- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Predict and win with KT: Who will win today's IPL match?
Chennai Super Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 23 of the Indian Premier League 2021 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
To participate in the 'Predict and Win' contest, click here.
-
Cricket
Predict and win with KT: Who will win today's IPL ...
Chennai Super Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 23 of... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Predict and win with KT: Who will win today's IPL ...
Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 22... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Vaccinated fans to attend football...
Spectators with an 'E' mark on the contact tracing app Al Hosn must... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: RCB beat Delhi by one run in thriller
AB de Villiers played a stunning knock for RCB READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli