1 killed, nine injured in mass shooting in the US
Two men approached a group of people standing on a Chicago sidewalk and opened fire
At least 10 people were wounded, one fatally, in a mass shooting on the South Side of Chicago on Saturday.
It happened shortly after 2:00 am, two men approached a group of people standing on the sidewalk and opened fire, Chicago Tribune quoted the police as saying on Saturday.
A 29-year-old woman was shot in the leg and abdomen and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. Nine others injured were taken to area hospitals.
Police are investigating the shooting.
