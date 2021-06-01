13-year-old Indian girl sets world record by breaking 84 ceramic tiles in 84 seconds

Santhoshinee holds several records including a world record for the highest number of head rotations from side to side.

A 13-year-old girl from Hyderabad on Monday set a new record by breaking 84 ceramic tiles in 84 seconds.

On the occasion of Telangana formation day that is celebrated every year on June 2, Gana Santhoshinee Reddy, a Karate black belt holder said she decided to break 84 ceramic tiles since it will be 84 months since Telangana was formed on June 2, 2014.

“As it has been 84 months since Telangana has been formed, I have decided to set a world record by breaking 84 ceramic tiles by hand in just 84 seconds on May 31 of 2021,” she told ANI.

She mentioned that she had practiced for about 5 to 6 months on daily basis and have broken several times during the practice to achieve this speed and thus set a new record.

Santhoshinee holds several records including a world record for the highest number of head rotations from side to side (left to right and right to left) which she finished in 39 minutes in 2012.

“I have done 3,315 rotations in 39 minutes and it was my first record. In the year 2013, I have received the Bala Surya award for her performance of mixing dance, yoga, and karate in a single performance,” Reddy said.

In 2019, on 5th Telangana Formation day, both Santhoshinee Reddy and her sister have been awarded for their performance.

She further said that considering that Karate is very important and plays a very vital role in women’s empowerment.

She said her father, who himself is a karate master and runs a Karate academy in Hyderabad, is her teacher.

Santhoshinee now aims to make her name in the sport and win international championships. She further mentioned that she wants to become an IAS officer and serve the people and the government.

Speaking to the media, Dr G S Gopal Reddy, the father of Santhoshinee Reddy said that women must be able to defend themselves in any situation.

“I’m very proud that both my daughters till date have been able to achieve several awards and set several records. It is very important that women do this as I believe that Karate is all about building self-confidence in a person and especially in women. They must be confident enough and must be able to defend themselves at any position,” he said.