Alluring Armenia

Situated on the continental confluence of the Silk Road, Armenia is often overshadowed by its larger Eurasian neighbours, but its beauty cannot be underplayed. The location of Armenia is a reason for the unique landscapes and the development of its culture and traditions throughout thousands of years. The country encompasses the best of Europe and Asia, combining the two into a mix of unforgettable experiences. Mountain valleys, extinct volcanoes and rapid rivers make for a magnificent scenery. With all the wonders the country offers, here's a few delightful sites for you.

Yerevan

The capital city Yerevan is the start and finish of most holidays to Armenia. Religious monuments stand out: Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral is dedicated to the country's patron saint and a bright turquoise dome adorns the Blue Mosque. But you'll also find blunt Soviet buildings that take on a rosy hue at sunset, plus museums that range from ornate (the Cascade Complex) to vital (the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex). Mostly, Yerevan is a city that's lived in; visiting the cool boulevard cafés and open-air Vernissage Market are equally rewarding.

Noravank Gorge

Wander through the captivating caves that are home to ancient utensils and prehistoric shoes dating from the Chalcolithic Period. Moreover, the area is famous for a wide variety of birds, including vultures and eagles, as well as striking rocky walls that change colours according to the time of the day.

Lake Sevan

This is the largest lake in Armenia and serves both as a cultural and leisure site. It's surrounded by many gorgeous monasteries for you to explore, but if you are looking for a more relaxing getaway, head to some of the many beaches along the lakeshore. Sevan is a great place to sunbathe, swim, or windsurf.

Gyumri

Gyumri is the second largest city in the country. After exploring city life, head to the Black Fortress for picturesque views of Gyumri. It is an ideal destination for museum lovers as the city is home to some of the most significant cultural institutions in the country such as the Dzitoghtsyan Museum of National Architecture and Urban Life, the Sergey Merkurov House Museum, and the Aslamazyan Sisters House Museum.

Amberd Fortress

The name translates into English as 'the fortress in the clouds', and the view from here is stunning. Dating back to the seventh century, the fortress is about an hour's drive from Yerevan.

Selim Pass

Selim Pass used to be part of the famous Silk Road that linked Asia to Europe. Located between Yerevan and Lake Sevan, the site is full of ancient caravanserai that still stands intact. Caravanserais used to be complexes that encompassed a meeting point, a hotel and a shopping place for the merchants traveling along the road.

Besides sight-seeing, you can seek out rope jumping from Hell's Canyon, Sevan and Byureghavan; if you want to test the waters, go canyoning from Devil Bridge, Khorsov Forest, Lichk and Tatev

