hire an assassin to teach the new meaner Santa a lesson. IMDb gives it 6