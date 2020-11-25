Logo
 
HOME >

4 new UAE movies opening November 26

David Light
david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on November 25, 2020
Superintelligence

What's on at the cinema?

Superintelligence. The latest in a long line of wife and husband team Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone productions, in Superintelligence McCarthy returns as your average person thrust into extraordinary circumstances. She plays Carol Peters the blandest human on Earth chosen for observation by a new all-powerful AI programme voiced by James Corden. If Peters cannot prove civilisation is worth saving in three days, the computer will destroy the world. With potentially a long weekend left to live, she decides to rekindle her relationship with former flame played by Bobby Cannavale. There are so far no ratings.

Night Clerk. Starring the excellent Ana de Armas and John Leguizamo, Night Clerk looks like a proper old-fashioned thriller, albeit one punctuated by modern technology. A young socially challenged man with the habit of recording everything on small cameras (Tye Sheridan) works the night desk at a local hotel. When a guest is murdered on his shift, police assume he is the culprit. Will he come forward with the proof he wasn’t even in the room? IMDb gives it 5.5.

Blood Quantum. We may be a tad biased given this is our favourite movie genre, but zombie flick Blood Quantum looks absolutely brilliant. And we’re not the only ones who think so! Containing just the right amount of gore, scares and superb makeup and a novel twist on the usual story, this is our film of the week. The Red Crow Native American tribe are immune to the virus sweeping the world turning the population into the Walking Dead. With their reservation a supposed safe haven, everyone wants in. Rotten Tomatoes gives it 90%

Fatman. It’s our first Christmas film of the season! Mel Gibson plays a washed up Santa Clause who has decided to take a sterner stance with today’s ungrateful youth. Leaving a lump of coal in Billy’s (Chance Hurstfield) stocking prompts the young boy to hire an assassin to teach the new meaner Santa a lesson. IMDb gives it 6

author

David Light

David is originally from the United Kingdom and has been a journalist in the UAE for 12 years. A keen lifestyle writer, his work centres on motoring, dining, travel, film and local and international entertainment. When he is not at his desk, David enjoys taking a motorbike out for an early ride, delving into a historical biography or exploring new languages and countries. Email him about any of his stories or to reach out about one of your own.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /marinetek-floating-jetties macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 